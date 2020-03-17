Tom Hanks' Greyhound, Pixar's Soul, Disney's Jungle Cruise, Netflix's Maska, Hotstar's Special Ops: New trailers this week

This week, in the recap of new movie trailers that recently debuted, the list includes Pixar's animation film Soul. The feature attempts to goes beyond, and explores what happens before you take the human form. Another Hollywood trailer is of the epic war drama, Greyhound, starring Tom Hanks.

From the streaming platform, Netflix has released a lighthearted rom-com Maska, starring Prit Kamani, Manisha Koirala, and Shirley Setia.

Check out all the trailers here

Hollywood

Soul

Pixar's Soul sees Jamie Foxx voice a middle school jazz teacher with performance ambitions who still dreams of his big break. When a manhole accident nearly takes his life, he enters a netherworld of unborn souls on their way to earth. It is a fantastical place where new souls get their personalities, quirks, and interests before they go to Earth.

Determined to return to his life, Joe teams up with a precocious baby soul, 22 (voiced by Tina Fey), who has never understood the appeal of the human experience. As Joe desperately tries to show 22 what is great about living, he may "just discover the answers to some of life’s most important questions.”

Everybody has a soul. Joe Gardner is about to find his. Watch the new trailer for Disney and Pixar’s Soul, in theaters June 19. #PixarSoul pic.twitter.com/0vqYMg0ZfH — Pixar (@Pixar) March 12, 2020

Greyhound

Greyhound, directed by Aaron Schneider, and starring Tom Hanks, is based on the 1955 novel The Good Shepherd by CS Forester. Hanks, who also serves as the screenwriter on the project, plays the role of a US Navy Commander on his first war-time assignment in command of a multi-national escort group.

The official film synopsis reads, “US Navy Commander Ernest Krause is assigned to lead an Allied convoy across the Atlantic during World War II. His convoy, however, is pursued by German U-boats. Although this is Krause’s first wartime mission, he finds himself embroiled in what would come to be known as the longest, largest and most complex naval battle in history: The Battle of the Atlantic.”

Greyhound is slated to release in June.

Jungle Cruise

Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt are on a quest for the secret to eternal life in the early 20th Century in Disney’s new trailer of Jungle Cruise.

In footage released last week, Blunt’s researcher Dr Lily Houghton explains why she has hired Johnson’s character to pilot her through the jungle on his ramshackle riverboat. The trailer shows the pair surviving piranhas, an underwater dive, explosions, sword fights and snakes.

The movie is slated to release on 24 July.





Streaming

Maska

Netflix's Maska sees Rumi (Prit Kamani) struggle through various acting auditions, and also accompany photographer Persis (Shirley Setia) around the city. The duo seem to be on an adventure sort, as they set out to explore the Parsi heritage of Mumbai, its culture, and its delicious cuisine.

The film also features Nikita Dutta, Manisha Koirala, and Javed Jaffrey, and is slated to release later on 28 March.

Special Ops

Special Ops is created and directed by Neeraj Pandey, best known for Akshay Kumar-starrer Special 26 and A Wednesday. The action thriller follows a RAW agent named Himmat Singh's (Kay Kay Menon) 19-year manhunt for a terrorist called Ikhlaq Khan, who only exists in Himmat's eyes, according to everyone around him. Based on some proof and actual study of various attacks and their modes operandi, Himmat is convinced about a man that he is the real mastermind behind all the terror attacks The new trailer introduces Himmat's team, which includes Farooq Ali (Karan Tacker), Ruhani Syed Khan (Meher Vij), Avinash (Muzzamil Ibrahim), Juhi Kashyap (Saiyami Kher), and Balakrishna Reddy (Vipul Gupta). Disguised and living in different parts of the world, the team’s sole objective is to get one step closer to the mastermind. Special Ops is slated to release this Friday on 20 March on Hotstar.

