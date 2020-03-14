Coronavirus outbreak: Disney puts production of The Little Mermaid, Home Alone on hold; Angrezi Medium severely hit

Amid the Coronavirus pandemic, further shifts in the entertainment industry took place recently.

Here are the developments

Billie Eilish postpones her 'Where Do We Go?' world tour until further notice

As a precaution amid the coronavirus outbreak, singer Billie Eilish has postponed her 'Where Do We Go?' world tour until further notice.

The dates included shows in Philadelphia, New York City, Boston, Chicago, Nashville, Indianapolis, and many more.

However, no rescheduled dates have been announce but tickets for the previously scheduled shows will be refunded.

It is with great sadness to announce the following Billie Eilish ‘WHERE DO WE GO’ North American tour dates have been postponed until further notice. Details on postponed dates to be announced soon. All tickets will be honored for the new dates. (1/4) — billie eilish (@billieeilish) March 12, 2020

POSTPONED ‘WHERE DO WE GO?’ TOUR DATES 03/13 – Wells Fargo Center - Philadelphia, PA 03/15 - Madison Square Garden - New York, NY 03/16 - Prudential Center - Newark, NJ 03/18 - Capital One Center - Washington, DC 03/19 - TD Garden - Boston, MA (3/4) — billie eilish (@billieeilish) March 12, 2020

03/20 - Barclays Center - Brooklyn, NY 03/23 - Little Caesars Arena - Detroit, MI 03/24 - United Center - Chicago, IL 03/25 - Bankers Life Fieldhouse - Indianapolis, IN 03/27 - Bridgestone Arena - Nashville, TN 03/28 - Enterprise Center - St. Louis, MO (4/4) — billie eilish (@billieeilish) March 12, 2020

Disney puts upcoming productions on hold

Disney released a statement that production and pre-production on The Last Duel, The Little Mermaid, Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings, Home Alone, Nightmare Alley, Peter Pan & Wendy, and Shrunk were temporarily stalled for "a short time," reports Variety.

Variety carried a statement from the studio saying, “While there have been no confirmed cases of COVID-19 on our productions, after considering the current environment and the best interests of our cast and crew, we have made the decision to pause production on some of our live-action films for a short time. We will continue to assess the situation and restart as soon as feasible.”

MAMI cancels Year Round Programme

MAMI director Smriti Kiran announced the year-round programme of the Mumbai Film Festival has been cancelled in the wake of Coronavirus outbreak. Through a Facebook post, Kiran said the events were being put on hold.

Dinesh Vijan says Angrezi Medium is not screening in Delhi, Jammu and Kashmir, Kerala, Mumbai, Karnataka

Irrfan Khan and Radhika Madan-starrer Angrezi Medium, which hit theatres on Friday, has to bear the brunt of the Coronavirus outbreak.

In a recent interview with Mumbai Mirror, producer Dinesh Vijan said the box office figures are likely to take a major hit, especially since the film cannot be screened in Delhi, Jammu and Kashmir, Kerala, Mumbai, Karnataka, and Uttar Pradesh.

"80 percent of our expected business was from home. And after Delhi, Jammu and Kerala, there were orders to shut down theatres in Bihar, Karnataka, and UP though the UP CM has left the decision to the theatre management, and the big hit was when Mumbai, Thane, Navi Mumbai, Pune, and Nagpur were also declared out of bounds," Mirror reports Vijan as saying.

