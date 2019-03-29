IPL 2019, RCB vs MI: Mumbai's Jasprit Bumrah says he was backing his strengths after match-winning performance
Called a legend by his Mumbai Indians teammate Krunal Pandya, India pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah says he backs himself to deliver no matter what the situation is and always focusses on his strengths.
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SLW Vs ENGW England Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 96 runs
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SLW Vs ENGW England Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 8 wickets
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SLW Vs ENGW England Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 8 wickets
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 ODI Series, 2019 SLW Vs ENGW England Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 8 wickets
- Indian Premier League, 2019 BLR Vs MUM Mumbai Indians beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 6 runs
- Indian Premier League, 2019 KOL Vs PUN Kolkata Knight Riders beat Kings XI Punjab by 28 runs
- Pakistan and Australia in UAE, 5 ODI Series, 2019 PAK Vs AUS Australia beat Pakistan by 80 runs
- Indian Premier League, 2019 DC Vs CHE Chennai Super Kings beat Delhi Capitals by 6 wickets
- Pakistan and Australia in UAE, 5 ODI Series, 2019 PAK vs AUS - Mar 29th, 2019, 04:30 PM IST
- Indian Premier League, 2019 HYD vs RAJ - Mar 29th, 2019, 08:00 PM IST
- Indian Premier League, 2019 PUN vs MUM - Mar 30th, 2019, 04:00 PM IST
- Indian Premier League, 2019 DC vs KOL - Mar 30th, 2019, 08:00 PM IST
- ICC Women's World Twenty20 Africa Qualifier, 2019 ZIMW vs MOZW - May 5th, 2019, 01:00 PM IST
- ICC Women's World Twenty20 Africa Qualifier, 2019 NAMW vs KENW - May 5th, 2019, 01:00 PM IST
- ICC Women's World Twenty20 Africa Qualifier, 2019 UGAW vs SLEW - May 5th, 2019, 05:20 PM IST
Top Stories
-
Naidu vs KCR: If BJP does not return to power in LS polls, it'll be because one of these Telugu leaders kept party out
-
Lok Sabha election: With 185 candidates contesting in Telangana’s Nizamabad constituency, EC to use ballot paper instead of EVMs
-
Meena Pillai quits Kerala University over HRD diktat: Researchers can't stoop before eccentricities of regressive regimes, writes professor
-
Super Deluxe movie review: Vijay Sethupathi shines in film powered by honest writing, technical finesse
-
Massive fire in 22-storey building in Dhaka's upscale Banani kills 19, injures 70; at least six killed while trying to jump to safety
-
Rahul Gandhi's startup push: Regulatory hurdles in state, local bodies must be removed to make it easier for new ventures
-
Miami Open: Roger Federer brushes aside Kevin Anderson to enter semis; Ashleigh Barty enters final
-
Tiger habitats in the Sundarbans are imperiled by climate change; govt intervention is urgently required
-
Manu S Pillai, author of The Ivory Throne, on 19th century Travancore, political intrigue and book-to-screen adaptations
-
बिहार: महागठबंधन की सीटों को हुआ ऐलान, इन बड़े नेताओं को यहां से मिला टिकट
-
मुंबई नॉर्थ से उर्मिला को मिला टिकट, बीजेपी के इस नेता से होगी टक्कर
-
मुझे नादान समझने वाले खुद नादान हैं: तेजप्रताप यादव
-
मेरठ की रैली में बोले पीएम- विरोधियों को बस पाकिस्तान में अपनी छवि की चिंता
-
लोकसभा चुनाव 2019: अब आज़म के करीबी नेता ने जया प्रदा पर की यह अमर्यादित टिप्पणी
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5007
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|3570
|108
|3
|South Africa
|4397
|105
|4
|Australia
|4566
|104
|5
|England
|5490
|104
|6
|Sri Lanka
|4737
|93
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|7259
|123
|2
|India
|8508
|120
|3
|New Zealand
|6071
|112
|4
|South Africa
|6181
|112
|5
|Australia
|5254
|105
|6
|Pakistan
|4979
|100
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|5280
|135
|2
|India
|5726
|122
|3
|England
|3036
|121
|4
|Australia
|3613
|120
|5
|South Africa
|3366
|120
|6
|New Zealand
|3367
|116
Bengaluru: Called a legend by his Mumbai Indians teammate Krunal Pandya, India pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah says he backs himself to deliver no matter what the situation is and always focusses on his strengths.
Jasprit Bumrah of Mumbai Indians celebrates a wicket against Royal Challengers Bangalore. Sportzpics
Bumrah's 3/20 in four overs against Royal Challengers Bangalore was crucial to Mumbai Indians' six-run triumph in an IPL clash on Thursday.
"You go ball by ball and you try to control the controllables. You try to back yourself in the situation," the man of the match winner said in the presentation ceremony.
"You don't go too far behind, I was just focussing on my plan and trying to back my strengths. I always try to back myself in any situation and execute the plan to perfection. I have always taken care of my body," added the pacer, who had hurt his shoulder in the previous match but got fit just in time for this game."
All-rounder Krunal Pandya was gushing in his praise for the bowler, who is ranked No 1 in the ICC world rankings.
"It was a great game. We were in-out throughout the second innings. The way Bumrah bowled, he is a legend. The way he's giving consistent performances whether he is playing for India or Mumbai Indians; he is outstanding," he said.
Pandya also lauded his brother, Hardik Pandya for the 14-ball unbeaten 32 on Thursday.
"Whatever I have seen of Hardik this year, he's striking the ball very well. For me, it was excepted, what he did," he said.
"He's in a good mind space. I'm pretty sure he'll be delivering for MI consistently. It's important to get a win in the second game only, sets the momentum for the team," he said.
For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from IPL 2019, click here
For the full schedule, date, time and venue of all the matches of IPL 12, click her
Updated Date:
Mar 29, 2019 14:33:16 IST
Also See
IPL 2019, RCB vs MI: Bangalore captain Virat Kohli needs to get his team composition right before it's too late
IPL 2019, RCB vs MI: Mumbai captain Rohit Sharma feels Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya raise bar of excellence every game
IPL 2019, RCB vs MI: From Lasith Malinga's unnoticed no-ball to Yuvraj Singh dropping AB de Villiers' catch, key moments from match