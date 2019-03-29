FIFTY for Warner, what a knock this has been already. End of powerplay and time-out has been taken. Royals needed it badly. 69 have come off the first six overs. Warner in some mood today, swinging his bat on everything. Bairstow too now playing his shots.

It's that kind of pitch, where you don't know exactly how much is enough. Warner already as a fifty, and is showing no signs of letting up. This is how RR need their opener or top three to play, and it puts the effort of Rahane into some perspective.

FOUR! Poor effort at deep fine-leg from Kulkarni, who was not able to judge the catch, came forward and then went back, missed the bounce completely and the ball raced away for four. Four more runs for Bairstow.

Shreyas Gopal, right-arm leg break, brought into the attack. More spin from Royals. Poor bowling and now poor fielding from the visitors as they are not learning and picking up their game. 78 already on the board for Hyderabad. Warner and Bairstow quickly taking it away from RR.

No player has now scored more fifty-plus scores than David Warner (41) in IPL and also no overseas player has scored more runs than him in IPL.

FOUR! WOW, perfection from Warner as he picks it up from length and hits it over the covers, and fetches a boundary there.

Gowtham brought back. But it does not stop the batting pair to give up hitting. Warner begins the over with a massive hit and follows it up with a boundary. Rajasthan, it seems, don't have any answer against this carnage from him.

SIX! Big one from Bairstow, marginally short from Gopal and the batsman rocks back and pulls it away to the the third or fourth tier into the stand over deep mid-wicket.

Gopal continues. One striking feature of this innings from Warner has been his approach. He has looked to attack but has respected the good deliveries, making sure he collected at least a single off them. The poor deliveries have not been spared. Running between the wickets have been brilliant from the two openers as well, and Royals' poor fielding effort has helped their cause too. 12 off this over.

FOUR! Fast hands from Bairstow and brilliant speculation. He made room and waited for the ball, cut it hard through the point region for a boundary.

OUT! Rajasthan Royals take a deep breath as they see Warner walking back to the hut. Lovely bouncer from Stokes, Warner could not control his pull shit, ball took the leading edge and flew to Kulkarni at fine-leg who took a good catch. Warner c D Kulkarni b Stokes 69(37)

FOUR! Another boundary, short and wide from Stokes, Bairstow cuts it away for four on off-side on the back foot. Classy stuff.

Ben Stokes returns to the attack, gets his for a four but delivers a terrific bouncer to Warner which sends him back. He could have had another one but Kulkarni dropped him at third man. Rajasthan Royals could have staged a comeback in this over but poor fielding letting them down.

OUT! Brilliant from Kulkarni at long-off, Bairstow hits this loopy delivery from Gopal to long-off and it appeared to be going over Kulkarni but he jumped just in time to pluck it. He dropped a simple Bairstow catch in last over, he grabs a stunner in this over. Bairstow c D Kulkarni b Shreyas Gopal 45(28)

Gopal continues. Dot balls did the trick. Bairstow who was hitting the balls hard, could not score on two back-to-back ball and it eventually led to a fault shot, bringing his end. Shankar joins Williamson in the middle.

FOUR! Nothing else but sheer elegance from the master Kane Williamson as he leans into the cover drive and fetches a boundary.

Kane Williamson scored 735 runs at an average of 52.50 and a SR of 142.44 in IPL 2018. He was the leading run-getter in the tournament.

It's often the fielding that sets a team apart on a flat wicket. With nothing going the bowlers way, Dhawal manufacturing that wicket. Its something teams specifically train for nowadays.

Finally a breakthrough for RR, coming via a slower bouncer. And another slower one creating an opportunity for a catch. After being clobbered for more than 9 overs, RR suddenly making an impression. But just 84 off the last 10 required now.

Stokes completes his third over. Has leaked two boundaries again. We have not yet had a look at Jaydev Unadkat. Is this the time to launch him into the attack with Bairstow back in the hut and two new batsmen in.

Jaydev Unadkat is one of the four bowlers to have taken a five-wicket haul at Hyderabad in IPL. He achieved the feat against SRH in 2016/17.

Unadkat finally into the attack. This is a time for Rajasthan to bowl some cheap overs and put some pressure on Hyderabad batters. That last delivery almost took the edge off Williamson's bat. Just 6 off the over. Good start from the bowler.

SIX! Massive hit from Shankar, back of the length and Shankar clears his leg and hits it straight, the ball sails over the long-on fielder by a good distance.

SIX! Short in length and slower in pace, Shankar goes deep in the crease, makes room and BANG, hits it over deep mid-wicket with ease

Kulkarni back into the attack and is welcomed with a massive six over the long-on boundary. A little period of lull in the over and then Shankar goes big again. Easy for Sunrisers from here. 17 off this over. Hyderabad need 46 runs in 36 balls.

SIX! Shankar has taken the baton from Warner it seems as he knows no stopping, third six in 7 balls, on the legs and Shankar cleanly sends it across the boundary rope on the leg side.

OUT! Oh, Williamson is gone, trying to play the same shot that got him four runs on the previous delivery but this time he ended up hitting it straight to the fielder. Williamson c R Tripathi b Unadkat 14(10)

Unadkat continues and just when you thought Shankar and Williamson were running away with the game here, a wicket has fallen. Williamson is gone. Unadkat with the wicket and one more here, will get them back in the game. Manish Pandey has joined Shankar in the middle.

OUT! Gopal comes into the attack and his leg-spinner has worked, gives flight to Shankar, he tries to clear long-on but fails, hits it directly to the fielder placed there. Shankar c (sub)Chopra b Shreyas Gopal 35(15)

OUT! Poor cricket from Manish Pandey, Gopal fires in a googly, he could not pick it, did not move his front leg and wanted to play from the crease, the ball came in and hit his pads, right in front of the wickets, Gopal appealed and umpire quickly raised the finger. Gopal on a hat-trick. Manish Pandey lbw b Shreyas Gopal 1(4)

Gopal has brought two wickets for RR. Is this the turning point in the game Royals wanted as Shankar and Pandey walk back on consecutive deliveries. Pathan and Rashid in the middle. Superb stuff from Gopal. He ends with a figures of 3/27 in four overs. Hyderabad need 30 runs in 24 balls.

SIX! BANG! Slower from Archer, length ball and Pathan uses his all power and pulls it away for a massive six over the backward square leg

This match is heading towards a close finish. Archer comes back to the attack and he is building up good pace. One nothing delivery from him went for six. But apart from that delivery and one directionless bouncer, he has been bang on with his deliveries. Hyderabad need 20 runs in 18 balls.

Fascinating playoff left, with three games in a row tomorrow. Not a lot of runs to play with. Deepak Hooda and Rashid Khan remain. Have they left it OK late ?

Unadkat bowls the 17th over. Just 2 off the first three balls. Then bowled a over-the-shoulder wide. Lures Pathan into a heave, almost carried to long-on. 2 runs came off that shot. Rahane stops a certain boundary at cover inside the circle on the next. Rashid comes out and heaves it to leg side, collects 2. 8 from the over. Hyderabad need 12 runs in 12 balls.

SIX! That's it! Rashid Khan finishes it off in style, and he hits it off his pads, almost a helicopter to finish the game. SRH win by 5 wickets.

This is the highest target successfully chased against RR in IPL. The previous highest target successfully chased against RR in IPL was 192, chased by KXIP at Sharjah in 2014.

Archer bowled the 19th over and he started off with a perfect yorker. Speed 146.3 kph. No run. Next one lower-full toss on the off-stump line. One collected off it. Third ball, another low full-toss, one run came off it. Yorker to Pathan on the fourth delivery, he squeezes in one. A wide. Rashid hit a four and then a six to end the game in style. SRH collect their first points.

Rahane: I think, the wicket was really good. The wicket was stopping a bit at the start. We thought 150 would be enough and Sanju batted brilliantly. I think they batted really well and got the momentum, credit goes to them. When a player like Warner bats like that, there is nothing a bowler can do, Shankar batted with flow as well. Sanju has been fantastic for us and we all know how fantastic he is. He will go miles. Consistency is key for Sanju from here on.

Warner: Look, one thing that inspires me is local fans. Full credit to Sanju and he played amazingly. The wicket got better. He showed how to bat and from the start, me and Jonny started off positively. We know the ground so well. We know the dimensions. Tonight there was no breeze. It was long time coming and I just love playing against this crowd.

Cracking finish, not for an RR fan. Rahane complimenting how well SRH batted in the first six overs, and it probably highlights the contrast in how RR played, Rahane in particular. That was the difference between these sides for me.

This was SRH’s third consecutive victory at Hyderabad against RR in IPL while also fourth consecutive victory against them in IPL.

Kane Williamson, Sunrisers Hyderabad captain : Certainly wasn't easy. Very tough game. I thought Rajasthan played extremely well. It was a brilliant chase, an the two at the top of the order set the tone for us. Hopefully we continue that. Really good collective effort by us. Really good experience for us as a batting unit. (On Rashid introduced in powerplay) That was sort of the thinking, and it came off. He is such a wicket-taker for us. We just wanted to try and bring him on. His batting's improved so much. It's great he can come out and show firepower. Nice to be on the right side of the result.

"I just try my best to do the best. I try to do the right thing in each department. That's how performing in each game. That was a plan to Buttler. I have got him in past a few times. I try and mix my five variations in leg spin. I realised soon that I might not get too much turn on this wicket. I need to bat properly. I am working hard in the nets. I need to back up my skills. Coaches tell me to believe in myself with the bat.

Two changes for the SRH. Skipper Williamson, playing his first game of the tournament, comes in place of Shakib Al Hasan. Shabaz Nadeem is also included in the XI today, in place of Deepak Hooda.

BOWLED EM ! Gem of a delivery from Rashid! Fuller delivery along the leg stump, with Buttler missing while looking for a sweep, getting his stump knocked over as a result. RR 15/1

Fifty partnership up between Rahane and Samson off 38 deliveries, the latter collecting a single to bring up the milestone. The two have done well to help their side recover after the early wicket. RR 65/1

CENTURY PARTNERSHIP up between Rahane and Samson for the second wicket, the latter nearly getting run out while running towards the non-striker's end for a second run. RR 115/1

OUT ! Rahane finally perishes after laying the foundation for a competitive total. Goes for the straight hit, skieing the ball, but doesn't quite get the distance, as Pandey takes the catch at long on. RR 134/2

FOUR ! Samson muscles the ball down the ground, with a misfield by long on helping complete the boundary, and Samson brings up the first CENTURY OF IPL 2019 ! RR 186/2

FOUR ! What a way to end the Rajasthan Royal innings! Stokes gets a thick bottom edge that guides the ball over short third man for a boundary! Rajasthan Royals finish on 198/2 after 20 overs!

Bhuvneshwar bowls the last over. Starts off by conceding a boundary to Stokes, who collects a quick single off the next delivery, bringing Samson back on strike. Samson muscles the ball down the ground, with Pandey at long on parrying the ball over the boundary cushion to complete a four, which also brings up the second IPL ton for Sanju Samson. Stokes collects a boundary off each of the last two balls to end the Rajasthan innings on a royal note! Bhuvi concedes 21 off his final over, and 45 off his last two. The partnership remains unbroken on 64 off 25 balls!

IPL 2019, SRH vs RR, Today's Match Preview: After suffering losses in their first game of the tournament, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals will look to collect first points of the season in the Match 8 of the Indian Premier League 2019. Hyderabad lost a close contest against Kolkata Knight Riders in their opening game by six wickets. Rajasthan Royals, in their opening game, were cruising towards a win before a controversial run-out of Jos Buttler and then batting downfall handed them a 14-run loss against Kings XI Punjab.

There were a plenty of positives for Hyderabad in their first clash of the season. David Warner, on his return to the Orange Army, smashed a brilliant 53-ball 85 runs. Bhuvneshwar Kumar, too looked in good touch with the ball in hand until he was hit for runs against Andre Russell. Against Rajasthan, regular captain Kane Williamson will return to the fold, which will boost the batting line-up.

Rajasthan, on the other hand, know that they did not do many things wrong in the last game. They need to sharpen their batting and they will become a team to beat in the tournament. There are some big hitters in both the teams. A spicy contest awaits us all at Hyderabad.

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals Full squads

Sunrisers Hyderabad Team 2019 Players list: David Warner, Jonny Bairstow(w), Vijay Shankar, Yusuf Pathan, Manish Pandey, Deepak Hooda, Shakib Al Hasan, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar(c), Sandeep Sharma, Siddarth Kaul, Kane Williamson, Ricky Bhui, Shreevats Goswami, Wriddhiman Saha, Martin Guptill, Shahbaz Nadeem, Mohammad Nabi, Abhishek Sharma, Basil Thampi, Billy Stanlake, K Khaleel Ahmed, T Natarajan

Rajasthan Royals Team 2019 Players list: Ajinkya Rahane(c), Jos Buttler(w), Sanju Samson, Steven Smith, Ben Stokes, Rahul Tripathi, Krishnappa Gowtham, Jofra Archer, Jaydev Unadkat, Shreyas Gopal, Dhawal Kulkarni, Prashant Chopra, Manan Vohra, Aryaman Birla, Stuart Binny, Shashank Singh, Liam Livingstone, Shubham Ranjane, Ashton Turner, Riyan Parag, Mahipal Lomror, Ish Sodhi, Varun Aaron, Oshane Thomas, Sudhesan Midhun