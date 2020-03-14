Kangana Ranaut's Thalaivi, Sherni, Durgavati, Mumbai Saga continue production amid coronavirus pandemic

Even as authorities take measures to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, the makers of the Jayalalithaa biopic, Durgavati, Sherni, and Mumbai Saga are braving the odds to continue filming their projects.

Thalaivi

Kangana Ranaut is heading to Chennai for the third schedule of Jayalalithaa biopic Thalaivi, which is supposed to start from next week. Shailash R Singh, who is financing the directorial, says it is going to be a 45-day schedule, and will be filmed in Chennai and Hyderabad.

He says to Mumbai Mirror, “The government or industry associations might come out with some new instructions tomorrow, and we will have to adhere to them. So, we can’t predict anything."

Mumbai Saga

Director Sanjay Gupta is currently attempting to complete the final shooting schedule for Mumbai Saga. Gupta tells Mirror he is taking all necessary precautions on set.

“We’ve told people not to shake hands and get themselves tested if they have cold, cough or fever. We even have a doctor on location who checks everyone for Covid-19 symptoms the moment they arrive,” he told the publication, adding he has four days of work left on the film.

Durgavati and Sherni

Vidya Balan started the shooting of director Amit Masurkar’s Sherni on 4 March in Madhya Pradesh. The film is being bankrolled by producer Vikram Malhotra, who is also backing Bhumi Pednekar-starrer Durgavati.

Malhotra has now released a statement saying the production has set "detailed precautionary and safety protocols" on the sets of both Durgavati and Sherni, which are currently being filmed in the state.

"Masks, hand sanitisers, gloves, hand-washes, immunity-boosting foods… We’ve arranged for all necessary support for the teams. Doctors and medical care are available on set. Our teams’ well-being matters more than the films,” the statement read.

