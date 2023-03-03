Viacom18 on Friday announced a star-studded lineup of expert panel and commentators ahead of the inaugural season of Women’s Premier League, that begins on 4 March (Saturday). The lineup includes former Indian cricketers Anjum Chopra, Venkatesh Prasad and Aakash Chopra, while Kate Cross, Natalie Germanos and Mel Jones also feature in the list.

Others in the panel include Punam Raut, Reema Malhotra, Veda Krishnamurthy, Zaheer Khan, Parthiv Patel, Saba Karim, Pragyan Ojha, and Abhinav Mukund.

“We are thrilled to present the first season of the Women’s Premier League across JioCinema and multiple channels of our network. Our efforts are focused on offering viewers an immersive experience which is accessible, affordable, and in multiple languages to scale up the league’s impact and reach,” said Viacom18 Sports Head of Content Siddharth Sharma in a press release.

“Through our wide-spread coverage, including 4K presentation in English and Hindi, we aim to bring the excitement and competitiveness of the league to millions of sports fans across the country in their favourite language for free on JioCinema. We look forward to an exciting season of top-class cricket and celebrating the incredible cricketers on the field.” He added.

Five teams —Royal Challengers Bangalore, Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals, Gujarat Giants and UP Warriorz, will take part in the inaugural edition, that will be played across two venues in Mumbai (Brabourne Stadium and the DY Patil Stadium).

Smriti Mandhana will lead RCB, while Harmanpreet Kaur has been named skipper of the MI franchise. Australia’s Meg Lanning will captain DC, while her fellow Aussies Beth Mooney and Alyssa Healy will lead Gujarat Giants and UP Warriorz respectively. The final will be played on 26 March.

The full expert panel:

English: Kate Cross, Natalie Germanos, Mel Jones

Hindi: Anjum Chopra, Reema Malhotra, Samantha Lobatto, Zaheer Khan, Aakash Chopra, Parthiv Patel, Anant Tyagi and Saba Karim, Punam Raut, Pragyan Ojha

Tamil: Niranjana Nagarajan, Aarti Sankaran, Abhinav Mukund, Anirudha Srikkanth, Vidyut Sivaramkrishnan, Sudhir Srinivasan, Bagawati Prasad, R Sridhar

Kannada: Veda Krishnamurthy, Karuna Jain, Venkatesh Prasad, Sujay Shastry, Raghavendra Raj, Sumanth

Telugu: Sunitha Anand, Sravanthi Naidu, Sandeep Bavanaka, Vijay Goud, Venkatpathy Raju, Hanuma Vihari, Akshath Reddy

How to watch Women’s Premier League 2023?

The Women’s Premier League will be telecast on Sports18 (Both SD and HD channels). The tournament can be streamed LIVE on the JioCinema app and website.

