APPSC Recruitment 2022: Application process for Forest Range Officers ends today
The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission will close the applications for Forest Range Officers in AP Forest Service today, 5 December.
Eligible candidates should apply on the official web portal at psc.ap.gov.in. The applicant who desires to apply for the above post needs to log in on the Commission’s Website, using his/her registered OTPR number.
In case candidates are applying for the first time on the APPSC portal, they will be required to register using their bio-data particulars through One Time Profile Registration (OTPR) on the website. Recruitment is being held for eight vacancies.
What is the educational qualification required?
The candidate should possess an undergraduate degree from an Indian university established or incorporated under law, or an institute recognised by the University Grants Commission, or any equivalent qualification in the below-mentioned subjects:-
(I) Agriculture
(II) Botany
(III) Forestry
(IV) Computer Applications / Computer Science
(V) Engineering (Chemical / Agriculture / Civil / Computer / Electronics / Electrical / Mechanical)
(VI) Environmental Science
(VII) Chemistry
(VIII) Horticulture
(IX) Geology
(X) Mathematics
(XI) Physics
(XII) Statistics
(XIII) Veterinary Science
(XIV) Zoology
What is the prescribed age limit for the candidates?
An aspirant should be a minimum of 18 and a maximum of 30 years as on 1 July 2022 There are a set of physical requirements as well for male and female candidates.
What are the steps to apply for the post of Forest Range Officers?
Step 1: Candidates need to visit the official web portal at psc.ap.gov.in
Step 2: Log in using your OTPR and password. You need to generate a new one in case you are applying for the first time.
Step 3: Fill in the Forest Range Officers application form and upload the required documents
Step 4: Fill the form and submit it after paying the application fee
Step 5: Download the confirmation for future reference.
Here is the direct link for APPSC application: https://psc.ap.gov.in/(S(phygjjhrhf1tuzp2trvkanqp))/UI/CandidateLoginPages/LoginNew.aspx
How much is the application fee?
Applicants should pay an amount of Rs. 250 towards the application processing fee and Rs 120 as the examination fee.
