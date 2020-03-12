Coronavirus Outbreak LIVE Updates: Italy orders closure of all shops except pharmacies, food stores; New York state workers to get two-weeks’ paid leave if ordered to quarantine

Auto Refresh Feeds

LIVE NEWS and UPDATES Coronavirus in India Latest Updates Sensex plummets 1,821.27 pts to 33,876.13 in opening session After opening 34,472.50 points, Sensex dropped to 33,876.13. Meanwhile, Nifty tanked 470.35 pts to 9,988.05. Tata Steel, ONGC, State Bank of India (SBI) shares dipped over 8 percent while Reliance Industries fell over 7 percent. Global shares too crumbled after US President Donald Trump said America will suspend all travel from Europe as he unveiled measures to contain the coronavirus epidemic that has resulted in a heavy human and economic toll worldwide.

Coronavirus in China Latest Updates China reports eight new cases in Hubei; epicenter sees single-digit cases for first time China reported eight new coronavirus infections in Hubei province, the first time the epicenter of the pandemic recorded a tally in single-digits. This comes after reopening of more businesses with local authorities cautiously easing strict containment measures. The capital of Hubei, Wuhan, reported all of the new cases on Wednesday, the National Health Commission said on Thursday. While the virus is spreading quickly globally, its progress in China has slowed markedly in the past seven days, a result of weeks of strict measures imposed to control the movement of people and traffic, including the virtual lockdown of Wuhan, a city of 11 million people.

Coronavirus in United States Latest Updates NYC St. Patrick’s Day Parade postponed amid coronavirus scare The New York City St. Patrick’s Day Parade has been postponed for the first time in its 258-year history because of coronavirus concerns, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced on Wednesday. The postponement of the March 17 parade adds to the roster of events and holidays upended around the world by the spreading infection. Chicago, Boston, and even the Irish capital of Dublin, have cancelled St. Patrick's Day parades. The New York parade honoring Irish heritage dates back longer than the United States and draws tens of thousands of marchers and throngs of spectators to Manhattan’s Fifth Avenue.

Coronavirus in South Korea Latest Updates South Korea to raise quarantine measures on confined workplaces South Korea plans to intensify its quarantine measures on confined workplaces and public-use facilities to prevent cluster infections of the novel coronavirus following a massive group transmission in a call center in Seoul. South Korea on Wednesday urged companies to actively adopt remote working and stagger commuting hours, while advising them to distance proximity at workplaces after nearly 100 COVID-19 cases have been found to be linked to a call center in southwestern Seoul, where workers apparently worked at packed offices.

Coronavirus in Italy Latest Updates Italy orders shutting down of all shops apart from pharmacies, food stores Italy has shut all stores except for pharmacies and food shops in a bid to halt the spread of the novel coronavirus that has killed 827 in the country in just over two weeks. Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte announced the latest wave of restrictions in a dramatic appeal to the nation that came with the country of 60 million battling its biggest crisis in generations.

Coronavirus in United States Latest Updates New York to offer two-weeks paid leave to state workers ordered to quarantine New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced the state will guarantee two full weeks of paid leave for all state workers who are subject to a mandatory or precautionary order of quarantine as a result of coronavirus. Employees will not have to charge accruals during the time taken off work for quarantine. This will apply to all state employees, regardless of civil service classification, bargaining unit, and regardless of part time or accrual status.

Coronavirus in United States Latest Updates New York State to contract 28 private labs to increase testing capacity for COVID-19: Guv Andrew Cuomo During a briefing on novel coronavirus, New York Governor Andrew M Cuomo on Wednesday announced that New York State will contract with 28 private labs to increase testing capacity for the infection. Following a call with the 28 labs, the Governor announced that he has instructed the labs to begin testing immediately as soon as they are ready. They are specialized in virology and are routine partners with the New York State Department of Health. NYS will start contracting with private labs in New York to increase our #Coronavirus testing capacity. I have spoken with 28 labs today.



Coronavirus Outbreak Latest Updates What is a pandemic? According to the WHO, a pandemic is the worldwide spread of a new disease. The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention defines a pandemic as "an epidemic that has spread over several countries or continents, usually affecting a large number of people." The same body defines an epidemic as "an increase, often sudden, in the number of cases of a disease above what is normally expected in that population in that area." Thus, the 'pandemic' status has to do more with the spread of the disease, than its severity.

Coronavirus Outbreak Latest Updates WHO declares COVID-19 a pandemic As fresh coronavirus cases continue to be reported from different countries, the World Health Organization on Wednesday finally declared the novel coronavirus a ‘pandemic‘. "WHO has been assessing this outbreak around the clock and we are deeply concerned both by the alarming levels of spread and severity and by the alarming levels of inaction. We have therefore made the assessment that COVID-19 can be characterized as a pandemic," the WHO tweeted. Today’s declaration of a #COVID19 pandemic is a call to action – for everyone, everywhere.



Coronavirus in United States Latest Updates NBA to suspend games after Jazz player tests positive The NBA will suspend play starting on Thursday after a Utah Jazz player preliminarily tested positive for COVID-19, the league said Wednesday. The test result was reported shortly before Utah's game against the Thunder in Oklahoma City was about to begin, and that game was abruptly postponed. The league said the affected player was not at the arena.

Coronavirus in India Latest Updates 52 Testing sites and labs working to curb spread India has 52 testing sites and 57 laboratories to tackle the outbreak of coronavirus, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). With 60 people having already tested positive for COVID-19, these laboratories and testing sites are now playing an important role in quick identification of the presence of the virus in suspected people. The ICMR website lists out all the 52 testing sites, which include Sri Venkateswara Institute of Medical Sciences, Tirupati, Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh, AIIMS, Raipur, AIIMS, Delhi, BJ Medical College, Ahmedabad, National Institute of Virology Field Unit, Bengaluru, Government Medical College, Thiruvananthapuram, AIIMS, Bhopal, Government Medical College, Amritsar, King’s Institute of Preventive Medicine & Research, Chennai and King’s George Medical University, Lucknow. These sites are known as Viral Research and Diagnostic Laboratories (VRDLs).

Coronavirus in Australia Latest Updates Tom Hanks, wife Rita Wilson test positive in Australia Oscar-winning actor Tom Hanks and his wife, actress Rita Wilson, have both tested positive for coronavirus in Australia, the actor said on Twitter. The actor, 63, said that he and Wilson, also 63, were tested in Australia, where he is working on a film, after they felt tired with slight fevers. "To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the coronavirus and were found to be positive," Hanks said in the tweet.

Coronavirus in India Latest Updates Overseas players participation in doubt in T20 league after Centre cancels all visitor visas amid coronavirus scare The participation of foreign players at this year's IPL came under severe doubt after the government ordered fresh visa restrictions to contain the spread of novel coronavirus even as the BCCI decided to adopt a wait and watch policy for now. The BCCI will wait for the next couple of days to decide its next course of action after the government issued fresh advisory with a ban on all existing foreign visas, except a few categories like diplomatic and employment, till 15 April in the wake of new positive cases of novel coronavirus in the country. "Please give us two days. It's not possible to give you concrete details at the moment," a senior Board office bearer told PTI on Wednesday. India has reported 60 positive cases in the outbreak which has led to over 4,000 deaths globally.

Coronavirus in India Latest Updates Indian Embassy in US issues advisory on suspension of visas The Indian Embassy in Washington has issued an advisory on travel to India amid coronavirus spread, saying the Centre has suspended all visas with some exceptions including diplomatic and official travel. In a statement, the embassy said that the visa-free travel facility granted to Overseas Citizenship of India (OCI) cardholders is kept in abeyance till 15 April. The announcement comes after the World Health Organisation declared coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. Coronavirus which originated in the Wuhan city of China has so far spread to more than 90 countries infecting over 1,10,000 people. "All existing visas, except diplomatic, official, UN/International Organisations, employment and project visas, stand suspended till 15 April 2020. This will come into effect from 1200 GMT (0800 EST) on 13 March, 2020, at the port of departure," read the statement.

Coronavirus in United States Latest Updates Trump puts all travel from Europe to US on hold for 30 days, exempts UK Under pressure to respond to the novel coronavirus, President Donald Trump on Wednesday suspended all travel from Europe to the United States for 30 days starting on Friday in order to fight outbreak. Trump said the travel restrictions did not apply to the United Kingdom. He did not provide a list of countries but said simply the restrictions applied to all of Europe. The president, who faces re-election in November, took the dramatic step in a somber Oval Office speech as he battles to address the health and economic shocks to Americans and responds to mounting criticism that he has underplayed the threat from the mushrooming coronavirus crisis.

Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Italy has shut all stores except for pharmacies and food shops in a bid to halt the spread of the novel coronavirus that has killed 827 in the country in just over two weeks.

Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte announced the latest wave of restrictions in a dramatic appeal to the nation that came with the country of 60 million battling its biggest crisis in generations.

Under pressure to respond to the novel coronavirus, President Donald Trump on Wednesday suspended all travel from Europe to the United States for 30 days starting on Friday in order to fight outbreak.

Trump said the travel restrictions did not apply to the United Kingdom. He did not provide a list of countries but said simply the restrictions applied to all of Europe.

The advisory issued by the Centre on Wednesday evening, issuing travel restrictions on visas for travellers, also said, "All incoming travellers, including Indian nationals, arriving from or having visited China, Italy, Iran, Korea, France, Spain and Germany after 15 February, 2020 shall be quarantined for a minimum period of 14 days. This will come into effect from 1200 GMT on 13 March 2020."

The Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO) on Wednesday said that the global body had assessed that the outbreak of the novel coronavirus is a can be characterised as a pandemic.

"WHO’s mandate is public health. But we’re working with many partners across all sectors to mitigate the social and economic consequences of this #COVID19 pandemic," the statement was quoted as saying by ANI.

The Mizoram government formally sealed the state's borders with neighbouring countries and states, barring a few entry and exit points, to prevent the spread of novel coronavirus.

Two persons from Mumbai on Wednesday tested positive for coronavirus, taking the number of confirmed cases in Maharashtra to 10, chief minister Uddhav​ Thackeray said. Eight persons have tested positive in Pune, he said.

CDC Director Robert Redfield said that the coronavirus deaths in the US are now up to 31. With new deaths reported and the number of confirmed coronavirus cases exceeding 1,000, American lawmakers and health officials have set up containment zones and quarantine areas and sought to limit contact with those who might be infected.

Two patients admitted at a hospital in Mumbai have tested positive for the virus, taking the total number of cases in Maharashtra to seven. According to The Hindu, the two had travelled to Dubai with the same group as the Pune couple who has tested positive for the virus.

Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray held a review meeting with Pune divisional commissioner and district collector through video- conferencing to discuss the steps being taken to tackle the novel coronavirus.

A 53-year-old British woman hospitalised on the resort island of Bali has died from the coronavirus, Indonesia’s first recorded death from the disease, said officials.

The 45-year-old man who tested positive for coronavirus has recovered with results of his samples coming out negative and as of now there are no confirmed virus cases in Tamil Nadu, PTI quoted state Health Minister C Vijayabhaskar as saying.

The new coronavirus has killed 63 more people, raising the death toll to 354 in Iran, AP quoted a health ministry person as saying during a live televised briefing. The number of confirmed cases has risen to 9,000, said the AP report.

India prohibited entry of any international cruise ship, crew or passenger with a travel history to coronavirus-hit countries post 1 February, 2020 to its major ports till 31 March. The government said international cruise ships will be allowed only at ports having thermal screening facilities for passengers and crew members. If any passenger/crew member of cruise ships show symptoms of coronavirus, disembarking will not be permitted, it added.

The total number of coronavirus confirmed cases in India crossed 50 on Wednesday amid fresh confirmations of infections in Rajasthan. An 85-year-old man in Jaipur, who had returned from Dubai on 28 February, has tested positive for coronavirus, a state government official said on Wednesday, was the newest addition, taking the current toll to 60. Meanwhile, the health condition of an 85-year old woman being treated for COVID-19 at the isolation ward of the government medical college hospital in Kerala is serious, health officials said on Wednesday.

Eighteen more people have tested positive for coronavirus — eight in Kerala and two in Karnataka, five in Maharashtra and one in Jammu and Kashmir, as the number of such cases went up on Tuesday. Amid the COVID-19 scare, a combination of two anti-HIV drugs was used for the first time in India in the treatment of two patients. The health ministry said the total number of confirmed cases has risen to 50, adding the rest are being retested for confirmation. If the fresh cases declared by the state governments are taken into account, the figure goes up to 60.

India on Tuesday also barred entry of the nationals of three more countries — France, Germany and Spain — suspending the regular as well as e-Visas granted to them to date. "All regular (sticker) Visas/e-Visas granted to nationals of France, Germany and Spain and issued on or before 11 March and who have not yet entered India stand suspended with immediate effect," said a Bureau of Immigration notification issued late Tuesday night.

Regular visas, including e visas, granted to all foreign nationals who have travel history to these countries on or after 1 February and who have not yet entered India also stands suspended, it said.

Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan told reporters that six new cases of the coronavirus have been confirmed in the state, taking the total number of infections in the state to 17 on Tuesday. Keeping in mind the fresh rise in cases, Vijayan announced severe restrictions, including the closure of educational institutions and cinema houses till the month-end, in a bid to halt its further spread.

Vijayan said at least 1,116 people are under observation — 149 in isolation wards of various hospitals and 967 under home quarantine.

Late on Tuesday, Shailaja said two more confirmed cases were detected in Kerala with the parents of a three-year-old boy, who tested positive for COVID-19 in Kochi on Monday on the family's return from Italy, being the latest patients.

In Kerala, schools and colleges and cinemas will remain closed in the state till 31 March. Classes 1 to 7 of all schools — state, CBSE and ICSE boards — will remain shut and examinations which have begun for them will be put on hold. Examinations for Class 10, Class 12 and vocational higher secondary will, however, continue. Final examinations of Classes 8 and 9 also will proceed as usual.

Fourteen of the 21 Italian nationals and an Indian national, lodged in a quarantine camp at Indo-Tibetan Border Police's (ITBP) facility in Chhawla, had been infected with the coronavirus. The Italians were part of a group of 23 tourists who had visited Rajasthan last month. The driver accompanying them, — an Indian national — was also infected. On of the tourists of the group is currently quarantined in Jaipur after he tested positive. His wife was also infected and is under observation. 14 of them have now been sent to the Medanta hospital in Gurugram, Haryana.

With inputs from agencies

