Coronavirus Outbreak: Release of Ghostbusters: Afterlife, Marvel's Morbius postponed to 2021
Sony Pictures on Monday cleared out its summer calendar due to the coronavirus, postponing the releases of Jason Reitman’s Ghostbusters: Afterlife and the Marvel movie Morbius to 2021.
Hollywood’s summer season — the film industry’s most lucrative time of year — is increasingly shutting down because of the pandemic. Theaters in the US have closed and major film productions have halted with no clear timeline for resuming.
Ghostbuster: Afterlife, set 30 years after Ghostbusters II, had been scheduled for 10 July, but it will now open 5 March next year. The Jared Leto-starring Morbius, slated for 31 July, will now be released 19 March next year. Greyhound, a World War II drama starring Tom Hanks, is now to-be-determined instead of opening 12 June.
Last week, Warner Bros. postponed Wonder Woman 1984 to August instead of June, and undated its adaptation of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s In the Heights. The Walt Disney Co. took Marvel’s Black Widow (previously 1 May) off the schedule. Those postponements followed others for the Fast and Furious movie F9, the James Bond film No Time to Die and the horror sequel A Quiet Place Part II.
One Sony release moved up. Fatherhood, with Kevin Hart, will open in October instead of next January.
Updated Date: Mar 31, 2020 12:50:33 IST
