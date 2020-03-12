Coronavirus outbreak: Sooryavanshi, 83 to release as per schedule; Elvis Presley biopic, Riverdale shoots postponed

Amid the rising number of cases of coronavirus infliction globally, stringent measures are being doled out by the Centre to contain the spread of the disease. The World Health Organisation (WHO) has also declared the disease can now be classified as a pandemic with more than 118,000 confirmed cases and 4,291 deaths across 114 countries. The number of coronavirus cases in India currently stands at 62.

Bollywood, much like other entertainment industries, has also been hit by the outbreak. As per reports, the release of two biggest Bollywood movies slated for March — Sooryavanshi and Kabir Khan's cricket drama 83, also run the risk of getting pushed.

Sooryavanshi and 83

In an interview with Spotboye, Shibashish Sarkar, Group CEO of Reliance Entertainment, has confirmed as of now, Sooryavanshi and 83 will release on their scheduled dates. "We are talking daily but as of now, things stand as is – that is the films will release on their original dates. If at all we need to look at a change, we will do so closer to the delivery,” he says, adding the producers are not in "denial mode" to push the films' release if need be. While Sooryavanshi is scheduled to hit the screens on 24 March, 83 arrives on 10 April.

Disco Dancer Live on Stage

Disco Dancer, the first-ever live music concert by the music label Saregama, was supposed to take place on 26 to 29 March in Mumbai and 17 to 19 April in Delhi. However, a spokesperson informs Firstpost the concert has now been pushed. The concert is spearheaded by music composer duo Salim-Suleiman, who will reimagine Bappi Lahiri's iconic songs.

The Ellen Show

Changes are being implemented by producers on sets as well as a coronavirus precaution. Variety states The Ellen Show will tape episodes without studio audiences. “This temporary measure will be reviewed on an ongoing basis and will not impact the production schedule of Ellen,” the statement adds.

Several other shows have opted for the same route, USA Today reports. The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon, Late Night With Seth Meyers, Last Week Tonight With John Oliver, and The Daily Show With Trevor Noah will also nix its live audience from the show, starting next week.

Elvis Presley biopic

In the wake of Tom Hanks and his wife, actress Rita Wilson, testing positive for coronavirus, production on the Oscar-winning actor's film has been halted, reports IndieWire. The untitled Baz Luhrmann biopic on Elvis Presley sees Hanks play Colonel Tom Parker, Presley manager and Svengali.

Riverdale

Production on the latest season of teen drama Riverdale has been suspended after a member from the production team came in contact with a person tested positive for COVID-19.

“The health and safety of our employees, casts and crews is always our top priority. Out of an abundance of caution, production on Riverdale is currently suspended," producer Warner Bros TV told Deadline in a statement.

Peter Rabbit 2

Sony Pictures on Tuesday announced that it’s moving Peter Rabbit 2 to August in light of coronavirus. Peter Rabbit 2 had been set to hit the UK and European theaters on 27 March, and open in the US on 3 April. Instead, Sony said the sequel to 2018′s Peter Rabbit will launch on 7 August.

Here's a look at the other major events that have been postponed or cancelled in light of the novel coronavirus outbreak

IIFA

The 21st edition of International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards, which was scheduled to be held at the end of the month, has been postponed in light of the coronavirus scare, organisers said on 6 March. The function was scheduled to be held from 27 to 29 March at Indore and Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh.

Coachella

Music festivals Coachella and Stagecoach have been postponed in the wake of disease spread of CODIV-19. The organisers have issued a statement confirming the festivals have now been rescheduled for October.

"At the direction of the County of Riverside and local health authorities, we must sadly confirm the rescheduling of Coachella and Stagecoach due to COVID-19 concerns. While this decision comes at a time of universal uncertainty, we take the safety and health of our guests, staff and community very seriously. We urge everyone to follow the guidelines and protocols put forth by public health officials," Goldenvoice said in a statement to Variety.

South by Southwest

The 34th annual South By Southwest (SXSW) tech, film and music festival has now been officially cancelled, the organisers have confirmed in a statement. SXSW was slated to take place during 13-22 March in Austin, Texas.

"We are devastated to share this news with you 'The show must go on' is in our DNA, and this is the first time in 34 years that the March event will not take place. We are now working through the ramifications of this unprecedented situation," the statement on their website reads. It adds the team behind SXSW is now "exploring options to reschedule the event." The confirmation comes after tech giants such as Twitter, Tiktok Intel, Apple, and Facebook announced their withdrawal from the festival.

Miley Cyrus, Madonna, Pearl Jam cancel tours

Adding to the growing lists of artistes who have called off their shows and gigs are pop stars Miley Cyrus and Madonna, and rock band Pearl Jam.

Seventeen US and Canadian performances of Pearl Jam, beginning on 18 March in Toronto through April 19 in Oakland, California, were indefinitely postponed, according to the band’s website. “The levels of risk to our audience and their communities is simply too high for our comfort level,” the statement from Pearl Jam said. “Add to that we also have a unique group of passionate fans who travel far and wide. We’ve always been humbled by this and respect their energies and devotion. However, in this case, travel is something to avoid.”

Miley Cyrus also pulled out of World Tour Bushfire Relief charity concert, which she was supposed to headline, in the wake of the outbreak. The pop star took to Twitter to share her statement.

Here's the statement

Australia: Due to the recommendations of local, state, federal and international government authorities, including the Center for Disease Control, to reduce potential health risks in response to the current global health crisis, we are no longer traveling to Aus for the show. — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) March 10, 2020

I am so disappointed to not be there, but I have to do what is right to protect the health and safety of my band and crew. I will still be making a donation to help the victims of the Australian bush fire. I’m sorry to miss everyone in Australia, but I will be back soon. — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) March 10, 2020

Madonna has cancelled the last two stops of her latest tour in France after the country said it was banning events of more than 1,000 people to limit the spread of coronavirus. A statement posted onto the pop star’s website on Monday says her 10-11 March shows in Paris will no longer take place.

“Following official notification from the Office of the Police this morning prohibiting all events with an audience attendance of over 1000, Live Nation regrets to announce the final two Madame X performances previously re-scheduled to 10-March and 11-March are forced to be cancelled,” the statement read. “Tickets are refundable at point of purchase. We regret the disappointment to fans.”

Green Day, BTS, The National, Avril Lavigne, Mariah Carey, and Khalid are among the other performers who have pulled a plug on their live gigs over coronavirus.

Cannes Film Festival

The 2020 edition of Cannes Film Festival will be cancelled only if the outbreak worsens in France and globally, festival president Pierre Lescure said in a statement to the French publication Le Figaro. The news comes in the heels of the French government announcing it will ban public events with over 1,000 attendees.

Meanwhile, the Cannes Film Festival is hatching ways to circumvent the ban, which is set to expire on 15 April. A spokesperson for the event told Variety they are making preparations to downsize the mammoth festival.

(With inputs from agencies)



Updated Date: Mar 12, 2020 11:12:47 IST

