Hello and welcome to the LIVE coverage of Match 8 of IPL 2019 to be played between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals. Both teams will look to collect the first points in this season. For Hyderabad, captain Kane Williamson is expected to return.

'Mankaded' in their opening match, Rajasthan Royals would look to resurrect their fortunes in Friday's IPL clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad, who would also be aiming to put behind a disappointing first-day show. Read the full preview here.

Lasith Malinga's unnoticed no ball brings the role of technology and broadcaster into focus. Read G Rajaraman's take on the no-ball controversy that cost RCB the match on Thursday. Click here to read the article.

According to me, these four teams have least numbers of concerns..provided they don’t face injuries and are able to field their best XI. @ChennaiIPL @KKRiders @mipaltan @SunRisers It’ll be interesting to see how many of these will make it to the last four. #AakashVani #IPL

Delhi Capitals and West Indies all-rounder Keemo Paul is among the select cricketers who have effected the 'Mankad' dismissal in international cricket, having dismissed Zimbabwe's Richard Ngarava in a crucial encounter that the Windies eventually won. Paul opens up on the incident, and how it has affected him ever since. Read the full story here .

Jasprit Bumrah had got off to a rough start against Royal Challengers Bangalore on Thursday, but bowled two beautiful overs in the business end of the innings to help Mumbai Indians clinch a thriller. Here , he reveals what was going through is mind in his last couple of overs.

SRH and RR, both former champions, are among the three sides that are yet to collect their first points of IPL 2019. While SRH have the home advantage factor, RR will look to put the Mankad controversy behind in their second game of a long tournament. Read the full preview here .

Williamson is likely to be available today...I’d consider bringing in Nadeem for Shakib. Williamson for Hooda/Pathan. And may be....Thampi/Khaleel whoever is fit and available for Sandeep. What’s your call?? #AakashVani #SRHvRR #IPL

IPL 2019, SRH vs RR, Today's Match Preview: After suffering losses in their first game of the tournament, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals will look to collect first points of the season in the Match 8 of the Indian Premier League 2019. Hyderabad lost a close contest against Kolkata Knight Riders in their opening game by six wickets. Rajasthan Royals, in their opening game, were cruising towards a win before a controversial run-out of Jos Buttler and then batting downfall handed them a 14-run loss against Kings XI Punjab.

There were a plenty of positives for Hyderabad in their first clash of the season. David Warner, on his return to the Orange Army, smashed a brilliant 53-ball 85 runs. Bhuvneshwar Kumar, too looked in good touch with the ball in hand until he was hit for runs against Andre Russell. Against Rajasthan, regular captain Kane Williamson will return to the fold, which will boost the batting line-up.

Rajasthan, on the other hand, know that they did not do many things wrong in the last game. They need to sharpen their batting and they will become a team to beat in the tournament. There are some big hitters in both the teams. A spicy contest awaits us all at Hyderabad.

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals Full squads

Sunrisers Hyderabad Team 2019 Players list: David Warner, Jonny Bairstow(w), Vijay Shankar, Yusuf Pathan, Manish Pandey, Deepak Hooda, Shakib Al Hasan, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar(c), Sandeep Sharma, Siddarth Kaul, Kane Williamson, Ricky Bhui, Shreevats Goswami, Wriddhiman Saha, Martin Guptill, Shahbaz Nadeem, Mohammad Nabi, Abhishek Sharma, Basil Thampi, Billy Stanlake, K Khaleel Ahmed, T Natarajan

Rajasthan Royals Team 2019 Players list: Ajinkya Rahane(c), Jos Buttler(w), Sanju Samson, Steven Smith, Ben Stokes, Rahul Tripathi, Krishnappa Gowtham, Jofra Archer, Jaydev Unadkat, Shreyas Gopal, Dhawal Kulkarni, Prashant Chopra, Manan Vohra, Aryaman Birla, Stuart Binny, Shashank Singh, Liam Livingstone, Shubham Ranjane, Ashton Turner, Riyan Parag, Mahipal Lomror, Ish Sodhi, Varun Aaron, Oshane Thomas, Sudhesan Midhun