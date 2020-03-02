Sooryavanshi trailer: Akshay Kumar plays anti-terrorism squad head in Rohit Shetty's upcoming cop film

The trailer of Akshay Kumar's highly-anticipated collaboration with Rohit Shetty, Sooryavanshi, was released on 2 March (Monday).

The video opens with Ajay Devgn's voiceover narrating how Mumbai has been the target of many terror groups from the 1993 serial blasts to 26/11. He says that the biggest attack on the city is yet to come and this time the responsibility to prevent this was the city's anti-terrorism squad leader Sooryavanshi (Kumar). Kumar can be seen firing bullet after bullet in a marketplace under siege.

Next he can be seen telling Gulshan Grover's character that Mumbai police does not aim their guns at someone for their religion, but for their criminal record. The trailer also teases several high octane car chase sequences. In one scene, Kumar's character tells Katrina Kaif that he has been shot as he collapses into her arms.

Several antagonists, sleeper spies from Laskar-e-Taiba are also introduced and it is upto Sooryavanshi now to save the city from their malicious plans. The film also stars Jackie Shroff as the primary schemer.

Watch the trailer here

Prior to the trailer release, the makers had shared a motion poster featuring Kumar aiming to fire his gun.

Here is the poster

Speaking about the action-packed sequences in Sooryavanshi, Kumar told Times of India, "I’ve performed the kind of stunts that I used to do when I was in my late 20s and early 30s. I’ve used the techniques that I had learnt early on in my life. For instance, we have performed a chopper stunt, which I had first attempted when I was 28 years old."

The film will feature extended cameo appearances by Ranveer Singh as Simmba and Ajay Devgn as Bajirao Singham. Both characters belong to Shetty's action-packed cop universe.

Sooryavanshi is the ambitious cop-crossover project that Shetty has been teasing ever since Devgn's Singham made an appearance in Simmba. In the closing scene of the Singh-starrer, Kumar also made a cameo in his Veer Sooryavanshi avatar, announcing he would be "taking charge in 2019".

Bankrolled by Dharma Productions and Rohit Shetty Picturez, Sooryavanshi was slated for an Eid 2020 release, but the film was later rescheduled in order to avert a box office clash with Salman Khan and Alia Bhatt's now-delayed drama Inshallah.

The film will now be out on 24 March and will run 24/7 in the Mumbai theaters. The announcement comes after Maharashtara government approved a proposal to allow malls and eateries to remain open in Mumbai 24/7 from 27 January.

Updated Date: Mar 02, 2020 13:20:22 IST