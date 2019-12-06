Mulan trailer: Disney's live-action remake of 1998 musical is all about epic battles, 'loyalty and bravery'

The first official trailer of Disney's live-action remake of Mulan, the 1998 animated classic based on the narrative poem The Ballad of Mulan, has arrived. Directed by Niki Caro, the film stars Liu Yifei as the titular character.

The trailer, replete with gorgeous action sequences, retells the tale of a woman, who, in order to protect her ailing father from joining the Imperial Army, goes undercover, dressed as a man, to take her father’s place.

"When the Emperor of China issues a decree that one man per family must serve in the Imperial Army to defend the country from Northern invaders, Hua Mulan, the eldest daughter of an honored warrior, steps in to take the place of her ailing father. Masquerading as a man, Hua Jun, she is tested every step of the way and must harness her inner-strength and embrace her true potential. It is an epic journey that will transform her into an honoured warrior and earn her the respect of a grateful nation…and a proud father," reads the official description.

As is evident from the trailer, the makers have done away with the musical approach of the 1998 original, instead treating the movie "a big, girly martial arts epic." Caro had earlier stated Mulan would be "extremely muscular and thrilling and entertaining and moving."

Check the trailer out here

Loyal. Brave. True. I will bring honor to us all. Watch the brand new trailer for Disney’s #Mulan. See it in theaters March 27, 2020. pic.twitter.com/L1bLP6hjJu — Mulan (@DisneysMulan) December 5, 2019

Ahead of the trailer, Disney also released a new poster for the movie. Here's the poster

Check out the official poster for Disney’s #Mulan. Tune in tomorrow morning to watch the brand new trailer! pic.twitter.com/OcokPL8Nti — Mulan (@DisneysMulan) December 4, 2019

Apart from Yifei, the film also stars Donnie Yen as Commander Tung, Jason Scott Lee as Böri Khan, Yoson An as Cheng Honghu, Gong Li as Xianniang, and Jet Li as the Emperor.

Mulan is all set to open in US theatres on 27 March, 2020.

Updated Date: Dec 06, 2019 09:52:43 IST