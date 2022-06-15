Agniveers will get priority in the Assam Arogya Nidhi initiative: Himanta Biswa Sarma

The Assam Arogya Nidhi provides financial assistance up to Rs 1,50,000 to BPL families

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sharma on Wednesday announced that "those who come back from the 'Agniveer' program after four years, will be prioritised in the Assam Arogya Nidhi initiative."

According to the Assam government website, the Arogya Nidhi provides financial assistance up to Rs. 1,50,000/- to BPL families and families having a monthly income of less than Rs. 10,000 for general and specialised treatment of life-threatening diseases and injuries caused by natural and manmade disasters.

Assam | I announce that those who come back from the 'Agniveer' program after 4 years, will be prioritized in the Assam Arogya Nidhi initiative: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma pic.twitter.com/IJIhHmXg40 — ANI (@ANI) June 15, 2022



The Centre on Tuesday announced the launch Agnipath recruitment scheme for the armed forces.

As part of the scheme, 46,000 Agniveers will be recruited for a four-year duration in 2022.

Up to 25 percent of the Agvineers will be retained while the rest will let go with a severance package at the end of their service.

With inputs from the agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.