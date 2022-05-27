Virat Kohli’s poor run in IPL playoffs continues

The Royal Challenger Bangalore batter Virat Kohli's disappointing run in the playoffs continued as he was once again dismissed early during the Qualifier 2 match against the Rajasthan Royals in Ahmedabad on Friday.

Kohli was dismissed by Prasidh Krishna after he edged a back of the length ball just outside the off stump to Sanju Samson behind the stumps. He was dismissed for 7 off 8.

The right-handed batter doesn't really have a great record in the IPL knockout matches in the past and has only struck a couple of fifties earlier.

Here's a list of his knocks.

1) RCB vs CSK- 2nd Semi-final 2009- 24* off 17

2) RCB vs Deccan Chargers- 2009 Final- 7 off 8

3) RCB vs MI- 1st Semi-Final 2010- 9 off 7

4) RCB vs Deccan Chargers- 3rd Place Play-off 2010- DNB

5) RCB vs CSK- Qualifier 1 2011- 70* off 44

6) MI vs RCB- Qualifier 2 2011- 8 off 12

7) CSK vs RCB- 2011 Final- 35 off 32

8) RCB vs RR- Eliminator 2015- 12 off 18

9) CSK vs RCB- Qualifier 2 2015- 12 off 9

10) Gujarat Lions vs RCB- Qualifier 1 2016- 0 off 2

11) RCB vs SRH- 2016 Final- 54 off 35

12) SRH vs RCB- Eliminator 2020- 6 off 7

13) LSG vs RCB- Eliminator 2022- 25 off 24

The winner of the second qualifier will march ahead in the final and lock horns with Gujarat Titans in the title clash scheduled to take place on Sunday in Ahmedabad. While the Royals lost the Qualifier 1 against Titans, RCB clinched a win against Lucknow Super Giants in the Eliminator match.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, IPL Live Score, IPL 2022 schedule, IPL 2022 Points table and Entertainment News. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.