The start of the opening match for the inaugural Women’s Premier League (WPL) match has been delayed by 30 mins, the BCCI said on Saturday. The WPL kicks off with a game between Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Giants on 4 March at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. The match was scheduled to start at 7.30 PM IST with the toss taking place at 7 PM IST, but now the WPL 2023 opener will begin at 8 PM IST. Toss will take place at 7.30 PM IST.

WPL 2023: Dawn of a new era for women’s cricket in India

The gates at the stadium will be open from 4 PM IST with the opening ceremony taking place at 6.25 PM IST. The opening ceremony will include performances from Bollywood stars Kiara Advani, Kriti Sanon and singer-songwriter AP Dhillon.

Dham dha ma ma dham! The #TATAWPL anthem is finally here! Witness the energy & enthusiasm as we celebrate the inaugural match of the Women’s Premier League! #YehTohBasShuruatHai! @JayShah | @viacom18 | #WPL2023 | #WomensPremierLeague pic.twitter.com/S9frYBNbpI — Women’s Premier League (WPL) (@wplt20) March 4, 2023

No other changes have been made to the WPL 2023 schedule.

Details of WPL opener:

Stadium gates open: 4 PM IST

Opening ceremony: 6.25 PM IST

Match: Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai Indians

Toss: 7.30 PM IST

Match start: 8 PM IST

Full WPL 2023 schedule

