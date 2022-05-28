Sanjay Manjrekar on Virat Kohli's poor form: 'Technical issues cannot be ignored completely'

Royal Challengers Bangalore's big names failed to show up as they lost by seven wickets in the IPL 2022 Qualifier 2 to Rajasthan Royals on Friday.

With a spot in the final at stake, RCB were only able to score 157/8 with Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell combining for just 56 runs. RR completed the chase in 18.1 overs. Kohli was the first to depart as his struggle for runs continued.

He was caught behind chasing an outside off delivery from pacer Prasidh Krishna. The former India captain had a horrid time this IPL season scoring just 341 runs from 16 matches at an average of 22.73 with a strike rate of 115.99 — his lowest return in last five seasons. While he scored three fifties this season, Kohli also suffered three golden ducks - a first for him in IPL.

Former India cricketer and broadcaster Sanjay Manjrekar had some advice for Kohli after his latest dismissal.

"Virat wanting to be on the front foot no matter what is not helping his cause. Mental toughness takes you far, sure, but technical issues cannot be ignored completely. Crunch game.. front foot to a short of length bouncing ball cost him his wicket again," he tweeted.

Virat wanting to be on the front foot no matter what is not helping his cause. Mental toughness takes you far sure, but technical issues cannot be ignored completely. Crunch game.. front foot to a short of length bouncing ball cost him his wicket again. — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) May 27, 2022

Kohli has been struggling for runs even before the IPL 2022 began and last scored a century in 2019. A number of former cricketers including Ravi Shastri and Kevin Pietersen have asked him to take a break from the game, saying that the cricketer is "overcooked".

Kohli, very recently himself admitted that taking a break from the game would not be a bad idea for him,.

"It is definitely a thing that one needs to consider because you don't want to do something which you are not a part of 100% and I have always believed in that in my life. So to take a break and when to take a break is obviously something that I need to take a call on, but it is only a healthy decision for anyone to take some time off and just rejuvenate yourself mentally and physically," he told Star Sports.

With Kohli not being a part of the India squad for the upcoming T20I series at home against South Africa, the batter is set for a rest. His next assignment will be a Test in England that begins on 1 July.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, IPL Live Score Update, Latest IPL Schedule 2022 and IPL 2022 Points table, Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.