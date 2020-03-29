Coronavirus Outbreak: David Harbour wants Marvel to stream Black Widow online after release date delay

In the wake of coronavirus outbreak, entertainment industry across the world has taken a huge hit. Many film festivals have been stalled, music concerts postponed, cinema halls shut and major movie releases are being pushed indefinitely.

Meanwhile, David Harbour, who was set to feature in Marvel's Black Widow, has suggested that to release the movie on digital platform, instead of waiting for theaters to reopen. The Walt Disney Co. also indefinitely postponed Black Widow, which had been set to open 1 May.

In a live Instagram Q&A session, Harbour said, “My publisher also sent me an email saying Black Widow had been postponed and I think I replied ‘shocker’. Wouldn’t it be fun if we all could just stream it? But that’s above my pay grade.”

Black Widow, starring Scarlett Johansson, is a prequel, and is set between the events of Captain America: The Winter Soldier and Captain America: Civil War. The film also stars Florence Pugh, Rachel Weisz and OT Fagbenle. Harbour plays Red Guardian, Natasha Romanoff’s ‘father’, in the film.

Harbour also suggested that coronavirus has delayed the release of Stranger Things season four.

The actor, who was recently confirmed to return as Jim Hopper in new episodes, made the revelation on Instagram.

He claimed to know when Netflix was planning on releasing the new season, telling his followers: ”[It was] supposed to come out early next year, I think, although I don’t have authority on this,” writes The Independent.

Fast & Furious 9, Mulan, No Time to Die, A Quiet Place Part II, Wonder Woman 1984 and others have also been pushed to accommodate theater closings and governmental restrictions all over the world.

