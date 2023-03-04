The WPL 2023 opening ceremony will take place at 6.25 PM IST at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.
The start of the opening match for the inaugural Women’s Premier League (WPL) match has been delayed by 30 mins, the BCCI said on Saturday. The WPL kicks off with a game between Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Giants on 4 March at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. The match was scheduled to start at 7.30 PM IST with the toss taking place at 7 PM IST, but now the WPL 2023 opener will begin at 8 PM IST. Toss will take place at 7.30 PM IST.
WPL 2023: Dawn of a new era for women’s cricket in India
The gates at the stadium will be open from 4 PM IST with the opening ceremony taking place at 6.25 PM IST. The opening ceremony will include performances from Bollywood stars Kiara Advani, Kriti Sanon and singer-songwriter AP Dhillon.
Dham dha ma ma dham!
The #TATAWPL anthem is finally here! Witness the energy & enthusiasm as we celebrate the inaugural match of the Women’s Premier League! #YehTohBasShuruatHai! @JayShah | @viacom18 | #WPL2023 | #WomensPremierLeague pic.twitter.com/S9frYBNbpI
— Women’s Premier League (WPL) (@wplt20) March 4, 2023
No other changes have been made to the WPL 2023 schedule.
Details of WPL opener:
Stadium gates open: 4 PM IST
Opening ceremony: 6.25 PM IST
Match: Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai Indians
Toss: 7.30 PM IST
Match start: 8 PM IST
