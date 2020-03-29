Coronavirus Outbreak: Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson return to US two weeks after self-isolating in Australia

Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson returned to Los Angeles on Friday after spending more than two weeks in quarantine in Australia after testing positive for the coronavirus.

The Forrest Gump actor, on Saturday, announced on Twitter about his return to US and said, "We're home now, and like the rest of America, we carry on sheltering place and social distancing."



Last week, Hanks had shared a health update and wrote that it had been two weeks since their first coronavirus symptoms and that they were feeling better.

He also encouraged people to practice social distancing, a guideline recommended by experts to prevent the further spread of COVID-19.

"Sheltering in place works like this: You don't give it to anyone - You don't get it from anyone. Common sense, no? Going to take awhile, but if we take care of each other, help where we can, and give up some comforts... this, too, shall pass. We can figure this out," the actor added.

The couple tested positive for the novel coronavirus earlier this month while in Australia, where Hanks had been doing pre-production work on a film about singer Elvis Presley. Hanks is set to play Presley's manager, Colonel Tom Parker, in the film. Production on the project has been suspended.

Hanks and Wilson were the first celebrities to reveal that they had contracted coronavirus. Other celebrities to have tested positive for coronavirus include Idris Elba and his wife, Sabrina Dhowre, Frozen 2 star Rachel Matthews, Kristofer Hivju and singer Charlotte Lawrence.

