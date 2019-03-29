First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
IPL | Match 7 Mar 28, 2019
BLR Vs MUM
Mumbai Indians beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 6 runs
IPL | Match 6 Mar 27, 2019
KOL Vs PUN
Kolkata Knight Riders beat Kings XI Punjab by 28 runs
IPL Mar 29, 2019
SRH vs RR
Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad
IPL Mar 30, 2019
KXIP vs MI
Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

IPL 2019: Delhi Capitals' Keemo Paul says he won't repeat 'Mankading' due to the backlash he received

Keemo Paul courted controversy for 'Mankading' a Zimbabwean batsman in Under-19 World Cup in 2016, while he feels he did the right thing, Paul said he won't repeat it due to the fear of the criticism.

FirstCricket Staff, Mar 29, 2019 16:37:22 IST

'Mankading' as form of dismissal is often seen as against the spirit of cricket. Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) skipper R Ashwin, who recently dismissed Rajasthan Royals' Jos Buttler in a similar fashion in the IPL 2019, courted severe criticism with RR coach Paddy Upton even saying that Ashwin's actions "speak for him and represent him".

While the form of dismissal is permitted by the laws of the game, the stigma attached to 'Mankading' has often led to rebuke and resent. Keemo Paul, the West Indian who is currently playing in IPL for Delhi Capitals, was in the eye of the storm in 2016 for doing something similar.

Keemo Paul is currently playing for Delhi Capitals in IPL 2019. Sportzpics

Keemo Paul is currently playing for Delhi Capitals in IPL 2019. Sportzpics

Paul, who was at that time representing Windies in the 2016 Under-19 World Cup, 'Mankaded' Zimbabwe's Richard Ngarava in the last over of a thrilling match, helping his side to reach the knockouts. Windies later went on to win the U-19 World Cup as well.

However, the scars of the backlash that Paul received for his action are still fresh. And despite him thinking he did the "right" thing, Paul in an interview with ESPNCricinfo said he won't do it again because of the criticism he received.

“Definitely I believed what I did was right. I was only 17, I came down hard on myself, kept wondering if I did the right thing. That was just instinct. Now I have matured more and I don’t think I will probably do it again," Paul added.

On asked why he wouldn't do it again, Paul replied: "I would say it is the fear of criticism. I got a lot of backlash for it. I would probably not do it. The criticisms and harsh comments. In my heart I definitely believe it is right but because of the how the game is today and because of the criticism you face, it is tough. I probably wouldn't do it again."

Paul added that he "devastated" back then after reading people's reaction and "locked himself away" to avoid the backlash, however, it was their bowling coach Corey Collymore and then captain Shimron Hetmyer who supported him during the episode and helped him to recover.

On the recent controversy, Paul said it would give him "more confidence and belief" if a senior player like Ashwin backs up his action.

Updated Date: Mar 29, 2019 16:37:22 IST

Tags : Cricket, Delhi Capitals, IPL, IPL 2019, IPL 2019 DC, Jos Buttler, Keemo Paul, Mankading, R Ashwin, Ravichandran Ashwin, West Indies

Also See



fp-mobile



CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5007 116
2 New Zealand 3570 108
3 South Africa 4397 105
4 Australia 4566 104
5 England 5490 104
6 Sri Lanka 4737 93
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 7259 123
2 India 8508 120
3 New Zealand 6071 112
4 South Africa 6181 112
5 Australia 5254 105
6 Pakistan 4979 100
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 5280 135
2 India 5726 122
3 England 3036 121
4 Australia 3613 120
5 South Africa 3366 120
6 New Zealand 3367 116
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all