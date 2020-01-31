Parambrata Chatterjee cast opposite Rasika Dugal in Anshuman Jha's Lord Curzon Ki Haveli

After Kahaani with Vidya Balan and Pari with Anushka Sharma, Parambrata Chatterjee signs his third Hindi film - Anshuman Jha's film Lord Curzon Ki Haveli opposite Rasika Dugal.

Jha, who featured in Dibakar Banerjee's Love Sex Aur Dhoka, will make his directorial debut with the black comedy-thriller.

Confirming the news, Anshuman says in a statement, “I am thankful to have landed actors who are so exemplary at their craft. Each of them fit the part, and it’s going to be a fun experience shooting with them as a maker, for a change, having worked with them as co-actors earlier. I know having such a good cast makes my job a little easier but I have the additional responsibility of living up to each of their standards. But this screenplay by Bikas Mishra is a unique one, and I am stoked to tell this tale."

The film is penned by the Award-winning writer of Chauranga, Bikas Mishra, who has previously won an award for writing the Best Film at MAMI 2014, of which Jha was a part of the cast.

The film is expected to go on floors in February in London. It was previously announced Arjun Mathur and Tannishtha Chatterjee will play the first leads in the film. Rasika, who just finished shooting Mira Nair’s A Suitable Boy, will join the cast soon, as the leading lady forming the second couple. Parambrata, who was last seen opposite Anushka Sharma in the horror film Pari, and the iconic Kahaani before that, will be seen playing Rasika’s husband in the film.

The film is a dark comedy set inside a haveli that involves two couples and a pizza delivery boy. The casting of the delivery boy is the one that is underway currently.

Updated Date: Jan 31, 2020 12:42:06 IST