Ghostbusters: Afterlife trailer sees Finn Wolfhard, Mckenna Grace as new generation of ghost hunters

Sony Pictures has released the first trailer of Ghostbusters: Afterlife, a sequel to the original film, that released in 1984. The movie centers on a "completely broke" family, comprising a single mom named Callie (played by Carrie Coon) and her two kids, Trevor and Phoebe (Finn Wolfhard and McKenna Grace), who move to a small town called Summerville.

The highly anticipated reboot, Ghostbusters: Afterlife, introduces new cast of characters — including Finn Wolfhard from Stranger Things and Mckenna Grace from I, Tonya — along with glimpses of returning favorites like Dan Aykroyd, Bill Murray, and the trademark white car with a siren, the Ectomobile.

The trailer opens with a family adrift in a small town, with Finn delivering a setup, and stating how his mother would not say this out loud but the family is completely broke. "The only thing that's left in our name is this creepy old farmhouse our grandfather left us in the middle of nowhere," Finn says.

As the family tries getting accustomed to their new life, the town begins experiencing strange earthquakes, with an eerie whoosh of otherworldly green emanating from the ground along with other inexpiable supernatural phenomena. While snooping around the farmhouse, the kids discover strange equipment and a jumpsuit with “Spengler” spelled on it, indicating they are Egon’s grandchildren.

In an interesting takeover, Paul Rudd plays a supporting character, and the one who introduces the legend of the Ghostbusters to the children.

Check out the trailer here

Everything happens for a reason. Watch the new trailer for #Ghostbusters: Afterlife, in theaters next summer. pic.twitter.com/b0eHUOq4lf — Ghostbusters (@Ghostbusters) December 9, 2019

The official synopsis reads, "In Ghostbusters: Afterlife, when a single mom and her two kids arrive in a small town, they begin to discover their connection to the original ghostbusters, and the secret legacy their grandfather left behind."

Jason Reitman, the son of Ivan Reitman, who directed the original two instalments, has helmed Ghostbusters: Afterlife. The film is slated to release on 10 July, 2020.

Updated Date: Dec 10, 2019 11:41:03 IST