Education ministry to recognise in-service training received by 'Agniveers' as credits for graduation
The Union Cabinet on 14 June approved an attractive recruitment scheme for Indian youth to serve in the armed forces called 'AGNIPATH' and the youth selected under this scheme will be known as 'Agniveers'
To enhance the future career prospects of 'Agniveers', and equip them for various job roles in the civilian sector, the Ministry of Education will launch a special, three year skill based bachelor degree programme for serving defence personnel that will recognise the skill training received by them during their tenure in the defence establishments.
This comes after the Union Cabinet on 14 June approved an attractive recruitment scheme for Indian youth to serve in the armed forces called 'AGNIPATH' and the youth selected under this scheme will be known as 'Agniveers'. 'AGNIPATH' allows patriotic and motivated youth to serve in the armed forces for a period of four years. The scheme has been designed to enable a youthful profile of the armed forces.
Under this programme that has been designed by IGNOU and will also be executed by them, 50 per cent of the credits required for a graduate degree will come from the skill training - both technical and non-technical - received by the Agniveer, and the remaining 50 per cent will come from a basket of courses that cover a wide variety of subjects like languages, Economics, History, Political Science, Public Administration, Sociology, Mathematics, Education, Commerce, Tourism, Vocational Studies, Agriculture and Jyotish, as also Ability Enhancement Courses on Environmental Studies and Communication Skills in English, read a statement from the Ministry of Education.
This programme is aligned with UGC norms and with the National Credit Framework/National Skill Qualification Framework (NSQF) as mandated under the National Education Policy 2020. It also has provision for multiple exit points – Undergraduate Certificate on successful completion of the first year courses, Undergraduate Diploma on successful completion of the first and second year courses, and Degree on completion of all the courses in three year time frame.
The framework of the programme has been duly recognized by the concerned regulatory bodies - All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) and National Council for Vocational Education and Training (NCVET) and UGC. Degree will be awarded by IGNOU as per UGC nomenclature (BA; B. Com.; BA (vocational); BA (Tourism Management), and will be recognized both in India and abroad for employment and education, the statement added.
Army, Navy and Air Force will sign Memoranda of Understanding (MoU) with IGNOU for implementation of the scheme.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
How's the josh? Why Centre's new Agnipath recruitment programme for soldiers is considered revolutionary
The Agnipath scheme, which is being hailed as 'historic', will see 46,000 youths being recruited into the Army, Navy and Air Force this year for a period of four years. With this scheme, the government hopes to infuse energy into the services as well as cut down salary and pension bills
IGNOU releases examination form for June 2022 TEE, exam to be held in July
IGNOU has also notified on their Twitter about the extension of the deadline for the TEE June 2022 assignment submission till 15 June 2022. Previously, the last date of project submission was 31 May 2022.
'Lakhs of jobs lying vacant for eight years': Sitaram Yechury questions Centre's job announcement
Earlier today, the prime minister's office announced that the recruitment of 10 lakh people will be done by the government in a mission mode in the next 1.5 years