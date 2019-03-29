- Pakistan and Australia in UAE, 5 ODI Series, 2019 PAK Vs AUS Live Now
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SLW Vs ENGW England Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 96 runs
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SLW Vs ENGW England Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 8 wickets
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SLW Vs ENGW England Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 8 wickets
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 ODI Series, 2019 SLW Vs ENGW England Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 8 wickets
- Indian Premier League, 2019 BLR Vs MUM Mumbai Indians beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 6 runs
- Indian Premier League, 2019 KOL Vs PUN Kolkata Knight Riders beat Kings XI Punjab by 28 runs
- Pakistan and Australia in UAE, 5 ODI Series, 2019 PAK Vs AUS Australia beat Pakistan by 80 runs
- Indian Premier League, 2019 DC Vs CHE Chennai Super Kings beat Delhi Capitals by 6 wickets
- Indian Premier League, 2019 HYD vs RAJ - Mar 29th, 2019, 08:00 PM IST
- Indian Premier League, 2019 PUN vs MUM - Mar 30th, 2019, 04:00 PM IST
- Indian Premier League, 2019 DC vs KOL - Mar 30th, 2019, 08:00 PM IST
- ICC Women's World Twenty20 Africa Qualifier, 2019 ZIMW vs MOZW - May 5th, 2019, 01:00 PM IST
- ICC Women's World Twenty20 Africa Qualifier, 2019 NAMW vs KENW - May 5th, 2019, 01:00 PM IST
- ICC Women's World Twenty20 Africa Qualifier, 2019 UGAW vs SLEW - May 5th, 2019, 05:20 PM IST
Top Stories
-
CPM's outreach to Muslims through Indian National League puts massive realignment on cards in Kerala
-
Nirav Modi case: Hearing in bail application at London's Westminster Magistrate court begins; ED investigating officer transferred
-
Residents of MP's Kota Gunjapur were promised electricity but govt's Saubhagya scheme is yet to reach them
-
Game of Thrones season 8: Tyrion's death to Sansa being queen, did episode 1 have all the answers?
-
Toll in Bangladesh fire rises to 25; over 76 hurt in blaze at 22-storey building in Dhaka's upscale Banani
-
Lok Sabha election: With 185 candidates contesting in Telangana’s Nizamabad constituency, EC to use ballot paper instead of EVMs
-
Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2019: Mandeep Singh, Varun Kumar bag brace apiece as India thrash minnows Poland 10-0
-
Tiger habitats in the Sundarbans are imperiled by climate change; govt intervention is urgently required
-
Manu S Pillai, author of The Ivory Throne, on 19th century Travancore, political intrigue and book-to-screen adaptations
-
बिहार: महागठबंधन की सीटों को हुआ ऐलान, इन बड़े नेताओं को यहां से मिला टिकट
-
मुंबई नॉर्थ से उर्मिला को मिला टिकट, बीजेपी के इस नेता से होगी टक्कर
-
मुझे नादान समझने वाले खुद नादान हैं: तेजप्रताप यादव
-
मेरठ की रैली में बोले पीएम- विरोधियों को बस पाकिस्तान में अपनी छवि की चिंता
-
लोकसभा चुनाव 2019: अब आज़म के करीबी नेता ने जया प्रदा पर की यह अमर्यादित टिप्पणी
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5007
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|3570
|108
|3
|South Africa
|4397
|105
|4
|Australia
|4566
|104
|5
|England
|5490
|104
|6
|Sri Lanka
|4737
|93
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|7259
|123
|2
|India
|8508
|120
|3
|New Zealand
|6071
|112
|4
|South Africa
|6181
|112
|5
|Australia
|5254
|105
|6
|Pakistan
|4979
|100
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|5280
|135
|2
|India
|5726
|122
|3
|England
|3036
|121
|4
|Australia
|3613
|120
|5
|South Africa
|3366
|120
|6
|New Zealand
|3367
|116
Sunrisers Hyderabad VS Rajasthan Royals IPL LIVE SCORE and LATEST UPDATES
Sweet headache for SRH in this game
SRH and RR, both former champions, are among the three sides that are yet to collect their first points of IPL 2019. While SRH have the home advantage factor, RR will look to put the Mankad controversy behind in their second game of a long tournament. Read the full preview here.
Jasprit Bumrah had got off to a rough start against Royal Challengers Bangalore on Thursday, but bowled two beautiful overs in the business end of the innings to help Mumbai Indians clinch a thriller. Here, he reveals what was going through is mind in his last couple of overs.
Delhi Capitals and West Indies all-rounder Keemo Paul is among the select cricketers who have effected the 'Mankad' dismissal in international cricket, having dismissed Zimbabwe's Richard Ngarava in a crucial encounter that the Windies eventually won. Paul opens up on the incident, and how it has affected him ever since. Read the full story here.
Do you agree?
Lasith Malinga's unnoticed no ball brings the role of technology and broadcaster into focus. Read G Rajaraman's take on the no-ball controversy that cost RCB the match on Thursday. Click here to read the article.
'Mankaded' in their opening match, Rajasthan Royals would look to resurrect their fortunes in Friday's IPL clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad, who would also be aiming to put behind a disappointing first-day show. Read the full preview here.
Hello and welcome to the LIVE coverage of Match 8 of IPL 2019 to be played between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals. Both teams will look to collect the first points in this season. For Hyderabad, captain Kane Williamson is expected to return.
IPL 12 Match 8 SRH vs RR at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad: Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals will look to collect the first points in this season. For Hyderabad, captain Kane Williamson is expected to return.
Click here to know when and where to watch IPL Live telecast 2019, LIVE streaming on hotstar, RCB vs MI 2019 Playing XI, LIVE TV on Star Sports
IPL 2019, SRH vs RR, Today's Match Preview: After suffering losses in their first game of the tournament, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals will look to collect first points of the season in the Match 8 of the Indian Premier League 2019. Hyderabad lost a close contest against Kolkata Knight Riders in their opening game by six wickets. Rajasthan Royals, in their opening game, were cruising towards a win before a controversial run-out of Jos Buttler and then batting downfall handed them a 14-run loss against Kings XI Punjab.
File images of Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals captain Kane Williamson and Ajinkya Rahane. Sportzpics
There were a plenty of positives for Hyderabad in their first clash of the season. David Warner, on his return to the Orange Army, smashed a brilliant 53-ball 85 runs. Bhuvneshwar Kumar, too looked in good touch with the ball in hand until he was hit for runs against Andre Russell. Against Rajasthan, regular captain Kane Williamson will return to the fold, which will boost the batting line-up.
Rajasthan, on the other hand, know that they did not do many things wrong in the last game. They need to sharpen their batting and they will become a team to beat in the tournament. There are some big hitters in both the teams. A spicy contest awaits us all at Hyderabad.
Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals Full squads
Sunrisers Hyderabad Team 2019 Players list: David Warner, Jonny Bairstow(w), Vijay Shankar, Yusuf Pathan, Manish Pandey, Deepak Hooda, Shakib Al Hasan, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar(c), Sandeep Sharma, Siddarth Kaul, Kane Williamson, Ricky Bhui, Shreevats Goswami, Wriddhiman Saha, Martin Guptill, Shahbaz Nadeem, Mohammad Nabi, Abhishek Sharma, Basil Thampi, Billy Stanlake, K Khaleel Ahmed, T Natarajan
Rajasthan Royals Team 2019 Players list: Ajinkya Rahane(c), Jos Buttler(w), Sanju Samson, Steven Smith, Ben Stokes, Rahul Tripathi, Krishnappa Gowtham, Jofra Archer, Jaydev Unadkat, Shreyas Gopal, Dhawal Kulkarni, Prashant Chopra, Manan Vohra, Aryaman Birla, Stuart Binny, Shashank Singh, Liam Livingstone, Shubham Ranjane, Ashton Turner, Riyan Parag, Mahipal Lomror, Ish Sodhi, Varun Aaron, Oshane Thomas, Sudhesan Midhun
Updated Date:
Mar 29, 2019
Also See
RR vs KXIP Highlights, IPL 2019 Match at Jaipur, Full cricket score: Punjab beat Rajasthan by 14 runs in thrilling contest
DC vs CSK Highlights, IPL 2019 at Delhi, Full Cricket Score: Chennai Super Kings win by six wickets, register second victory
KKR vs KXIP Highlights, IPL 2019 at Eden Gardens, Kolkata, Full cricket score: Knight Riders win by 28 runs