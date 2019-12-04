No Time to Die trailer: Daniel Craig's James Bond is forced out of retirement for a new mission

The first full trailer of Daniel Craig's next film No Time to Die debuted on 4 December (Wednesday). The actor reprises his role as the suave British secret service agent in the 25th film of the franchise, directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga.

No Time to Die follows Bond settling into an peaceful life, post retirement, in Jamaica. However, it seems like trouble never seems to leave Bond as an old friend turns up asking for his help. "I need a favour, brother. You're the only one I trust for this," Bond is told. The trailer also features Lashana Lynch as Bond's new replacement. "The world's move on Commander Bond," she says.

Though the trailer does not reveal much about the plot, it does introduce Rami Malek's villain. The film will has high octane action scenes that will keep the audience at the edge of their seats, shot across exotic locations.

Here is the trailer

Besides Craig and Malek, No Time to Die also stars Ralph Fiennes as M, the head of MI6, Rory Kinnear as Tanner, a loyal associate of Bond, Ben Whishaw as Q, who presides over MI6's research and development department, Naomie Harris as Moneypenny, Léa Seydoux as psychologist Dr Madeleine Swann, and Jeffrey Wright as CIA agent Felix Leiter. Billy Magnussen, Ana De Armas, David Dencik, Dali Benssalah are new additions to the cast.

Prior to the trailer release, the makers had shared each character's first look posters.

The film has been shot across the Caribbean island nation of Jamaica, London, Italy, and Norway.

Fukunaga has co-written the film alongside Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Scott Z Burns, Neal Purvis, and Robert Wade, according to Collider.

The Hollywood Reporter writes No Time to Die is one of the most expensive Bond films to be shot. The film has a budget of $250 million, breaking the record set by Spectre ($245 million).

No Time to Die releases in April 2020.

Updated Date: Dec 04, 2019 19:40:39 IST