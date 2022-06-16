Agnipath Scheme: All myths about future of Agniveers BUSTED

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and the chiefs of the Army, Navy, and Air Force announced Agnipath scheme for the recruitment of youth in the Armed Forces. Singh said that it was a transformative initiative and would provide a youthful profile to the armed forces

There have been a lot of myths doing the rounds regarding the Central government's recently launched Agnipath scheme. Not completely aware of the facts about the program, armed forces aspirants and youngsters in Bihar and Rajasthan have been protesting, disrupting normalcy.

There is a common myth that questions the future of Agniveers and claims that it is insecure. This is completely incorrect, as according to sources, those who wish to be entrepreneurs will get a financial package and bank loan scheme.

For those wanting to study further will be give 12 class equivalent certificate and bridging course for further studies. And those willing to obtain jobs will be given priority in CAPFs and State Police.

Also, there are several avenues which are being opened up for Agniveers in other sectors.

People are also having the myth that opportunities for youth will diminish as a result of Agnipath. Sources deny the claims and instead say that there would be more opportunities and in the coming years, recruitment of Agniveers will be around triple from the current recruitment in armed forces.

Regimental bonding will be affected claims another myth to which sources say that there won't be any change done to the Regimental system. "In fact it will be further accentuated because the best of Agniveers will be selected, further boosting cohesiveness of the unit," they said.

A section people have been saying that Agnipath will harm the effectiveness of the Armed Forces. Denying the claims, sources say: "Such short term enlistment system exists in most countries and hence is already tested out and considered best practice for youthful and agile army."

They further said that the numbers of Agniveers to be recruited in the first year would only make up 3 per cent of the armed forces.

"The performance of the Agniveers will be tested before re-induction in the Army after four years. Hence Army will get the tested and tried personnel for supervisory ranks," they added.

Some have been thinking about the maturity and reliability of 21 year olds. Sources bring out the fact to fore, saying most armies across the world depend upon their youths. "At no point of time will there be more youngsters than experienced people. The present scheme will only bring about a right mix of 50-50 per cent, slowly in a very long run, of youngsters and experienced supervisory ranks."

There is another myth that says Agniveers will be a "danger to society and join terrorists". Sources quashed it saying, "This is an insult to the ethos and values of the Indian armed forces. Youngsters who have worn the uniform for four years will remain committed to the country for rest of their lives. Even now thousands retire from armed forces retire with skills and other, but there have not been any instances of them joining anti-national forces."

There is a myth claiming that no Consultation for former armed forces officers were taken while formulating the scheme. Source denied saying that extensive consultations with serving armed forces officer were done for last two years.

"The proposal has been framed by the Department of Military Officers staffed by Military officers. The department itself is a creation of this government. Many former officers have recognised the advantages of the scheme and welcomed it," they said.

On Tuesday (14 June), Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and the chiefs of the Army, Navy, and Air Force announced Agnipath scheme for the recruitment of youth in the Armed Forces.

Unveiling the scheme, Singh said that it was a transformative initiative and would provide a youthful profile to the armed forces.

Under the Agnipath scheme, around 46,000 soldiers will be recruited this year between the ages of 17-and-a-half years and 21 years into the three services on a four-year short-term contractual basis, in an attempt to bring in fitter and younger troops to deal with future security challenges facing the nation.

The scheme will bring down the average age of a soldier from the current 32 years to 24-26 years in six to seven years.

Of the total annual recruits, only 25 per cent will be allowed to continue for another 15 years under permanent commission.

Under the old system, youths aged between 16-and-a-half years and 21 years were selected for a minimum of 15 years of service and used to get pension after retirement.

