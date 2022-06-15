India

Women as Agniveers: Here's what the Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief of Western Naval Command said

As part of the scheme, 46,000 Agniveers will be recruited for a four-year duration in 2022

FP Staff June 15, 2022 21:24:45 IST
Vice Admiral Ajendra Bahadur Singh, FOC-in-Chief Western Naval Command. ANI

"Induction of women will depend on service's operational requirement," Vice Admiral Ajendra Bahadur Singh, FOC-in-Chief Western Naval Command said while speaking on the newly launched Agnipath scheme.

"There's a provision that if service wants, they can recruit (women). No percentage decided, it will be finalised as we go along," he addded.

The Centre on Tuesday announced the launch Agnipath recruitment scheme for the armed forces.

As part of the scheme, 46,000 Agniveers will be recruited for a four-year duration in 2022.

Up to 25 percent of the Agvineers will be retained while the rest will let go with a severance package at the end of their service.

With inputs from the agencies

