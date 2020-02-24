Thalaivi: Kangana Ranaut shares new still as Jayalalithaa on late actress-turned-politician's birth anniversary

On Jayalalithaa's birth anniversary, the makers of Thalaivi, shared a still of Kangana Ranaut as a younger Jayalalithaa. Ranaut looks like a mirror image of the former actress-turned-politician in the image where she wears a white saree with a red and black border. Her hair is parted in the middle and tied in a bun.

"After Manikarnika, this is my second biopic, and I am honored to portray such a strong lady. Her personality was very different from anything I have portrayed earlier. It's very gratifying to play someone who was so determined, persevered but had a silent strength which distinguished her from everyone else," Ranaut said about playing Jayalalithaa onscreen in a statement.

Here's the image

Earlier in February, the makers had shared a still of Ranaut striking a Bharatnatyam pose, dressed in golden bordered red saree, embellished with jewelry and a headgear.

Thalaivi, directed by AL Vijay, brings onscreen Jayalalithaa's journey as a stellar actress which was followed by a powerful political career.

The cast also includes Arvind Swamy as MGR, Priyamani as Sasikala, and Prakash Raj as Karunanidhi.

Kangana has been working hard to seamlessly step into the shoes of yesteryear actress and former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister. It was recently reported the actress took Bharatnatyam classes and also learnt Tamil for the film. According to a 2016 Livemint article, Jayalalithaa underwent training of the classical dance and music in childhood.

Producer of the film, Vishnu Vardhan Induri, had earlier revealed renowned Hollywood artist, Jason Collins, who has worked on films like Blade Runner and Captain Marvel, will work on Kangana's look in the biopic.

Thalaivi is penned by Baahubali and The Dirty Picture writers KV Vijayendra Prasad and Rajat Arora, respectively. The film is scheduled to release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on 26 June.

Updated Date: Feb 24, 2020 10:32:06 IST