IPL 2022: KL Rahul becomes first Indian to score 500-plus runs for five consecutive seasons

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) captain KL Rahul on Wednesday completed 500 runs in the 2022 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) during the match against Kolkata Knight Riders at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, becoming the first Indian to cross the milestone for five consecutive seasons.

Rahul has arguably been the most consistent run-scorer in the league in recent years. Since the 2018 edition, in which he joined the Punjab Kings (then Kings XI Punjab), his season tallies with the bat until the 2021 edition have read 659, 593, 670, 623. Rahul finished within the top three of the Orange Cap list in each of the seasons, and was the top run-getter in 2020.

Among other Indians with a similar feat, Shikhar Dhawan is the closest to Rahul, having scored 500-plus runs in three consecutive seasons between 2019 and 2021.

By going past the 500-run mark this season, Rahul becomes only the second batter in the history of the league to achieve the milestone. Delhi Capitals opener and former Sunrisers Hyderabad captain David Warner is the only other member of this elite club, having scored 500 runs or more for six consecutive seasons between 2014 and 2020 (missing out in 2018 due to the Sandpaper ban).

Rahul opted to bat after winning the toss against KKR in what is the final league game for both teams, and got his team off to a positive start with a century opening stand with keeper-batter Quinton de Kock, putting his side in a solid position to post a challenging total and boost their chances of confirming their place in the playoffs with a win on Wednesday evening.

Both Rahul and de Kock brought up their half-centuries. In Rahul's case, the LSG skipper bounced back to form after going through a lean run in the previous three outings, the fifty being his third of the season in addition to a couple of unbeaten 103s.

Updated Date: May 18, 2022 21:02:59 IST

