Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Kolkata Knight Riders Vs Lucknow Super Giants LIVE SCORE (t20)

Quick Scorecard Full scorecard Ball by ball commentary FP commentary

Kolkata Knight Riders Vs Lucknow Super Giants At Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai, 18 May, 2022

18 May, 2022
Starts 19:30 (IST)
Match yet to begin
Lucknow Super Giants

Lucknow Super Giants

0/0 (0.0 ov)

Match 66
Kolkata Knight Riders

Kolkata Knight Riders

Yet To Bat

Lucknow Super Giants Kolkata Knight Riders
0/0 (0.0 ov) - R/R 0.0

Match yet to begin

This Over
Batting Status R B 4s 6s
Bowling 0 M R W
Current Partnership Last Wicket 0/0 (0)

0 (0) R/R: 0

0 0(0) S.R (0)
IPL 2022 KKR vs LSG Live Cricket Score and Update: Lucknow Super Giants opt to bat

IPL 2022 KKR vs LSG Live Cricket Score and Update: Lucknow Super Giants opt to bat

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants Live update - Tata IPL 2022 KKR vs LSG cricket score, 66th IPL Match Live Coverage: Lucknow Super Giants have won the toss and opt to bat first.

19:07 (IST)

IPL LIVE SCORE KKR vs LSG  
Playing XI
KKR: Abhijeet Tomar, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer (C), Sam Billings (WK), Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Sunil narine, Andre Russell, Tim Southee, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy

Full Scorecard
19:06 (IST)

IPL LIVE SCORE KKR vs LSG  
Playing XI
LSG: Quinton de Kock (W), KL Rahul (C), Deepak Hooda, Evin Lewis, Marcus Stoinis, Manan Vohra, K Gowtham, Jason Holder, Avesh Khan, Mohsin Khan, Ravi Bishnoi

Full Scorecard
19:05 (IST)

IPL LIVE SCORE KKR vs LSG  
LSG have made three changes as Krunal Pandya has a niggle while Chameera and Badoni have missed out. KKR on the other side, have one change as they bring in Tomar in place of injured Ajinkya Rahane

Full Scorecard
19:01 (IST)

IPL LIVE SCORE KKR vs LSG  
Lucknow Super Giants have won the toss and opt to bat first

Full Scorecard
18:53 (IST)

KKR vs LSG IPL 2022 LIVE SCORE 
We have two debutants in this match. Abhijeet Tomar has been given the cap by KKR while Manan Vohra is making his debut for LSG.

Full Scorecard
18:51 (IST)

IPL 2022 LIVE SCORE KKR vs LSG
The boundaries are pretty decent with 73m on one side and 70m on the other the square boundaries). The track seems to have something on offer for the spinners as it will have some turn. The captain who wins the toss should elect to bat first and a total of around 155-160 is good. 

Full Scorecard
18:39 (IST)

IPL LIVE SCORE KKR vs LSG
The points table has become a bit tricky as a win alone for KKR won't be sufficient for them. The Knight Riders will have 14 points even if they win this encounter and will need DC and RCB to lose their respective matches. The NRR will also play an important role. 

Full Scorecard
18:02 (IST)

KKR vs LSG IPL LIVE UPDATES

The KL Rahul-led side would be wanting to clinch a win in this clash for an easy passage into the playoffs as they will then have 18 points under their belt.  

Full Scorecard
17:54 (IST)

IPL 2022 KKR vs LSG

The Lucknow Super Giants are now sitting at number three position.

Full Scorecard
16:57 (IST)

IPL LIVE SCORE KKR vs LSG

Hello and welcome to the coverage of the 66th match of IPL 2022 between Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants at DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai. Match starts at 7.30 PM IST with the toss taking place at 7 PM. Follow this space for live scores and updates.

Full Scorecard

Highlights

title-img

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants Live update - Tata IPL 2022 KKR vs LSG cricket score, 66th IPL Match Live Coverage: Lucknow Super Giants have won the toss and opt to bat first

PREVIEW: Kolkata Knight Riders, a side that needs a bumper win to stay afloat in the IPL, will lock horns with Lucknow Super Giants at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday. KL Rahul-led LSG are on 16 points and while they should breathe easy, a win here will see them guarantee a spot in the top 2.

Kolkata Knight Riders players celebrate their win against Mumbai Indians during Match 56 of the IPL 2022 at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai on 9 May, 2022. Sportzpics for IPL

Kolkata Knight Riders players celebrate their win against Mumbai Indians during
Match 56 of the IPL 2022 at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai on 9 May, 2022. Sportzpics for IPL

Coming into this match, KKR are placed sixth with 12 points and they would hope that they win this match with a big margin and then hope a whole host of other results fall their way if they are to sneak into the top 4.

LSG, on the other hand, would hope to win this match to avoid any last-minute jitters and stay safe in the top 2 in the points table.

When will the Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants match be played?

The KKR vs LSG IPL 2022 match will take place on 18 May.

Where will the Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants match be held?

The KKR vs LSG IPL 2022 match will be held at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

What time will the Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants match start?

The KKR vs LSG IPL 2022 match will start at 7:30 pm and the toss will take place at 7 pm.

Where can you watch KKR vs LSG IPL 2022 match on TV and online?

The KKR vs LSG IPL 2022 match will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network channels — Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD (Dugout) and Star Sports 1. The match will also be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

You can also follow firstpost.com to check out the live scores and commentary of the KKR vs LSG IPL 2022 match.

Squads:

Kolkata Knight Riders: Aaron Finch, Abhijeet Tomar, Ajinkya Rahane, Baba Indrajith, Nitish Rana, Pratham Singh, Rinku Singh, Shreyas Iyer (C), Ashok Sharma, Pat Cummins, Rasikh Dar, Shivam Mavi, Tim Southee, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, Aman Khan, Andre Russell, Anukul Roy, Chamika Karunaratne, Mohammed Nabi, Ramesh Kumar, Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Sam Billings, Sheldon Jackson

Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul (c), Manan Vohra, Evin Lewis, Manish Pandey, Quinton De Kock, Ravi Bishnoi, Dushmantha Chameera, Mohsin Khan, Mayank Yadav, Ankit Rajpoot, Avesh Khan, Andrew Tye, Marcus Stoinis, Kyle Mayers, Karan Sharma, Krishnappa Gowtham, Ayush Badoni, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya. Jason Holder

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, IPl Live Score UpdateLatest IPL Schedule 2022 , and , IPl 2022 Points tableEntertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: May 18, 2022 19:01:56 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

Jodhpur communal clashes: Curfew extended till 6 May; 140 persons arrested so far
India

Jodhpur communal clashes: Curfew extended till 6 May; 140 persons arrested so far

Currently, the situation in the district is 'peaceful' and 140 persons have been arrested in connection with the violence that erupted in the district hours before Eid

IPL 2022: Bowlers guide Lucknow Super Giants to 75-run win over Kolkata Knight Riders
Photos

IPL 2022: Bowlers guide Lucknow Super Giants to 75-run win over Kolkata Knight Riders

Lucknow Super Giants thrashed Kolkata Knight Riders by 75 runs to almost clinch an IPL play-off berth on Saturday.

KKR vs LSG, IPL 2022 preview: Lucknow hope to seal playoff spot, complete season double over Kolkata
First Cricket News

KKR vs LSG, IPL 2022 preview: Lucknow hope to seal playoff spot, complete season double over Kolkata

Both teams will play their final league game of the season and while LSG will hope to seal a playoff berth, KKR will hope to keep themselves mathematically alive while relying on other results