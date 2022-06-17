India

Agnipath protests Day 3: Children stranded in a school bus, ambulance attacked, and more

On Friday, the protests, which started in Bihar, spread to Uttar Pradesh, Telangana, Haryana and Madhya Pradesh among others

June 17, 2022
Protesters shout slogans after setting a train on fire during a demonstration against the government's new 'Agnipath' recruitment scheme for the army, navy, and air forces at a railway station in Secunderabad on 17 June, 2022. AFP

Protests against the Centre's Agnipath recruitment scheme, which was announced on 14 June, continued in several parts of the country for the third day in a row on Friday. The protests, which started in Bihar, has now spread to Uttar Pradesh, Telangana, Haryana and Madhya Pradesh among others. Here are the scenes from the day:

Bihar:

Frightened children stranded in a school bus in Bihar’s Darbhanga on Friday, 17 June:

Bihar Sampark Kranti Express set on fire in Bihar's Samastipur:

School buses state on fire in Bihar's Aurangabad:

Ambulance attacked in Patna:

BJP office in Madhepura, Bihar, ransacked:

Telangana: 

Secunderabad Railway Station vandalised:

 

Haryana:

Protesters violate Section 144 of CRPC in Haryana's Narnaul:

Traffic held up at Mahavir Chowk in Haryana's Mahendragarh district:

Protestors resort to stone pelting in Haryana's Ballabgarh:

Uttar Pradesh:

Mob set fire to train in Ballia district:

Police resort to tear gas shelling to disperse protesters on the Delhi-Agra highway in Mathura:

Uttarakhand:

Police lathicharge in Haldwani:

West Bengal:

Youth protest at Howrah Bridge:

Rajasthan:

Agitators blocked Jaipur-Agra railway track at Bharatpur Junction railway station:

Madhya Pradesh:

Students protest at Indore railway station:

With input from agencies

Updated Date: June 17, 2022

