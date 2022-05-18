IPL 2022 KKR vs LSG Live Cricket Score and Update: Lucknow Super Giants opt to bat

IPL LIVE SCORE KKR vs LSG
Playing XI
KKR: Abhijeet Tomar, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer (C), Sam Billings (WK), Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Sunil narine, Andre Russell, Tim Southee, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy
|Lucknow Super Giants
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|0/0 (0.0 ov) - R/R 0.0
|Batting
|Status
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|Bowling
|0
|M
|R
|W
|Current Partnership
|Last Wicket 0/0 (0)
|
0 (0) R/R: 0
|
0 0(0) S.R (0)
Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants Live update - Tata IPL 2022 KKR vs LSG cricket score, 66th IPL Match Live Coverage: Lucknow Super Giants have won the toss and opt to bat first.
KKR: Abhijeet Tomar, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer (C), Sam Billings (WK), Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Sunil narine, Andre Russell, Tim Southee, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy
LSG: Quinton de Kock (W), KL Rahul (C), Deepak Hooda, Evin Lewis, Marcus Stoinis, Manan Vohra, K Gowtham, Jason Holder, Avesh Khan, Mohsin Khan, Ravi Bishnoi
LSG have made three changes as Krunal Pandya has a niggle while Chameera and Badoni have missed out. KKR on the other side, have one change as they bring in Tomar in place of injured Ajinkya Rahane
Lucknow Super Giants have won the toss and opt to bat first
We have two debutants in this match. Abhijeet Tomar has been given the cap by KKR while Manan Vohra is making his debut for LSG.
The boundaries are pretty decent with 73m on one side and 70m on the other the square boundaries). The track seems to have something on offer for the spinners as it will have some turn. The captain who wins the toss should elect to bat first and a total of around 155-160 is good.
The points table has become a bit tricky as a win alone for KKR won't be sufficient for them. The Knight Riders will have 14 points even if they win this encounter and will need DC and RCB to lose their respective matches. The NRR will also play an important role.
The KL Rahul-led side would be wanting to clinch a win in this clash for an easy passage into the playoffs as they will then have 18 points under their belt.
The Lucknow Super Giants are now sitting at number three position.
Hello and welcome to the coverage of the 66th match of IPL 2022 between Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants at DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai. Match starts at 7.30 PM IST with the toss taking place at 7 PM. Follow this space for live scores and updates.
PREVIEW: Kolkata Knight Riders, a side that needs a bumper win to stay afloat in the IPL, will lock horns with Lucknow Super Giants at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday. KL Rahul-led LSG are on 16 points and while they should breathe easy, a win here will see them guarantee a spot in the top 2.
Coming into this match, KKR are placed sixth with 12 points and they would hope that they win this match with a big margin and then hope a whole host of other results fall their way if they are to sneak into the top 4.
LSG, on the other hand, would hope to win this match to avoid any last-minute jitters and stay safe in the top 2 in the points table.
When will the Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants match be played?
The KKR vs LSG IPL 2022 match will take place on 18 May.
Where will the Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants match be held?
The KKR vs LSG IPL 2022 match will be held at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.
What time will the Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants match start?
The KKR vs LSG IPL 2022 match will start at 7:30 pm and the toss will take place at 7 pm.
Where can you watch KKR vs LSG IPL 2022 match on TV and online?
The KKR vs LSG IPL 2022 match will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network channels — Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD (Dugout) and Star Sports 1. The match will also be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.
You can also follow firstpost.com to check out the live scores and commentary of the KKR vs LSG IPL 2022 match.
Squads:
Kolkata Knight Riders: Aaron Finch, Abhijeet Tomar, Ajinkya Rahane, Baba Indrajith, Nitish Rana, Pratham Singh, Rinku Singh, Shreyas Iyer (C), Ashok Sharma, Pat Cummins, Rasikh Dar, Shivam Mavi, Tim Southee, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, Aman Khan, Andre Russell, Anukul Roy, Chamika Karunaratne, Mohammed Nabi, Ramesh Kumar, Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Sam Billings, Sheldon Jackson
Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul (c), Manan Vohra, Evin Lewis, Manish Pandey, Quinton De Kock, Ravi Bishnoi, Dushmantha Chameera, Mohsin Khan, Mayank Yadav, Ankit Rajpoot, Avesh Khan, Andrew Tye, Marcus Stoinis, Kyle Mayers, Karan Sharma, Krishnappa Gowtham, Ayush Badoni, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya. Jason Holder
