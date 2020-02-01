Fast & Furious 9 trailer charts rivalry between brothers, played by Vin Diesel, John Cena; film to release on 22 May

Universal has released the first official trailer of Fast & Furious 9, director Justin Lin’s next chapter in the long-running saga of car theft and bank heists.

The trailer charts the rivalry between Dominic Toretto (Vin Diesel) and his brother, Jakob (John Cena). Dominic is seen getting used to retired life with his wife Letty (Michelle Rodriguez), and their young son Brian (who is named after the late co-star Paul Walker’s character.)

Jakob is described as "a master thief and an assassin," who is tasked by the cyber-terrorist Cipher (Charlize Theron) to murder Dominic. The brothers face off with each other in the backdrop of a bustling London, complete with car chases and high-octane street fights.

Jordana Brewster, Tyrese Gibson, Nathalie Emmanuel, and Chris "Ludacris" Bridges will return to the action series, with new entrants Cena, Finn Cole, and Anna Sawai. Charlize Theron and Helen Mirren are also set to return for Fast & Furious 9. Theron will reprise her role of Cipher, who was introduced in the 2017 movie Fate of the Furious, while Mirren's character made her debut in the same film as Magdalene Shaw, the mother of Jason Statham's character Deckard Shaw. Lin, who was at the helm of third, fourth, fifth, and sixth instalments of the franchise, has directed the new film. It has been scripted by Dan Casey from a story by Lin and Alfredo Botello. The film, the ninth instalment in the franchise, is scheduled to release on 22 May. Here are the latest posters from the film

