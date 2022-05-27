IPL 2022: Big guns fail to fire as RCB tumble in Qualifier 2

The Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Faf du Plessis at the toss had said that the side was looking to bat only after Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson opted to bowl first.

"We were actually looking to bat first, it looks a good pitch and we believe runs on the board in a big game will count in our favour. Guys had a good rest yesterday, but today everyone has turned up really fresh and pumped up for the game," Faf had said at the toss.

While the idea of the team management was to put up some runs on the board as they did in the Eliminator match against Lucknow Super Giants, the top batters in the unit certainly disappointed their fans.

Former captain Virat Kohli who opened the innings with Faf was the first one to walk back in the dug out for a personal score of 7 off 8. Kohli edged a back of the length delivery from Prasidh Krishna and Samson, behind the stumps, made no mistake.

Later, Du Plessis was joined by Rajat Patidar and the two batters tried to steady the ship and put up a partnership of 70 runs for the second wicket before Obed McCoy got rid of the captain. Faf tried to break the shackles and threw his bat at a delivery that was pitched full and wide. The right-hander couldn't time his stroke well and was caught by R Ashwin at short third man.

He was replaced by Glenn Maxwell who came in at number four. The Australian tried to get some quick runs as he struck 24 off 13 which included a couple of sixes but his stay at the crease was also a brief one, courtesy a stunning catch from McCoy.

On the final ball of the 14th over, Trent Boult bowled a slower, short one to Maxwell that he pulled. The ball went flat to fine leg and was dying in front but McCoy made good ground and caught it diving forward. Later, Dinesh Karthik was also undone for a score of 6 off 7 after getting caught by Riyan Parag off Prasidh Krishna.

RCB eventually put up 157/8 in 20 overs.

