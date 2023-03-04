Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
Cricket

2023 Women’s Premier League (WPL) gets underway on 4 March with an opening ceremony followed by Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai Indians.

WPL 2023: When and where to watch opening ceremony, Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai Indians game

Harmanpreet Kaur will lead Mumbai Indians in the first match of the Women's Premier League (WPL) against Gujarat Giants. Image: Mumbai Indians

WPL 2023: The first–ever Women’s Premier League (WPL) match will kick off from today (4 March). Mumbai Indians will face Gujarat Giants in what promises to be a cracker of a contest. The high-stakes tournament will be preceded by an opening ceremony at the DY Patil stadium in Navi Mumbai that will see celebrities like Kriti Sanon, AP Dhillon, Shankar Mahadevan and Kiara Advani grace the stage.

Must Read | Dawn of a new era for women’s cricket in India

Mumbai Indians will be led by Harmanpreet Kaur, who has been having a good run lately. The Mumbai-based franchise also boasts of powerhouses like Nat Sciver-Brunt, Hayley Matthews and Yastika Bhatia. On the other hand, Beth Mooney-led Gujarat Giants are no easy opponent to get past. The squad has all-rounders like Ashleigh Gardner, Deandra Dottin and Sophia Dunkley.

The two sides are all set to cross swords in a thrilling contest at the DY Patil Stadium.

Read | WPL opening ceremony, Gujarat vs Mumbai rescheduled

Here is everything you need to know about the Women’s Premier League 2023 opening ceremony and first match:

When and where is the Women’s Premier League 2023 Opening Ceremony?

The Women’s Premier League 2023 Opening Ceremony will be held on Saturday, 4 March at the DY Patil Stadium.

What time does the Women’s Premier League 2023 Opening Ceremony start?

The Women’s Premier League 2023 Opening Ceremony will start at 6:25 PM IST.

What time does the Women’s Premier League 2023 Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai Indians match start?

The Women’s Premier League 2023 Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai Indians fixture will start from 8:00 PM IST with the toss at 7:30 PM IST.

Read | Viacom18 announces star-studded commentary panel

Which TV channels will broadcast the Women’s Premier League 2023 Opening Ceremony and Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai Indians game?

The Women’s Premier League 2023 Opening Ceremony will be shown on Sports18 and Sports18 HD TV in English commentary. The Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai Indians game will also be shown on the same channels.

How to watch online live streaming of Women’s Premier League 2023 Opening Ceremony and Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai Indians match?

You can live stream the Women’s Premier League 2023 Opening Ceremony on the Jio Cinema app and website. The Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai Indians game will be available on the same website and app.

Gujarat Giants full squad:

Ashleigh Gardner, Beth Mooney (captain), Harleen Deol, Deandra Dottin, Sophia Dunkley, Annabel Sutherland,  Sneh Rana, S Meghana, Dayalan Hemalatha, Monica Patel, Tanuja Kanwer, Georgia Wareham, Mansi Joshi, Sushma Verma, Hurley Gala, Ashwani Kumari, Parunika Sisodia, Shabman Shakil.

Mumbai Indians full squad:

Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Pooja Vastrakar, Yastika Bhatia, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Amelia Kerr Heather Graham, Dhara Gujjar, Saika Ishaque, , Issy Wong, Amanjot Kaur, Hayley Matthews, Chloe Tryon, Neelam Bisht, Jintamani Kalita, Sonam Yadav, Priyanka Bala, Humairaa Kaazi.

Updated Date: March 04, 2023 13:50:38 IST

