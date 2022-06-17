Agnipath protests Day 3: Children stranded in a school bus, ambulance attacked, and more

On Friday, the protests, which started in Bihar, spread to Uttar Pradesh, Telangana, Haryana and Madhya Pradesh among others

Protests against the Centre's Agnipath recruitment scheme, which was announced on 14 June, continued in several parts of the country for the third day in a row on Friday. The protests, which started in Bihar, has now spread to Uttar Pradesh, Telangana, Haryana and Madhya Pradesh among others. Here are the scenes from the day:

Bihar:

Frightened children stranded in a school bus in Bihar’s Darbhanga on Friday, 17 June:

#Bihar: Violent mob attacked a school bus carrying children in Darbhanga during a protest against Agnipath Scheme.#AgnipathScheme#AgnipathRecruitmentSchemepic.twitter.com/v8HxDG26kt — Organiser Weekly (@eOrganiser) June 17, 2022

Bihar Sampark Kranti Express set on fire in Bihar's Samastipur:

#Agnipath | Bihar Sampark Kranti Express set on fire in Bihar's Samastipur as protests over Centre's #AgnipathScheme enters third consecutive day. pic.twitter.com/PHhXGrHyfo — NDTV (@ndtv) June 17, 2022

School buses state on fire in Bihar's Aurangabad:

Aurangabad, Bihar: Protestors have burned down four school buses and one police vehicle, in protest against Agnipath scheme. pic.twitter.com/ZbwFNCZ9CK — Ravi HTF (@raviagrawal3) June 17, 2022

Ambulance attacked in Patna:

BJP office in Madhepura, Bihar, ransacked:

#Agnipath Protests | over 500 protestors ransacked and arsoned the BJP office in Madhepura, Bihar. pic.twitter.com/J5vumA9UzF — Pankaj Jha (@Pankajjha_inc) June 17, 2022

Telangana:

Secunderabad Railway Station vandalised:

Anti-Agnipath protests held in Hyderabad. Train vandalised and set on fire at Secunderabad Railway Station. ⁦@TheQuint⁩ pic.twitter.com/iAQMGAlYq3 — Nikhila Henry (@NikhilaHenry) June 17, 2022

Protests against #AgnipathRecruitmentScheme spread to #Hyderabad.

Protestors set on fire several trains, burnt luggage & platforms, also damaged buses outside railway station.#AgnipathScheme .

Railway cops trying to control situation, ordered youths to vacate. pic.twitter.com/Q0z9A8Y9QK — P Pavan (@PavanJourno) June 17, 2022

Haryana:

Protesters violate Section 144 of CRPC in Haryana's Narnaul:

#WATCH | Haryana: Police chased away protesters who were agitating in Narnaul against #AgnipathRecruitmentScheme. Protest was also held at Hero Honda Chowk. pic.twitter.com/RPeu02mO0Y — ANI (@ANI) June 17, 2022

Traffic held up at Mahavir Chowk in Haryana's Mahendragarh district:

#Agnipath | Protestors jam Mahavir Chowk in Haryana's Mahendragarh district in protest over Centre's #AgnipathScheme. pic.twitter.com/I5kYPDHgAj — NDTV (@ndtv) June 17, 2022

Protestors resort to stone pelting in Haryana's Ballabgarh:

BREAKING : Absolute mayhem on the streets as protestors resort to stone pelting in Haryana's Ballabgarh to protest against the recently rolled out #AgnipathScheme.#AgnipathRecruitmentScheme#Haryanapic.twitter.com/1HX9ZGgDkc — Jan Ki Baat (@jankibaat1) June 17, 2022

Uttar Pradesh:

Mob set fire to train in Ballia district:

#Watch | Agnipath scheme sparks protests in some Uttar Pradesh districts. Here are some visuals from Ballia district. pic.twitter.com/3nvH8VAT1F — Hindustan Times (@htTweets) June 17, 2022

Police resort to tear gas shelling to disperse protesters on the Delhi-Agra highway in Mathura:

#WATCH Police shield commuters as protesters pelt stones during a protest on the Delhi-Agra highway in Mathura, police resort to tear gas shelling to disperse the Youth protested against Agnipath scheme. Few vehicles were damaged. Traffic movement is normal now: Police pic.twitter.com/DldGvOPA2x — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) June 17, 2022

Uttarakhand:

Police lathicharge in Haldwani:

West Bengal:

Youth protest at Howrah Bridge:

Rajasthan:

Agitators blocked Jaipur-Agra railway track at Bharatpur Junction railway station:

#WATCH | Rajasthan: Agitators blocked Jaipur-Agra railway track at Bharatpur Junction railway station and protest against #AgnipathRecruitmentScheme earlier today. Police attempted to disperse the protesters. pic.twitter.com/ouMyv6ZY76 — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) June 17, 2022

Madhya Pradesh:

Students protest at Indore railway station:

#Agneepath protest Many students reached Indore railway station in huge crowd, police force was also engaged pic.twitter.com/nAoCAQGjU6 — BroidNewsTV (@BroidNewsTV) June 17, 2022

