PM Modi’s two mega gifts to youth in a single day

From launching the Agnipath recruitment scheme to giving a target to all departments and ministries to employ 10 lakh people in the next 1.5 years, PM Modi's two big decisions today will benefit the youth

Today morning, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has instructed recruitment of 10 lakh people by the Government of India in "mission mode" in the next one-and-a-half years, and now, the Agnipath Recruitment scheme has been launched to give 46,000 youth every year the opportunity to serve the nation’s armed forces. Both these announcements, in a single day in going to benefit the nation as well as the young people who are keen to make their mark and serve their country.

The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) gave the instruction for the recruitment in next 18 months after reviewing the status of Human Resources in all departments and ministries and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh announced the new scheme in the army at a media briefing, shortly after the Cabinet Committee on Security approved it.

"The Agnipath recruitment scheme is a transformative initiative that will provide a youthful profile to the armed forces," Singh said.

The revolutionary changes in the recruitment process will see the induction of the soldiers initially for a period of four years and some of them would be retained.

"Under the Agnipath scheme, Indian youngsters will be provided an opportunity to serve in the armed forces as 'Agniveer'," the defence minister said.

Navy chief Admiral R Hari Kumar said the scheme will ensure a wider talent pool for recruitment in the armed forces.

The "Agnipath" scheme, earlier christened as "Tour of Duty", was launched in the presence of the chiefs of the three services.

The new scheme was announced after extensive deliberations on it over the last two years.

The soldiers to be recruited under the scheme will be called "Agniveer".

Lt Gen Anil Puri, Additional Secretary, Dept of Military Affairs, said that the model is based on all-India merit-based selection process. "We are looking at the best to serve the armed forces between the ages of 17.5 to 21 years. Once selected, agniveers will serve for 4 years with us," he added.

On completion of 4 years, agniveers will get an opportunity to apply voluntarily for regular cadre. Based on merit, org requirement, up to 25 per cent shall be selected from that batch, he said.

Currently, the Army recruits young people under the short service commission for an initial tenure of 10 years, which is extendable up to 14 years.

The scheme is aimed at slashing the salary and pension bills of the three services, which have been increasing rapidly.

News agency PTI quoted cabinet secretary Rajiv Gauba about the new recruitment drive in the govt, saying that the Prime Minister's review meeting comes more than two months after he suggested the secretaries of the central government to take immediate steps to fill up existing vacancies in the ministries and departments.

In a meeting with the secretaries on 2 April, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had stressed that employment should be the focus of all government interventions in both public and private sectors.

