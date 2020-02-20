You are here:

Arshad Warsi joins Bhumi Pednekar, Mahie Gill in cast of horror film Durgavati, backed by Akshay Kumar

Arshad Warsi has joined the cast of Bhumi Pednekar-fronted supernatural thriller Durgavati.

The actor took to Twitter to announce he has boarded the cast, which also includes Mahie Gill.

Bhumi Pednekar also welcomed Warsi onboard



Durgavati is directed by Ashok, and presented by Akshay Kumar's Hari Om Entertainment and Bhushan Kumar's T-Series Films. Produced by Vikram Malhotra's Abduntia Entertainment, the film went on floors recently.

(Also read on Firstpost: Akshay Kumar backing Bhumi Pednekar's Durgavati may be a welcome change from him hijacking women's stories)

The film is the Hindi remake of Telugu horror Bhaagamathie, which featured Baahubali star Anushka Shetty. It follows a woman imprisoned in a haunted house while being interrogated in a corruption case.

Previously, Pednekar had told Press Trust of India she is equal parts "pressured and excited" to shoulder the upcoming film. The actor said, "It is the most challenging and special film for me as it is for the first time, the responsibility will be on my shoulders. Durgavati is something I'm most pressured and excited about."

Arshad was last seen in Anees Bazmee's Pagalpanti, alongside Anil Kapoor, John Abraham, Ileana D'Cruz, Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda, Urvashi Rautela, and Saurabh Shukla.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

Updated Date: Feb 20, 2020 10:36:25 IST