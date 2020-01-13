Mumbai Saga first look sees John Abraham as a fearless gangster in Sanjay Gupta's upcoming drama

The first look of John Abraham from Sanjay Gupta's upcoming gangster drama Mumbai Saga has been released. The still shows Abraham in an intense mood, with a red tilak on his forehead. He sports a simple kurta and a gold chain, seemingly sending out the ultimate gangster vibes and is staring ferociously at the camera.

One of my favourite moments from MUMBAI SAGA.

And of course Mr. Abraham like never before. 😊😊😊 pic.twitter.com/ooKz6wvt1l — Sanjay Gupta (@_SanjayGupta) January 13, 2020

Mumbai Saga also stars Emraan Hashmi, Suniel Shetty, Mahesh Manjrekar, Prateik Babbar, Gulshan Grover, Rohit Roy, and Amole Gupte in pivotal roles.

Set in the 1980s-'90s, the film revolves around all that went into transforming Bombay into Mumbai. The film, a Times of India report states, will showcase the shutdown of iconic textile mills, the murder of a noted businessman, how the underworld, the cops, and the politicians changed the city's landscape.

The project is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Anuradha Gupta and Sangeeta Ahir.

Sanjay Gupta, who is known for his films like Kaante, Musafir, Shootout at Lokhandwala and Kaabil, said his upcoming directorial is his most ambitious project till date.

"25 years, 17 films later I had to give my audience something bigger and better. Mumbai Saga is by far my most ambitious film which needed a visionary producer. And I am grateful to Bhushan Kumar for putting his faith and might in it. It is one such story that needs to be said on screen," Gupta said in a statement.

During an interview with the Mumbai Mirror as quoted by News18, Bhushan spoke about John and the amount of hard work he puts in for a film. “John is a dedicated actor and insured that he gives more than 100 percent in his work. Audiences love him in action, and in Mumbai Saga, he is going to be on a different level altogether,” Bhushan had said.

Mumbai Saga is scheduled to release on June 19.

