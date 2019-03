Snehal Pradhan, freelance cricket writer 22:52 (IST)

Finally a breakthrough for RR, coming via a slower bouncer. And another slower one creating an opportunity for a catch. After being clobbered for more than 9 overs, RR suddenly making an impression. But just 84 off the last 10 required now.

It's often the fielding that sets a team apart on a flat wicket. With nothing going the bowlers way, Dhawal manufacturing that wicket. Its something teams specifically train for nowadays.