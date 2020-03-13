Coronavirus Outbreak LIVE Updates: Noida employee tests positive, had travelled to France, China; confirmed cases in Delhi rise to 6
Coronavirus Outbreak LATEST Updates: An employee of a private firm in Noida is the latest to test positive for coronavirus in the nation The patient is a resident of Delhi with a recent travel history abroad. According to Gautam Buddha Nagar Chief Medical Officer Anurag Bhargav, the man had a travel history to France and China from where he may have contracted the infection. He has been tested positive for COVID-19 in Noida although he is a resident of Delhi. So far Delhi has reported 6 confirmed cases of coronavirus.
Social distancing is the biggest solution to curtail the spread of pandemic, said Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia in Delhi while speaking on the precautionary measures taken against the spread of the coronavirus.
"DMs and SDMs have been asked to strictly follow the guidelines meted by the health ministry," said Sisodia.
Launching a tirade against the Centre over its lack of swift response to curtail coronavirus outbreak, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday said the Narendra Modi-led government was in a "stupor" and the economy would be destroyed if a strong action is not taken.
The Indian economy will be destroyed if strong action is not taken. The government is in a stupor," the former Congress chief tweeted.
The Indian rupee fell by another 16 paise to 74.44 against the US dollar as financial markets around the globe continued to feel jitters of coronavirus pandemic.
A day earlier, the Indian currency had tumbled by 60 paise to close at a new 17-month low of 74.28 amid coronavirus pandemic fanning global economic recession fears.
Meanwhile, the global crude oil benchmark Brent Futures fell 0.87 percent to trade at $32.93 per barrel.
Mainland China reported eight new confirmed cases of coronavirus and seven additional deaths on Thursday, the country’s National Health Commission said on Friday. Most of the fatalities occurred in Hubei province.
That brings the total accumulated number of confirmed cases in mainland China so far to 80,813. The toll from the outbreak in mainland China had reached 3,176 as of the end of Thursday, up by seven from the previous day.
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s wife, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, has contracted the novel coronavirus. Sophie, came back from a speaking event in the United Kingdom with flu-like symptoms, her husband announced Thursday.
"She is feeling fine, and her symptoms are mild," according to a statement from the Prime Minister’s office.
Justin will isolate himself and run his government from home for 14 days as a result.
The Karnataka health department commissioner said that a 76-year-old man from Kalaburagi who passed away and was a suspected patient of coronavirus has been confirmed positive for for the flu-like disease. "Contact tracing, isolation and other measures are being taken. The Telangana government has also been informed as he went to a hospital there," he said.
The Centre on Thursday said that to fight the spread of Coronavirus, the Command Hospital (NC), Udhampur, Jammu and Kashmir under the aegis of HQ Northern Command has set up 4 isolation wards with a 100-bed capacity and a team of specialist doctors to manage the suspected coronavirus patients.
Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that two more people have been tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Kerala. Vijayan said that the two cases were reported from the Thrissur and Kannur districts. The total number of Coronavirus positive cases rose to 16 in the state.
According to reports, the infected people have travel history with Dubai and Qatar.
According to India Today, the Kerala government said that people with flu-like symptoms shouldn't visit old age homes.
The Centre on Thursday decided to expedite clearances to bulk drug projects by considering them "out of turn", as cases of the novel coronavirus rose in India. In a notification, the Environment Ministry said the expeditious environmental clearances given to units involving active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) and bulk drug intermediates will ensure overall preparedness and availability of drugs to reduce the impact of the outbreak, PTI reported.
The Union Territory of Ladakh on Thursday reported a third case of the novel coronavirus, soon after Delhi and Karnataka also recorded fresh cases of the flu-like disease. According to the last notification by the Union health ministry, the total cases of coronavirus in India are 73.
A 26-year-old man who returned from Greece has tested positive for coronavirus, making it the fifth case in Karnataka, the health department was quoted as saying by PTI. The patient has been admitted and isolated at a hospital and his condition is stable, a department media bulletin said.
The report quoted sources as saying that the patient is from Mumbai. He travelled from Greece to Mumbai on 6 March, and came by flight to Bengaluru on 8 March. He had been to office on 9 March, during which he is said to have spoken to four of his close friends and gone back home after a few hours.
The sixth case of coronavirus was reported in Delhi on Thursday, reports said. The last confirmed count of total cases in India was 73, according to the Union health ministry.
The Arvind Kejriwal government in Delhi on Thursday declared the coronavirus outbreak as an 'epidemic' in the National Capital, and said that all theatres, schools, and colleges will be shut till 31 March.
According to CNN-News18, the government has also invoked the provisions of the epidemic Act. Speaking to reporters, Kejriwal said that all public places, including malls, public and private offices will have to be mandatorily disinfected everyday.
"After reviewing the measures, we have put in place some more. We have sufficient beds for quarantine facility, under-construction hospitals are also being prepared for quarantine. Over 500 beds are ready for sick people.
Today we have declared this as an epidemic in delhi, public places, malls, shops, public and private offices have to be disinfected everyday," he said.
The Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday advised against conducting the IPL tournament scheduled to begin on 29 March in light of the spread of the coronavirus pandemic in India. The number of cases in India on Thursday stood at 73 as various ministries took steps to curb the further spread of the disease.
In its weekly briefing on Thursday, the MEA said, "It is for the organizers to decide whether to go ahead with it or not. Our advice would be to not do it at this time but if they want to go ahead, it is their decision."
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, amid the cases of coronavirus in India rising to 73 on Thursday, said that no Union minister will travel abroad in the coming days as part of the Centre's efforts to curb the spread of the pandemic in the country.
"The government is fully vigilant about the situation due to COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus. Across ministries and states, multiple steps have been proactively taken to ensure safety of all. These steps are wide-ranging, from suspension of Visas to augmenting healthcare capacities," he said in a series of tweets.
The BSE Sensex plunged over 2,919 points on Thursday in its biggest one-day fall in absolute terms as the coronavirus pandemic wreaked havoc on global markets. After nose diving over 3,204.30 points during the day, the 30-share index settled 2,919.26 points or 8.18 per cent lower at 32,778.14.
All travellers, including Indian nationals, arriving from or having visited China, Italy, Iran, Republic of Korea, France, Spain and Germany after 15 February will be quarantined for a maximum period of 14 days.
"This will come into effect from 12.00 GMT on 13 March at the port of departure," said Ministry of Health and Welfare.
Addressing the media on preparedness for COVID-19 pandemic, Luv Aggarwal, an official from the Health Ministry said, "Out of the 73 positive cases reported in India so far, 56 are Indians and 17 are foreigners."
One more person with travel history to Iran tested positive for COVID-19 in Ladakh on Thursday, taking the total number of cases in the Union Territory to three, a senior government official was quoted by PTI as saying.
His family members have been moved to the isolation centre at Heart Foundation Hospital here, they said.
The man was part of a group that had gone to Iran on a pilgrimage.
In response to the coronavirus pandemic, the ongoing budget session of the Maharashtra Legislature has been curtailed by a week and it will conclude on Saturday.
The session, which began on 24 February , was earlier scheduled till 20 March.
Union health minister Dr Harsh Vardhan spoke about all the measures and efforts taken by the government to prevent the spread of coronavirus in Lok Sabha on Thursday.
He urged local leaders to discourage large gatherings in public spaces and asked them to cooperated with the centre to ensure all preventive measures are taken. He told the Upper House that screening is currently being done in 30 airports across India and 15 labs have been set up to test for the virus.
Speaking on the coronavirus outbreak in the Lok Sabha, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday spoke about the precautionary measures taken up by the government to fight the spread of COVID-19 in India.
"229 out of 529 samples of Indians stranded in Iran have tested negative for coronavirus," Jaishankar said.
A 45-year-old person tested positive for coronavirus in Nagpur taking the total number of confirmed cases in Maharashtra to 11, officials said on Wednesday.
"A 45-year-old person tested positive for coronavirus. The patient is currently undergoing treatment in a special ward of IGMC Nagpur and has a travel history to the US," Nagpur District Magistrate and Collector Ravindra H Thakare told reporters in Mumbai.
The total number of positive cases of coronavirus in Maharashtra rose to 11, including two from Mumbai, eight from Pune and one from Nagpur.
After opening 34,472.50 points, Sensex dropped to 33,876.13. Meanwhile, Nifty tanked 470.35 pts to 9,988.05. Tata Steel, ONGC, State Bank of India (SBI) shares dipped over 8 percent while Reliance Industries fell over 7 percent.
Global shares too crumbled after US President Donald Trump said America will suspend all travel from Europe as he unveiled measures to contain the coronavirus epidemic that has resulted in a heavy human and economic toll worldwide.
Italy has shut all stores except for pharmacies and food shops in a bid to halt the spread of the novel coronavirus that has killed 827 in the country in just over two weeks.
Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte announced the latest wave of restrictions in a dramatic appeal to the nation that came with the country of 60 million battling its biggest crisis in generations.
Under pressure to respond to the novel coronavirus, President Donald Trump on Wednesday suspended all travel from Europe to the United States for 30 days starting on Friday in order to fight outbreak.
Trump said the travel restrictions did not apply to the United Kingdom. He did not provide a list of countries but said simply the restrictions applied to all of Europe.
The advisory issued by the Centre on Wednesday evening, issuing travel restrictions on visas for travellers, also said, "All incoming travellers, including Indian nationals, arriving from or having visited China, Italy, Iran, Korea, France, Spain and Germany after 15 February, 2020 shall be quarantined for a minimum period of 14 days. This will come into effect from 1200 GMT on 13 March 2020."
The Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO) on Wednesday said that the global body had assessed that the outbreak of the novel coronavirus is a can be characterised as a pandemic.
"WHO’s mandate is public health. But we’re working with many partners across all sectors to mitigate the social and economic consequences of this #COVID19 pandemic," the statement was quoted as saying by ANI.
The Mizoram government formally sealed the state's borders with neighbouring countries and states, barring a few entry and exit points, to prevent the spread of novel coronavirus.
Two persons from Mumbai on Wednesday tested positive for coronavirus, taking the number of confirmed cases in Maharashtra to 10, chief minister Uddhav Thackeray said. Eight persons have tested positive in Pune, he said.
CDC Director Robert Redfield said that the coronavirus deaths in the US are now up to 31. With new deaths reported and the number of confirmed coronavirus cases exceeding 1,000, American lawmakers and health officials have set up containment zones and quarantine areas and sought to limit contact with those who might be infected.
Two patients admitted at a hospital in Mumbai have tested positive for the virus, taking the total number of cases in Maharashtra to seven. According to The Hindu, the two had travelled to Dubai with the same group as the Pune couple who has tested positive for the virus.
Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray held a review meeting with Pune divisional commissioner and district collector through video- conferencing to discuss the steps being taken to tackle the novel coronavirus.
A 53-year-old British woman hospitalised on the resort island of Bali has died from the coronavirus, Indonesia’s first recorded death from the disease, said officials.
The 45-year-old man who tested positive for coronavirus has recovered with results of his samples coming out negative and as of now there are no confirmed virus cases in Tamil Nadu, PTI quoted state Health Minister C Vijayabhaskar as saying.
The new coronavirus has killed 63 more people, raising the death toll to 354 in Iran, AP quoted a health ministry person as saying during a live televised briefing. The number of confirmed cases has risen to 9,000, said the AP report.
India prohibited entry of any international cruise ship, crew or passenger with a travel history to coronavirus-hit countries post 1 February, 2020 to its major ports till 31 March. The government said international cruise ships will be allowed only at ports having thermal screening facilities for passengers and crew members. If any passenger/crew member of cruise ships show symptoms of coronavirus, disembarking will not be permitted, it added.
The total number of coronavirus confirmed cases in India crossed 50 on Wednesday amid fresh confirmations of infections in Rajasthan. An 85-year-old man in Jaipur, who had returned from Dubai on 28 February, has tested positive for coronavirus, a state government official said on Wednesday, was the newest addition, taking the current toll to 60. Meanwhile, the health condition of an 85-year old woman being treated for COVID-19 at the isolation ward of the government medical college hospital in Kerala is serious, health officials said on Wednesday.
Eighteen more people have tested positive for coronavirus — eight in Kerala and two in Karnataka, five in Maharashtra and one in Jammu and Kashmir, as the number of such cases went up on Tuesday. Amid the COVID-19 scare, a combination of two anti-HIV drugs was used for the first time in India in the treatment of two patients. The health ministry said the total number of confirmed cases has risen to 50, adding the rest are being retested for confirmation. If the fresh cases declared by the state governments are taken into account, the figure goes up to 60.
India on Tuesday also barred entry of the nationals of three more countries — France, Germany and Spain — suspending the regular as well as e-Visas granted to them to date. "All regular (sticker) Visas/e-Visas granted to nationals of France, Germany and Spain and issued on or before 11 March and who have not yet entered India stand suspended with immediate effect," said a Bureau of Immigration notification issued late Tuesday night.
Regular visas, including e visas, granted to all foreign nationals who have travel history to these countries on or after 1 February and who have not yet entered India also stands suspended, it said.
Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan told reporters that six new cases of the coronavirus have been confirmed in the state, taking the total number of infections in the state to 17 on Tuesday. Keeping in mind the fresh rise in cases, Vijayan announced severe restrictions, including the closure of educational institutions and cinema houses till the month-end, in a bid to halt its further spread.
Vijayan said at least 1,116 people are under observation — 149 in isolation wards of various hospitals and 967 under home quarantine.
Late on Tuesday, Shailaja said two more confirmed cases were detected in Kerala with the parents of a three-year-old boy, who tested positive for COVID-19 in Kochi on Monday on the family's return from Italy, being the latest patients.
In Kerala, schools and colleges and cinemas will remain closed in the state till 31 March. Classes 1 to 7 of all schools — state, CBSE and ICSE boards — will remain shut and examinations which have begun for them will be put on hold. Examinations for Class 10, Class 12 and vocational higher secondary will, however, continue. Final examinations of Classes 8 and 9 also will proceed as usual.
Fourteen of the 21 Italian nationals and an Indian national, lodged in a quarantine camp at Indo-Tibetan Border Police's (ITBP) facility in Chhawla, had been infected with the coronavirus. The Italians were part of a group of 23 tourists who had visited Rajasthan last month. The driver accompanying them, — an Indian national — was also infected. On of the tourists of the group is currently quarantined in Jaipur after he tested positive. His wife was also infected and is under observation. 14 of them have now been sent to the Medanta hospital in Gurugram, Haryana.
With inputs from agencies
Updated Date: Mar 13, 2020 13:28:13 IST
Coronavirus In South Korea Latest Updates
South Korea reports more recoveries than virus cases for first time
South Korea reported more recoveries from the coronavirus than new infections on Friday for the first time since its outbreak emerged in January, as a downward trend in daily cases raised hopes that Asia’s biggest epidemic outside China may be slowing.
The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) recorded 110 new coronavirus cases on Friday compared with 114 a day earlier, taking the national tally to 7,979. The death toll rose by three to 70.
Coronavirus In India Latest Updates
Priyanka Gandhi encourages people to take small steps in video
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday took to Twitter to urge people to take small steps and prevent the coronavirus outbreak in the country. Posting a video on the microblogging site, Gandhi said that like various countries in the world, India too was now suffering from COVID-19 pandemic.
Coronavirus In India Latest Updates
Iran Air plane carrying Indians lands in Mumbai
An Iran Air flight carrying Indians stranded in coronavirus-hit Iran, landed at the airport here on Friday afternoon, according to an official. Iran is one of the worst-affected countries by the coronavirus outbreak and the government has been working on plans to bring back Indians stranded there.
The number of passengers onboard the Iran Air plane could not be immediately ascertained. An official told PTI that the Iran Air flight landed at the Mumbai airport at around 12.08 pm. The passengers would be taken to Jaisalmer on an Air India aircraft, another official said.
Coronavirus In India Latest Updates
Employee of Noida firm of living in Delhi tests positive
An employee of a private firm in Noida is the latest to test positive for coronavirus in the nation The patient is a resident of Delhi with a recent travel history abroad.
According to Gautam Buddha Nagar Chief Medical Officer Anurag Bhargav, the man had a travel history to France and China from where he may have contracted the infection.
"One employee of a private firm in Noida has tested positive for coronavirus. He has travel history to France and China. He is a resident of Delhi," said Bhargav.
He has been tested positive for COVID-19 in Noida although he is a resident of Delhi. So far Delhi has reported 6 confirmed cases of coronavirus.
Coronavirus In Japan Latest Updates
Japan says Tokyo Olympics 2020 stays on track despite Trump's suggestion to postpone
Top Japanese government officials said on Friday they were determined to hold “safe and secure” Olympics on schedule, a day after US President Donald Trump said Tokyo should consider delaying them for a year because of the pandemic.
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Trump talked by phone for about 50 minutes Friday morning and agreed to “strengthen cooperation” on fighting the novel coronavirus, but did not discuss postponing the Olympics or holding them without spectators, Japanese officials said.
On Thursday, Trump told reporters in the White House that he “just can’t see having no people there,” referring to the Tokyo Games.
"Maybe they postpone it for a year... if that’s possible," he said. Trump added that he liked "that better than I like having empty stadiums all over the place. I think if you cancel it, make it a year later that’s a better alternative than doing it with no crowd."
Coronavirus In Australia Latest Updates
Australian PM Scott Morrison announces ban on social gatherings, advises citizens against foreign travel
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Friday announced a ban on all non-essential gatherings of over 500 people starting from Monday and urged citizens to reconsider foreign travels to control the rapid spread of the pandemic.
Morrison said the ban would not be extended to schools, universities, public transport or airports.
"It is a precautionary (measure). It is getting ahead of this to ensure that we can minimise the impact on your health and (so) we can ensure with confidence the ability for people to be accessing the health services that they and their families will need," he said.
Coronavirus In India Latest Updates
All sport events, including IPL, cancelled in Delhi
The Delhi government on Friday released a statement announcing that all sporting events (including IPL), which will involve a gathering of more than 200 people, will be prohibited in NCT of Delhi in order to curb the outbreak of COVID-19.
Coronavirus In India Latest Updates
Three foreigners admitted to Kolkata hospital with virus-like symptoms
An Italian couple and a Thai national have been admitted to an isolation ward of a government hospital in Kolkata with symptoms of coronavirus, an official of the health department said on Friday.
Two more people are also under observation at the isolation ward of the Beliaghata ID Hospital, taking the total number of patients admitted with symptoms of COVID-19 at the facility to five, he said.
The Italian couple, in their mid 30s, came to India on 5 March and arrived in Kolkata recently, the official said, adding their blood and swab samples have been collected and sent for tests.
Coronavirus In India Latest Updates
JNU suspends classes, exams and events till 31 March
In the wake of coronavirus outbreak, Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has suspended all lectures, class presentations and examinations till 31 March. Any event, such as seminars, conferences and workshops, in the campus during this period will be postponed.
Coronavirus In India Latest Updates
Social distancing biggest solution to fight pandemic: Manish Sisodia
Social distancing is the biggest solution to curtail the spread of pandemic, said Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia in Delhi while speaking on the precautionary measures taken against the spread of the coronavirus.
"DMs and SDMs have been asked to strictly follow the guidelines meted by the health ministry," said Sisodia.
The Delhi deputy CM has also announced that there will be no IPL matches in the National Capital this year.
Coronavirus In India Latest Updates
150 stranded Indians in Iran to be evacuated; all individuals to be quarantined in Jaisalmer
An Air India flight, with 150 Indians being evacuated from Iran, will be reaching Jaisalmer on Friday, where they will be quarantined at an Indian Army facility created, the force said.
"Individuals will be transferred from the airport post their initial screening to the quarantine facility. Another batch of 250 people being air evacuated from Iran on 14 March will also land and quarantined at the Army facility at Jaisalmer," Indian Army said.
"In the next two to three days, we are expecting more citizens to come back to India. We have prepared new facilities at places including Jodhpur, Jhansi, Gorakhpur, Kolkata, Jaisalmer, Chennai and Deolali where we can quarantine these people," Army spokesperson Colonel Aman Anand said earlier in the day.
Coronavirus In India Latest Updates
Sensex zooms about 4,000 points, Nifty up 1,200 points from opening lows
The equity indices made a sharp recovery from the opening mayhem and Sensex gained about 4,000 points while the broader Nifty jumped 1,200 points from the opening lows on Friday.
Sensex jumped over 500 points while Nifty regained 9,700-mark at around 11 AM.
Sensex zoomed 509.37 points or 1.55 percent at 33,287.51 while Nifty surges 119.60 points or 1.25 percent at 9,709.75.
Earlier, the domestic stock trading on Friday resumed after a 45-minute halt, with equity benchmark Sensex plummeting further to 3,389 points and the broader Nifty sinking below 8,600 level.
Coronavirus In Australia Latest Updates
Australia-New Zealand Men's ODI series to be played with no spectators
The ongoing men's three-match ODI series between Australia and New Zealand will be played with no spectators due to the global Coronavirus pandemic. While, Australia women's tour to South Africa has been postponed indefinitely.
The first men's match is ongoing at the Sydney Cricket Ground where the second ODI will be played at the same venue on Sunday while the third game will be held on 20 March in Hobart.
Coronavirus In India Latest Updates
BS Yediyurappa summons emergency meet in Karnataka amid COVID-19 scare
Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has summoned an emergency meeting with ministers and senior officials on Friday to discuss the coronavirus outbreak in the state and take stock of the situation.
All schools, malls and other public places have been shut to control the spread of the deadly virus. Apart from this, schools in the state have also announced early summer vacation for their students this academic year as a precautionary measure.
Coronavirus In India Latest Updates
'Narendra Modi govt in stupor': Rahul Gandhi slams Centre's response to outbreak
Launching a tirade against the Centre over its lack of swift response to curtail coronavirus outbreak, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday said the Narendra Modi-led government was in a "stupor" and the economy would be destroyed if a strong action is not taken.
The Indian economy will be destroyed if strong action is not taken. The government is in a stupor," the former Congress chief tweeted.
He described the contagious disease as a "huge problem" and said ignoring it was a "non-solution".
Coronavirus Outbreak Latest Updates
How to track the virus on a global scale
If you want to track the number of coronavirus cases all around the world, here are some credible tools that can help you out.
One of the most accurate maps that is updated very frequently is the interactive world map by John Hopkins University. It gives you the total number of cases confirmed, the number of deaths and those who have recovered as well.
Another resource to look at is the Worldometer that, like John Hopkins provides you with the number of confirmed cases worldwide while distinguishing them into categories like – people with mild conditions and those who are more serious. The site also gives you information on the number of people that recovered and the total number of the deaths caused by COVD-19.
Read more here...
Coronavirus in Nepal Latest Updates
Nepal halts permit to climb Everest
Owing to the coronavirus pandemic, Nepal on Friday suspended permits to climb Everest, closing off the world's biggest mountain a day after China halted access from its side.
"Nepal has suspended climbing on all mountains in the country and stopped issuing tourist visas," Yogesh Bhattarai, Minister for Culture Tourism and Civil Aviation told AFP.
Coronavirus Outbreak Latest Updates
First stage of Archery World Cup 2020 in Guatemala cancelled
The first stage of 2020 Archery World Cup scheduled to be held in April in Guatemala City, where 16 Indians were to compete, was on Thursday cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Tarundeep Rai, Jayanta Talukdar, Kapil and Dhiraj Bommadevara were to take part in recurve men while Baria Premilaben, Himani, Ridhi, Tisa Sancheti were to participate in recurve women in the World Cup scheduled to be held from 20 to 26 April.
Vedant Wankhede, Sukhbeer Singh, Mohan Bhardqaj, Harsh Parashar were the compound men archers who were to represent India in the meet while Trisha Deb, Muskan Kirar, Markoo Raginee, Ashu made up the women's compound team.
"The first stage of the 2020 Hyundai Archery World Cup in Guatemala City has been cancelled due to the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak. It was due to be held on 20-26 April," World Archery said in a statement.
Coronavirus In India Latest Updates
Rupee rout deepens, currency falls by 16 paise
The Indian rupee fell by another 16 paise to 74.44 against the US dollar as financial markets around the globe continued to feel jitters of coronavirus pandemic.
A day earlier, the Indian currency had tumbled by 60 paise to close at a new 17-month low of 74.28 amid coronavirus pandemic fanning global economic recession fears.
Meanwhile, the global crude oil benchmark Brent Futures fell 0.87 percent to trade at $32.93 per barrel.
"A sense of anxiety among investors has developed as they see the global economy is plunging into a deep crisis due to coronavirus pandemic that has killed about 5,000 and sickened lakhs of people around the globe," analysts said.
Coronavirus In Pakistan Latest Updates
All educational institutions in Pakistan's Sindh closed till 31 May
The Sindh government in Pakistan has announced all educational institutions will remain closed till 31 May to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus, and postponed class nine and class 10 annual exams.
The decision was taken at an emergency Cabinet meeting, held under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, government spokesperson Murtaza Wahab said on Thursday night.
Educational institutions, including schools and colleges, will reopen on June 1, he said, adding that annual exams for Class nine and Class 10 have been postponed.
Coronavirus In India Latest Updates
112 housed at ITBP quarantine test negative
All 112 people admitted to an ITBP quarantine facility here for over a fortnight have tested negative for coronavirus and are expected to be released on Friday, a senior official said. All of them were evacuated last month from Wuhan in China.
"After 14 days of quarantine at ITBP facility in Chhawla, 112 inmates, including 36 foreign nationals, have tested negative for coronavirus," an Indo-Tibetan Border Police spokesperson said. "Today is the 16th day of their quarantine," he said.
Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai and ITBP chief SS Deswal will meet them at the facility and see them off around 11 am, he said.
Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Updates
Nifty hits lower circuit amid global sell-off; trading halted for 45 mins
Stock market hit circuit breaker on Friday as markets continued to witness panic selling amid fears pandemic Coronavirus will derail economic growth. Trading was halted in the early trade as the benchmark index Nifty hit the 10 per cent lower circuit. Trading will be halted for 45 minutes, and will resume at 10:05 am for pre-open, reports Business Standard.
Coronavirus Outbreak Latest Updates
Chelsea's Callum Hudson-Odoi tested positive
Chelsea forward Callum Hudson-Odoi has tested positive for the coronavirus and all first-team players and coaching staff will now self-isolate, the Premier League club said.
The 19-year-old’s positive test throws Saturday’s fixture against Aston Villa into doubt, with Arsenal’s match against Brighton & Hove Albion already postponed after manager Mikel Arteta tested positive for the coronavirus.
The Premier League announced an emergency meeting on Friday.
Read full report here
Coronavirus In Australia Latest Updates
Formula One in turmoil after Australia GP scrapped
The Formula One season was thrown into doubt on Friday with the cancellation of the Australian Grand Prix due to the coronavirus, with chief executive Chase Carey saying it was “challenging” to predict when the next race might take place.
The season-opener was scrapped hours before the first practice session was due to get underway after a McLaren team member tested positive to the virus.
“It is a pretty difficult situation to predict. Everybody uses the word ‘fluid’ and it is a fluid situation,” Carey told a media conference at Melbourne’s Albert Park circuit
Coronavirus In UK Latest Updates
More families will lose their loved one, warns Boris Johnson
Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned on Thursday that many more families would see their loved ones die from coronavirus, as the government’s chief scientific adviser said Britain likely has as many as 10,000 people infected.
At a meeting of the government’s emergency committee on Thursday, Johnson moved Britain’s response to the outbreak to the so-called “delay phase”, aimed at putting off the peak until the summer months, ending a phase of outright containment.
“It’s going to spread further,” Johnson said at a news conference, flanked by the government’s top scientific and medical advisers.
Coronavirus In China Latest Updates
China reports seven deaths, eight new cases of COVID-19
Mainland China reported eight new confirmed cases of coronavirus and seven additional deaths on Thursday, the country’s National Health Commission said on Friday. Most of the fatalities occurred in Hubei province.
That brings the total accumulated number of confirmed cases in mainland China so far to 80,813. The toll from the outbreak in mainland China had reached 3,176 as of the end of Thursday, up by seven from the previous day.
Coronavirus In India Latest Updates
Google techie tests positive in Bangalore
A 26-year-old techie tested positive for coronavirus in Bengaluru on Thursday, becoming the fifth COVID-19 patient in Karnataka. The man is from Mumbai but is employed with a multinational in Bengaluru and is a resident of HAL Airport area.
According to The Times of India, the patient, who got recently married, came back from Greece on 23 February after his honeymoon. Officials said he returned to Mumbai on 6 March while his wife left for her hometown in Agra. The victim stayed with his family till 8 March and rejoined work in Bengaluru from 9 March.
Coronavirus In India Latest Updates
France to shut schools, universities to tackle spread of virus, says President Emmanuel Macron
France will close from Monday all nurseries, schools and universities to try to slow the spread of the coronavirus, President Emmanuel Macron said in a televised address, calling the outbreak the nation’s worst public health crisis in a century.
To prevent the economy from nosediving during the crisis, Macron said France would offer help for businesses and would work with European partners on a major package to relaunch the economy, “whatever it costs.”
"This epidemic ..is the most grave public health crisis that France has known in a century," Macron said in a 20-minute address delivered live on national television on Thursday night.
Coronavirus Outbreak Latest Updates
Gold set for biggest weekly drop after rout in global equities
Gold prices fell further on Friday and were on track to post their biggest weekly drop in nearly seven years, as a rout in global equities forced investors to cover margin calls.
Spot gold was down 0.9 percent to $1,562.30 an ounce by 01.39 GMT, after a more than 3 percent sell-off in the previous session. For the week, it was down about 6.7 percent – the biggest since June 2013.
US gold futures fell 1.7 percent to $1,563.10. "A significant sell-off in equities would place further pressure on gold as investors would liquidate positions to meet margin calls," ANZ analyst Daniel Hynes said.
Read more here...
Coronavirus In India Latest Updates
Number of confirmed cases in Maharashtra rises to 14
With two more cases of COVID-19 being confirmed in Maharashtra – one in Mumbai and the other in neighbouring Thane – the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the state rose to 14 on Thursday.
"The new coronavirus patient in Mumbai is a 65-year- old man who has returned from Dubai and his condition was somewhat critical," state Health Minister Rajesh Tope told reporters. The patient in Thane had travelled to France, he said.
Earlier in the day, the test of one person in Pune had come out positive. There are now nine confirmed coronavirus patients in Pune, three in Mumbai, one in Thane and another in Nagpur.
Coronavirus In United Kingdom Latest Updates
EU-UK face-to-face Brexit trade talks called off
Britain and the European Union have agreed to cancel face-to-face trade negotiations planned for next week in London due to the coronavirus pandemic, the UK government said on Thursday, adding however that alternatives were being explored.
The move threatens a timeline which many in the EU thought was already optimistic, with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson seeking a new deal by the end of the year.
The COVID-19 pandemic has hit financial markets hard and forced governments to take unprecedented measures to restrict citizens’ movements and limit the spread of the disease.
Coronavirus In India Latest Updates
Kolkata derby set to play without spectators after police issues directive not to sell tickets
The I-League Kolkata derby between champions Mohun Bagan and East Bengal on Sunday is set to be played in front of an empty stadium after the city police issued a directive not to sell tickets for the match in view of coronavirus pandemic.
The Joint Commissioner of Police, Bidhan Nagar wrote a letter to East Bengal Ground Secretary Dipankar Chakraborty not to sell tickets for the match to be played at the Salt Lake Stadium.
"This is to inform you that in view of the coronavirus pandemic, you are requested to ensure that no public gathering takes place in the I-League home matches for the East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan on 15th March 2020," the letter said, adding, "You are therefore requested to ensure that no sale of tickets is there for the match."
Coronavirus In Bulgaria Latest Updates
Bulgaria likely to declare state of emergency over COVID-19
In an attempt to curb the spread of COVID-19, Bulgaria plans to declare a state of emergency Prime Minister Boyko Borissov said late on Thursday. The number of confirmed cases sharply rose to 23 from seven.
"The government will ask the Parliament to declare a state of emergency, which will allow the closing of schools, kindergartens and universities," Borissov said after an extraordinary government meeting.
The Balkan country confirmed its first death of a patient diagnosed with the virus on Wednesday.
Coronavirus In India Latest Updates
India records first fatality after 76-yr-old passes away in Karnataka
India recorded its first coronavirus-related death late on Thursday following the death of a 76-year-old man from Kalaburgi in Karnataka. The elderly man was confirmed positive for COVID-19, the state government said, adding that contact tracing, isolation and other measures are being taken.
The state health department also said that the Telangana government had been informed because the patient had gone to a hospital there.
Cases of the novel coronavirus in India rose to 73 on Thursday after 14 fresh cases were reported from several states, including nine from Maharahtra.
Coronavirus In India Latest Updates
Schools, colleges shut down across nation to tackle spread of COVID-19
All schools in Delhi, Uttrakhand, Chhattisgarh and Manipur will be shut till 31 March as a measure to tackle the coronavirus outbreak. The move came after the number of confirmed cases in the country rose to over 70.
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal announced that, "All cinema halls to remain shut in Delhi till 31 March. Schools and colleges where exams are not being held will also remain closed."
Hours after the Delhi government decided to shut schools, colleges and theatres, the Uttarakhand government followed suit barring those hosting Board examinations till 31 March.
Coronavirus Outbreak Latest Updates
Wall Street dazed and confused after worst day since 1987 as pandemic evokes fear of global recession
As trading ended on Thursday in Wall Street’s worst day for three decades, shell-shocked investors had no idea how much further the market was likely to fall as the coronavirus pandemic spread fear of a global recession.
A 16-day drop of almost 27 percent in the S&P 500 has left portfolios in tatters. The suspension of professional sports games, cancelled conventions and half-empty restaurants has raised fears—not about whether the longest US economic expansion on record is ending—but about how deep a now presumed recession will be.
"This was worse than any day in 2008. It was worse 11 September than started in 1993 and this was the most panicked market I’ve ever seen," said Christopher Stanton, chief investment officer at Sunrise Capital Partners LLC in San Diego. “People are just trading on conjectures stacked on additional conjectures.”
Coronavirus in Canada Latest Updates
Justin Trudeau’s wife tests positive for COVID-19
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s wife, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, has contracted the novel coronavirus. Sophie, came back from a speaking event in the United Kingdom with flu-like symptoms, her husband announced Thursday.
"She is feeling fine, and her symptoms are mild," according to a statement from the Prime Minister’s office.
Justin will isolate himself and run his government from home for 14 days as a result.
The statement added that Trudeau will not be tested yet, “since he has no symptoms.” Doctors also said that people in contact with Trudeau recently were not at risk for exposure to COVID-19.
Coronavirus in United States Latest Updates
Disney to shut California park amid coronavirus scare
Amid the global outbreak of coronavirus, Walt Disney Co. is likely to close its Disneyland and California Adventure theme parks in Anaheim, California in the US starting on Saturday.
"No cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, have been reported at the parks," a company spokesperson said in a statement on Thursday.
LIVE NEWS and UPDATES
13:28 (IST)
Coronavirus In South Korea Latest Updates
South Korea reports more recoveries than virus cases for first time
South Korea reported more recoveries from the coronavirus than new infections on Friday for the first time since its outbreak emerged in January, as a downward trend in daily cases raised hopes that Asia’s biggest epidemic outside China may be slowing.
The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) recorded 110 new coronavirus cases on Friday compared with 114 a day earlier, taking the national tally to 7,979. The death toll rose by three to 70.
13:25 (IST)
Coronavirus In India Latest Updates
Priyanka Gandhi encourages people to take small steps in video
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday took to Twitter to urge people to take small steps and prevent the coronavirus outbreak in the country. Posting a video on the microblogging site, Gandhi said that like various countries in the world, India too was now suffering from COVID-19 pandemic.
13:20 (IST)
Coronavirus In India Latest Updates
Iran Air plane carrying Indians lands in Mumbai
An Iran Air flight carrying Indians stranded in coronavirus-hit Iran, landed at the airport here on Friday afternoon, according to an official. Iran is one of the worst-affected countries by the coronavirus outbreak and the government has been working on plans to bring back Indians stranded there.
The number of passengers onboard the Iran Air plane could not be immediately ascertained. An official told PTI that the Iran Air flight landed at the Mumbai airport at around 12.08 pm. The passengers would be taken to Jaisalmer on an Air India aircraft, another official said.
13:14 (IST)
Coronavirus In India Latest Updates
Odisha govt earmarks Rs 200 cr to combat virus threat
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday said the government has earmarked Rs 200 to combat the coronavirus threat in the state.
All educational institutions will remain closed in the state till March 31 except for holding examinations, the chief minister said in a statement in the state Assembly. The government also declared COVID-19 as a "disaster" for the state, he said.
"The Cabinet met this morning and declared COVID-19 as a 'disaster' for the state under the provisions of Disaster Management Act, 2005 to adequately empower our public officials to combat the spread of the disease," Patnaik said.
13:06 (IST)
Coronavirus In India Latest Updates
Employee of Noida firm of living in Delhi tests positive
An employee of a private firm in Noida is the latest to test positive for coronavirus in the nation The patient is a resident of Delhi with a recent travel history abroad.
According to Gautam Buddha Nagar Chief Medical Officer Anurag Bhargav, the man had a travel history to France and China from where he may have contracted the infection.
"One employee of a private firm in Noida has tested positive for coronavirus. He has travel history to France and China. He is a resident of Delhi," said Bhargav.
He has been tested positive for COVID-19 in Noida although he is a resident of Delhi. So far Delhi has reported 6 confirmed cases of coronavirus.
12:59 (IST)
Coronavirus In Japan Latest Updates
Japan says Tokyo Olympics 2020 stays on track despite Trump's suggestion to postpone
Top Japanese government officials said on Friday they were determined to hold “safe and secure” Olympics on schedule, a day after US President Donald Trump said Tokyo should consider delaying them for a year because of the pandemic.
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Trump talked by phone for about 50 minutes Friday morning and agreed to “strengthen cooperation” on fighting the novel coronavirus, but did not discuss postponing the Olympics or holding them without spectators, Japanese officials said.
On Thursday, Trump told reporters in the White House that he “just can’t see having no people there,” referring to the Tokyo Games.
"Maybe they postpone it for a year... if that’s possible," he said. Trump added that he liked "that better than I like having empty stadiums all over the place. I think if you cancel it, make it a year later that’s a better alternative than doing it with no crowd."
12:51 (IST)
Coronavirus In Australia Latest Updates
Australian PM Scott Morrison announces ban on social gatherings, advises citizens against foreign travel
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Friday announced a ban on all non-essential gatherings of over 500 people starting from Monday and urged citizens to reconsider foreign travels to control the rapid spread of the pandemic.
Morrison said the ban would not be extended to schools, universities, public transport or airports.
"It is a precautionary (measure). It is getting ahead of this to ensure that we can minimise the impact on your health and (so) we can ensure with confidence the ability for people to be accessing the health services that they and their families will need," he said.
12:47 (IST)
Coronavirus In India Latest Updates
All sport events, including IPL, cancelled in Delhi
The Delhi government on Friday released a statement announcing that all sporting events (including IPL), which will involve a gathering of more than 200 people, will be prohibited in NCT of Delhi in order to curb the outbreak of COVID-19.
12:32 (IST)
Coronavirus In India Latest Updates
Three foreigners admitted to Kolkata hospital with virus-like symptoms
An Italian couple and a Thai national have been admitted to an isolation ward of a government hospital in Kolkata with symptoms of coronavirus, an official of the health department said on Friday.
Two more people are also under observation at the isolation ward of the Beliaghata ID Hospital, taking the total number of patients admitted with symptoms of COVID-19 at the facility to five, he said.
The Italian couple, in their mid 30s, came to India on 5 March and arrived in Kolkata recently, the official said, adding their blood and swab samples have been collected and sent for tests.
12:29 (IST)
Coronavirus In India Latest Updates
JNU suspends classes, exams and events till 31 March
In the wake of coronavirus outbreak, Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has suspended all lectures, class presentations and examinations till 31 March. Any event, such as seminars, conferences and workshops, in the campus during this period will be postponed.
12:18 (IST)
Coronavirus In India Latest Updates
Social distancing biggest solution to fight pandemic: Manish Sisodia
Social distancing is the biggest solution to curtail the spread of pandemic, said Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia in Delhi while speaking on the precautionary measures taken against the spread of the coronavirus.
"DMs and SDMs have been asked to strictly follow the guidelines meted by the health ministry," said Sisodia.
The Delhi deputy CM has also announced that there will be no IPL matches in the National Capital this year.
12:10 (IST)
Coronavirus In India Latest Updates
150 stranded Indians in Iran to be evacuated; all individuals to be quarantined in Jaisalmer
An Air India flight, with 150 Indians being evacuated from Iran, will be reaching Jaisalmer on Friday, where they will be quarantined at an Indian Army facility created, the force said.
"Individuals will be transferred from the airport post their initial screening to the quarantine facility. Another batch of 250 people being air evacuated from Iran on 14 March will also land and quarantined at the Army facility at Jaisalmer," Indian Army said.
"In the next two to three days, we are expecting more citizens to come back to India. We have prepared new facilities at places including Jodhpur, Jhansi, Gorakhpur, Kolkata, Jaisalmer, Chennai and Deolali where we can quarantine these people," Army spokesperson Colonel Aman Anand said earlier in the day.
11:57 (IST)
Coronavirus In India Latest Updates
Sensex zooms about 4,000 points, Nifty up 1,200 points from opening lows
The equity indices made a sharp recovery from the opening mayhem and Sensex gained about 4,000 points while the broader Nifty jumped 1,200 points from the opening lows on Friday.
Sensex jumped over 500 points while Nifty regained 9,700-mark at around 11 AM.
Sensex zoomed 509.37 points or 1.55 percent at 33,287.51 while Nifty surges 119.60 points or 1.25 percent at 9,709.75.
Earlier, the domestic stock trading on Friday resumed after a 45-minute halt, with equity benchmark Sensex plummeting further to 3,389 points and the broader Nifty sinking below 8,600 level.
11:50 (IST)
Coronavirus In Australia Latest Updates
Australia-New Zealand Men's ODI series to be played with no spectators
The ongoing men's three-match ODI series between Australia and New Zealand will be played with no spectators due to the global Coronavirus pandemic. While, Australia women's tour to South Africa has been postponed indefinitely.
The first men's match is ongoing at the Sydney Cricket Ground where the second ODI will be played at the same venue on Sunday while the third game will be held on 20 March in Hobart.
11:47 (IST)
Coronavirus In India Latest Updates
BS Yediyurappa summons emergency meet in Karnataka amid COVID-19 scare
Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has summoned an emergency meeting with ministers and senior officials on Friday to discuss the coronavirus outbreak in the state and take stock of the situation.
All schools, malls and other public places have been shut to control the spread of the deadly virus. Apart from this, schools in the state have also announced early summer vacation for their students this academic year as a precautionary measure.
11:36 (IST)
Coronavirus In India Latest Updates
'Narendra Modi govt in stupor': Rahul Gandhi slams Centre's response to outbreak
Launching a tirade against the Centre over its lack of swift response to curtail coronavirus outbreak, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday said the Narendra Modi-led government was in a "stupor" and the economy would be destroyed if a strong action is not taken.
The Indian economy will be destroyed if strong action is not taken. The government is in a stupor," the former Congress chief tweeted.
He described the contagious disease as a "huge problem" and said ignoring it was a "non-solution".
11:28 (IST)
Coronavirus In India Latest Updates
CRPF postpones raising day celebrations
Amid the coronavirus scare, the CRPF on Friday postponed its raising day celebrations scheduled to be held next week.
The 3.25 lakh central force was supposed to hold the main ceremonial parade and display of martial skills with the involvement of thousands of troops at its officers academy campus in Gurgaon on 19 March to mark its 81st raising day.
"Conforming to precautionary advisory to break the spread of COVID-19, all CRPF programs in connection with CRPF raising day and passing out parade of 51st batch DAGOs (directly appointed gazetted officers) have been postponed," the force said in a statement.
11:23 (IST)
Coronavirus In India Latest Updates
Daily press briefing on COVID-19 by ministries
The cabinet has decided to ask the ministry of economic affairs, health, civil aviation, finance and commerce ministries to conduct a briefing on COVID-19 pandemic in Delhi everyday, News18 reported.
The key cabinet decision has been taken in an attempt to fight the spread of the novel coronavirus.
11:06 (IST)
Coronavirus Outbreak Latest Updates
How to track the virus on a global scale
If you want to track the number of coronavirus cases all around the world, here are some credible tools that can help you out.
One of the most accurate maps that is updated very frequently is the interactive world map by John Hopkins University. It gives you the total number of cases confirmed, the number of deaths and those who have recovered as well.
Another resource to look at is the Worldometer that, like John Hopkins provides you with the number of confirmed cases worldwide while distinguishing them into categories like – people with mild conditions and those who are more serious. The site also gives you information on the number of people that recovered and the total number of the deaths caused by COVD-19.
Read more here...
11:03 (IST)
Coronavirus Outbreak Latest Updates
WhatsApp chatbot to answer queries on pandemic
Other than the helplines, there is also an AI helpline – Coronavirus Helpdesk – that is operated by a startup called Haptik.
It has been integrated on Whatsapp and can be used by first adding the number to your contact and then messaging it. It helps shatter myths about the virus and suggests basic hygiene practices, sourcing them from WHO, to help prevent it.
Chatbot - 93213 9877 (India)
Chatbot - 808-369-9528 (USA)
10:59 (IST)
Coronavirus in India Latest Updates
Health ministry releases list of helpline numbers
The government of India, along with the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MOHFW), has been constantly updating the public with all relevant information during this pandemic.
The guidelines issued by the MOHFW range from how to quarantine oneself at home and the usage of masks in public to dealing with cruise ships that have passengers on board who might be infected as seen in the two cases in Japan and California.
The MOHFW has released a list of helpline numbers for all states and union territories.
Central Helpline Number for corona-virus - 11-23978043
10:39 (IST)
Coronavirus in Nepal Latest Updates
Nepal halts permit to climb Everest
Owing to the coronavirus pandemic, Nepal on Friday suspended permits to climb Everest, closing off the world's biggest mountain a day after China halted access from its side.
"Nepal has suspended climbing on all mountains in the country and stopped issuing tourist visas," Yogesh Bhattarai, Minister for Culture Tourism and Civil Aviation told AFP.
10:20 (IST)
Coronavirus Outbreak Latest Updates
First stage of Archery World Cup 2020 in Guatemala cancelled
The first stage of 2020 Archery World Cup scheduled to be held in April in Guatemala City, where 16 Indians were to compete, was on Thursday cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Tarundeep Rai, Jayanta Talukdar, Kapil and Dhiraj Bommadevara were to take part in recurve men while Baria Premilaben, Himani, Ridhi, Tisa Sancheti were to participate in recurve women in the World Cup scheduled to be held from 20 to 26 April.
Vedant Wankhede, Sukhbeer Singh, Mohan Bhardqaj, Harsh Parashar were the compound men archers who were to represent India in the meet while Trisha Deb, Muskan Kirar, Markoo Raginee, Ashu made up the women's compound team.
"The first stage of the 2020 Hyundai Archery World Cup in Guatemala City has been cancelled due to the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak. It was due to be held on 20-26 April," World Archery said in a statement.
10:17 (IST)
Coronavirus In India Latest Updates
Rupee rout deepens, currency falls by 16 paise
The Indian rupee fell by another 16 paise to 74.44 against the US dollar as financial markets around the globe continued to feel jitters of coronavirus pandemic.
A day earlier, the Indian currency had tumbled by 60 paise to close at a new 17-month low of 74.28 amid coronavirus pandemic fanning global economic recession fears.
Meanwhile, the global crude oil benchmark Brent Futures fell 0.87 percent to trade at $32.93 per barrel.
"A sense of anxiety among investors has developed as they see the global economy is plunging into a deep crisis due to coronavirus pandemic that has killed about 5,000 and sickened lakhs of people around the globe," analysts said.
10:13 (IST)
Coronavirus Outbreak Latest Updates
Coronavirus pandemic a clash between authoritarian and democratic models
The coronavirus outbreak is not only a pestilence of pandemic proportions that has endangered millions and crashed the global economy, but it has also become a geopolitical football between the world’s superpower and its challenger. It has also brought into sharp focus the difference in approach of autocracies and democracies when faced with an existential threat.
Take, for instance, British think-tanker Jim O’Neill, the chair of Chatham House and former Goldman Sachs chief economist. Speaking at a CNBC programme on Wednesday, O’Neill, remarked: “Thank God this didn’t start in somewhere like India, because there’s absolutely no way that the quality of Indian governance could move to react in the way that the Chinese have done.”
It is tempting to dismiss O’Neill’s comments as that of a corporate kingpin contemptuous of a slow-moving democracy and in awe of an authoritarian political system. However, we may miss the larger point here that O’Neill unwittingly makes — autocracies have control over the narrative, and they are quite nimble on their feet during a crisis, but the same system that imposes stiff social controls to achieve an objective also suppresses information and obfuscates to appear in control. And that, as the world (including China) is now discovering, involves a heavy trade-off.
Read full report here...
10:05 (IST)
Coronavirus In Pakistan Latest Updates
All educational institutions in Pakistan's Sindh closed till 31 May
The Sindh government in Pakistan has announced all educational institutions will remain closed till 31 May to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus, and postponed class nine and class 10 annual exams.
The decision was taken at an emergency Cabinet meeting, held under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, government spokesperson Murtaza Wahab said on Thursday night.
Educational institutions, including schools and colleges, will reopen on June 1, he said, adding that annual exams for Class nine and Class 10 have been postponed.
09:59 (IST)
Coronavirus In India Latest Updates
112 housed at ITBP quarantine test negative
All 112 people admitted to an ITBP quarantine facility here for over a fortnight have tested negative for coronavirus and are expected to be released on Friday, a senior official said. All of them were evacuated last month from Wuhan in China.
"After 14 days of quarantine at ITBP facility in Chhawla, 112 inmates, including 36 foreign nationals, have tested negative for coronavirus," an Indo-Tibetan Border Police spokesperson said. "Today is the 16th day of their quarantine," he said.
Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai and ITBP chief SS Deswal will meet them at the facility and see them off around 11 am, he said.
09:47 (IST)
Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Updates
Nifty hits lower circuit amid global sell-off; trading halted for 45 mins
Stock market hit circuit breaker on Friday as markets continued to witness panic selling amid fears pandemic Coronavirus will derail economic growth. Trading was halted in the early trade as the benchmark index Nifty hit the 10 per cent lower circuit. Trading will be halted for 45 minutes, and will resume at 10:05 am for pre-open, reports Business Standard.
09:41 (IST)
Coronavirus Outbreak Latest Updates
Chelsea's Callum Hudson-Odoi tested positive
Chelsea forward Callum Hudson-Odoi has tested positive for the coronavirus and all first-team players and coaching staff will now self-isolate, the Premier League club said.
The 19-year-old’s positive test throws Saturday’s fixture against Aston Villa into doubt, with Arsenal’s match against Brighton & Hove Albion already postponed after manager Mikel Arteta tested positive for the coronavirus.
The Premier League announced an emergency meeting on Friday.
Read full report here
09:38 (IST)
Coronavirus In Australia Latest Updates
Formula One in turmoil after Australia GP scrapped
The Formula One season was thrown into doubt on Friday with the cancellation of the Australian Grand Prix due to the coronavirus, with chief executive Chase Carey saying it was “challenging” to predict when the next race might take place.
The season-opener was scrapped hours before the first practice session was due to get underway after a McLaren team member tested positive to the virus.
“It is a pretty difficult situation to predict. Everybody uses the word ‘fluid’ and it is a fluid situation,” Carey told a media conference at Melbourne’s Albert Park circuit
09:34 (IST)
Coronavirus In UK Latest Updates
More families will lose their loved one, warns Boris Johnson
Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned on Thursday that many more families would see their loved ones die from coronavirus, as the government’s chief scientific adviser said Britain likely has as many as 10,000 people infected.
At a meeting of the government’s emergency committee on Thursday, Johnson moved Britain’s response to the outbreak to the so-called “delay phase”, aimed at putting off the peak until the summer months, ending a phase of outright containment.
“It’s going to spread further,” Johnson said at a news conference, flanked by the government’s top scientific and medical advisers.
09:14 (IST)
Coronavirus In China Latest Updates
China reports seven deaths, eight new cases of COVID-19
Mainland China reported eight new confirmed cases of coronavirus and seven additional deaths on Thursday, the country’s National Health Commission said on Friday. Most of the fatalities occurred in Hubei province.
That brings the total accumulated number of confirmed cases in mainland China so far to 80,813. The toll from the outbreak in mainland China had reached 3,176 as of the end of Thursday, up by seven from the previous day.
09:10 (IST)
Coronavirus In India Latest Updates
Google techie tests positive in Bangalore
A 26-year-old techie tested positive for coronavirus in Bengaluru on Thursday, becoming the fifth COVID-19 patient in Karnataka. The man is from Mumbai but is employed with a multinational in Bengaluru and is a resident of HAL Airport area.
According to The Times of India, the patient, who got recently married, came back from Greece on 23 February after his honeymoon. Officials said he returned to Mumbai on 6 March while his wife left for her hometown in Agra. The victim stayed with his family till 8 March and rejoined work in Bengaluru from 9 March.
08:59 (IST)
Coronavirus In India Latest Updates
France to shut schools, universities to tackle spread of virus, says President Emmanuel Macron
France will close from Monday all nurseries, schools and universities to try to slow the spread of the coronavirus, President Emmanuel Macron said in a televised address, calling the outbreak the nation’s worst public health crisis in a century.
To prevent the economy from nosediving during the crisis, Macron said France would offer help for businesses and would work with European partners on a major package to relaunch the economy, “whatever it costs.”
"This epidemic ..is the most grave public health crisis that France has known in a century," Macron said in a 20-minute address delivered live on national television on Thursday night.
08:55 (IST)
Coronavirus Outbreak Latest Updates
Gold set for biggest weekly drop after rout in global equities
Gold prices fell further on Friday and were on track to post their biggest weekly drop in nearly seven years, as a rout in global equities forced investors to cover margin calls.
Spot gold was down 0.9 percent to $1,562.30 an ounce by 01.39 GMT, after a more than 3 percent sell-off in the previous session. For the week, it was down about 6.7 percent – the biggest since June 2013.
US gold futures fell 1.7 percent to $1,563.10. "A significant sell-off in equities would place further pressure on gold as investors would liquidate positions to meet margin calls," ANZ analyst Daniel Hynes said.
Read more here...
08:50 (IST)
Coronavirus In India Latest Updates
Number of confirmed cases in Maharashtra rises to 14
With two more cases of COVID-19 being confirmed in Maharashtra – one in Mumbai and the other in neighbouring Thane – the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the state rose to 14 on Thursday.
"The new coronavirus patient in Mumbai is a 65-year- old man who has returned from Dubai and his condition was somewhat critical," state Health Minister Rajesh Tope told reporters. The patient in Thane had travelled to France, he said.
Earlier in the day, the test of one person in Pune had come out positive. There are now nine confirmed coronavirus patients in Pune, three in Mumbai, one in Thane and another in Nagpur.
08:41 (IST)
Coronavirus In United Kingdom Latest Updates
EU-UK face-to-face Brexit trade talks called off
Britain and the European Union have agreed to cancel face-to-face trade negotiations planned for next week in London due to the coronavirus pandemic, the UK government said on Thursday, adding however that alternatives were being explored.
The move threatens a timeline which many in the EU thought was already optimistic, with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson seeking a new deal by the end of the year.
The COVID-19 pandemic has hit financial markets hard and forced governments to take unprecedented measures to restrict citizens’ movements and limit the spread of the disease.
08:24 (IST)
Coronavirus In India Latest Updates
Kolkata derby set to play without spectators after police issues directive not to sell tickets
The I-League Kolkata derby between champions Mohun Bagan and East Bengal on Sunday is set to be played in front of an empty stadium after the city police issued a directive not to sell tickets for the match in view of coronavirus pandemic.
The Joint Commissioner of Police, Bidhan Nagar wrote a letter to East Bengal Ground Secretary Dipankar Chakraborty not to sell tickets for the match to be played at the Salt Lake Stadium.
"This is to inform you that in view of the coronavirus pandemic, you are requested to ensure that no public gathering takes place in the I-League home matches for the East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan on 15th March 2020," the letter said, adding, "You are therefore requested to ensure that no sale of tickets is there for the match."
08:14 (IST)
Coronavirus In Bulgaria Latest Updates
Bulgaria likely to declare state of emergency over COVID-19
In an attempt to curb the spread of COVID-19, Bulgaria plans to declare a state of emergency Prime Minister Boyko Borissov said late on Thursday. The number of confirmed cases sharply rose to 23 from seven.
"The government will ask the Parliament to declare a state of emergency, which will allow the closing of schools, kindergartens and universities," Borissov said after an extraordinary government meeting.
The Balkan country confirmed its first death of a patient diagnosed with the virus on Wednesday.
08:06 (IST)
Coronavirus In India Latest Updates
India records first fatality after 76-yr-old passes away in Karnataka
India recorded its first coronavirus-related death late on Thursday following the death of a 76-year-old man from Kalaburgi in Karnataka. The elderly man was confirmed positive for COVID-19, the state government said, adding that contact tracing, isolation and other measures are being taken.
The state health department also said that the Telangana government had been informed because the patient had gone to a hospital there.
Cases of the novel coronavirus in India rose to 73 on Thursday after 14 fresh cases were reported from several states, including nine from Maharahtra.
08:04 (IST)
Coronavirus In India Latest Updates
Schools, colleges shut down across nation to tackle spread of COVID-19
All schools in Delhi, Uttrakhand, Chhattisgarh and Manipur will be shut till 31 March as a measure to tackle the coronavirus outbreak. The move came after the number of confirmed cases in the country rose to over 70.
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal announced that, "All cinema halls to remain shut in Delhi till 31 March. Schools and colleges where exams are not being held will also remain closed."
Hours after the Delhi government decided to shut schools, colleges and theatres, the Uttarakhand government followed suit barring those hosting Board examinations till 31 March.
07:53 (IST)
Coronavirus Outbreak Latest Updates
Wall Street dazed and confused after worst day since 1987 as pandemic evokes fear of global recession
As trading ended on Thursday in Wall Street’s worst day for three decades, shell-shocked investors had no idea how much further the market was likely to fall as the coronavirus pandemic spread fear of a global recession.
A 16-day drop of almost 27 percent in the S&P 500 has left portfolios in tatters. The suspension of professional sports games, cancelled conventions and half-empty restaurants has raised fears—not about whether the longest US economic expansion on record is ending—but about how deep a now presumed recession will be.
"This was worse than any day in 2008. It was worse 11 September than started in 1993 and this was the most panicked market I’ve ever seen," said Christopher Stanton, chief investment officer at Sunrise Capital Partners LLC in San Diego. “People are just trading on conjectures stacked on additional conjectures.”
07:48 (IST)
Coronavirus in Canada Latest Updates
Justin Trudeau’s wife tests positive for COVID-19
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s wife, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, has contracted the novel coronavirus. Sophie, came back from a speaking event in the United Kingdom with flu-like symptoms, her husband announced Thursday.
"She is feeling fine, and her symptoms are mild," according to a statement from the Prime Minister’s office.
Justin will isolate himself and run his government from home for 14 days as a result.
The statement added that Trudeau will not be tested yet, “since he has no symptoms.” Doctors also said that people in contact with Trudeau recently were not at risk for exposure to COVID-19.
07:43 (IST)
Coronavirus in United States Latest Updates
Disney to shut California park amid coronavirus scare
Amid the global outbreak of coronavirus, Walt Disney Co. is likely to close its Disneyland and California Adventure theme parks in Anaheim, California in the US starting on Saturday.
"No cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, have been reported at the parks," a company spokesperson said in a statement on Thursday.