Royal Challengers Bangalore Vs Chennai Super Kings LIVE SCORE (t20)

Royal Challengers Bangalore Vs Chennai Super Kings At Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai, 25 October, 2020

25 October, 2020
Starts 15:30 (IST)
Match Ended
Royal Challengers Bangalore

Royal Challengers Bangalore

145/6 (20.0 ov)

Match 44
Chennai Super Kings

Chennai Super Kings

150/2 (18.4 ov)

Chennai Super Kings beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 8 wickets

Live Blog
Royal Challengers Bangalore Chennai Super Kings
145/6 (20.0 ov) - R/R 7.25 150/2 (18.4 ov) - R/R 8.03

Match Ended

Chennai Super Kings beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 8 wickets

Ruturaj Gaikwad - 16

MS Dhoni (C) (W) - 19

This Over
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Ruturaj Gaikwad not out 65 51 4 3
MS Dhoni (C) (W) not out 19 21 3 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Chris Morris 3.4 0 36 1
Yuzvendra Chahal 4 0 21 1
Current Partnership Last Wicket 113/2 (13.3)

37 (37) R/R: 7.16

Ambati Rayudu 39(27) S.R (144.44)

b Yuzvendra Chahal
IPL 2020 Highlights, RCB vs CSK Match, Full Cricket Score: Gaikwad's unbeaten 65 guides Chennai to eight-wicket win over Bangalore

18:56 (IST)

That's it from us folks!

That was some match. Chennai Super Kings did incredibly well to restrict RCB to a meagre total of 145 with some incredible bowling! Bangalore did their best to fight back, taking a couple of early wickets, but ultimately, the skill of Ruturaj Gaikwad proved to be too much to handle for Virat Kohli's side. Here's where we bid you adieu, but of course, with today being a Sunday, the second match of the double-header is just about to start! Click here to tune in to our coverage of the Mumbai Indians' match against the Rajasthan Royals! 

18:48 (IST)

This is RCB’s seventh defeat in Green Jersey out of 10 IPL matches where they won the Green Jersey. 

Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

18:48 (IST)
18:45 (IST)

Chennai Super Kings win by eight wickets!

Chris Morris is out to bowl the penultimate over. He starts off well, with a dot, but is then hit over midwicket for four by Ruturaj Gaikwad. Chennai need just two more runs to secure what is only their fourth win of the season. Will they wrap it up in this over? Yes they will, and in some style! Gaikwad pulls over long leg for a six! Chennai win!

18:42 (IST)
four

FOUR! Ruturaj Gaikwad nonchalantly hits over midwicket to put CSK within two runs of a rare win. CSK 144/3

18:41 (IST)

After 18 overs,Chennai Super Kings 140/2 ( Ruturaj Gaikwad 55 , MS Dhoni (C) (W) 19)

I apologise for my comment about Dhoni being slow with the bat, he hammers a boundary over wide mid-off. That was hit with some strength, it was almost a six. With that said, the next five deliveries are all dots, so make of that what you will. CSK need 6 runs in 12 balls.

18:40 (IST)
four

FOUR! MS Dhoni absolutely wallops a length ball over mid-off! CSK 140/2

18:37 (IST)

After 17 overs,Chennai Super Kings 136/2 ( Ruturaj Gaikwad 55 , MS Dhoni (C) (W) 15)

Chahal's final over. He's got a wicket already, and he'll need to add to that tally in the next six deliveries if his team have any hope of winning this. No wickets though, just singles. For once, MS Dhoni's lethargic, lumbering approach to batting this season is working in Chennai Super Kings' favour. Five runs from the over.

18:33 (IST)

After 16 overs,Chennai Super Kings 131/2 ( Ruturaj Gaikwad 53 , MS Dhoni (C) (W) 13)

More and more it's looking inevitable that Chennai will reach the finish line. RCB desperately need wickets now. Kohli throws Saini back into the mix, can he come up with something special? All six deliveries are good, they're tight, well pitched, but they're not enough. Four runs come from the over, and CSK now need 15 runs in 24 balls.

18:30 (IST)

After 15 overs,Chennai Super Kings 127/2 ( Ruturaj Gaikwad 51 , MS Dhoni (C) (W) 11)

Been a while since we last saw Chris Morris. He starts off his third over with a dot, followed by a single and then a wide. The required run rate is 5.06, there's absolutely no reason to be giving away extras. He retakes the ball, and it's a single. A dot in between, before MS Dhoni hits him for back-to-back fours, Chennai are really cruising here. 19 runs from 30 needed. 

18:29 (IST)
four

FOUR! Identical boundary for MS Dhoni! He's showing real aggression here. CSK 127/2.

Highlights

18:45 (IST)

Chennai Super Kings win by eight wickets!

Chris Morris is out to bowl the penultimate over. He starts off well, with a dot, but is then hit over midwicket for four by Ruturaj Gaikwad. Chennai need just two more runs to secure what is only their fourth win of the season. Will they wrap it up in this over? Yes they will, and in some style! Gaikwad pulls over long leg for a six! Chennai win!
18:22 (IST)

FIFTY! It's been a great innings from Ruturaj Gaikwad, and he has his maiden IPL 50 in 42 balls.
18:20 (IST)

OUT! Ambati Rayudu's gone! Gorgeous, delicate delivery from Chahal, he takes the off stump clean. Ambati Rayudu 39 (27b)
17:41 (IST)

OUT! Faf du Plessis is gone! Huge wicket for RCB and Chris Morris, as the in form South African is caught by Siraj at cover. Du Plessis 25 (13b)
17:04 (IST)

After 20 overs,Royal Challengers Bangalore 145/6 ( Gurkeerat Singh Mann 2 , Washington Sundar 5)

RCB finish with 145/6 at the end 20 overs. Chahar picked up his second wicket in the over in form of Morris. Just 1 run off the first three balls before Sundar came and collected the boundary off the first ball he faced. Just seven in total. Good show from CSK with the ball. We will be back with the chase soon. 
17:01 (IST)

OUT! Full and straight from Chahar to Morris and he castled the stumps. Yorker spot on. Morris has no answer to it. Chris Morris b Chahar 2(5)
16:58 (IST)

OUT! End of Virat Kohli after he goes past his fifty, fuller ball and he glided it to long on where Faf du Plessis took another good catch. 
Kohli c du Plessis b Sam Curran 50(43)
16:53 (IST)

OUT! Curran gets his countryman Moeen Ali! Slower from Curran, Moeen danced down the wicket and hit it directly to the man at long off. Easy catch that one. Moeen Ali c Santner b Sam Curran 1(2)
16:04 (IST)

OUT! Brilliant from Faf du Plessis, Santner tosses the ball up, Padikkal dances down the track and plays the big shot, it appears travelling over cow corner but it falls inches before the ropes where Faf lines himself up and takes the catch, falls near the ropes, throws the ball to Gaikwad who completes the relay catch. Umpires go upstairs to confirm and third umpire gives the red signal. Devdutt Padikkal c Ruturaj Gaikwad b Santner 22(21)
15:52 (IST)

OUT! Finch is gone, he was coming down the pitch, Curran cut the pace off the ball, bowled it short and Finch carried on with his shot, but ended up hitting it high and it came down to Gaikwad inside the 30-yard circle on the off side. Finch c Ruturaj Gaikwad b Sam Curran 15(11)
15:08 (IST)

CSK XI: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, N Jagadeesan, MS Dhoni(w/c), Sam Curran, Ravindra Jadeja, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Imran Tahir, Monu Kumar

RCB XI: Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli(c), AB de Villiers(w), Moeen Ali, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Chris Morris, Washington Sundar, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal
15:05 (IST)

Virat Kohli, RCB Captain: We will bat first. Even if you have dew, the surface should allow ball to come well on the bat. Even with dew, bowlers have bowled well. Just one change, Moeen comes in for Udana, just because of conditions. 


MS Dhoni, CSK Captain: Initially, we wanted to chase then we were forced to. We would have also loved to bat first. The pitch slowed down considerably in last game in second innings and chances are it will slow down today as well. Mathematically yes, we are still in but we had decided five matches before that we will take one game at a time. We are looking to give chances to guys who have not got games so far. Mitchell Santner and Monu Singh come in for Shardul Thakur and Josh Hazlewood. 
15:01 (IST)

Toss news: Virat Kohli has won the toss and Bangalore will bat first. 
14:21 (IST)

Structured bowling plans, depth in bowling stocks have made Virat Kohli's RCB a winning team

One of the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) videos that went viral on social media before the commencement of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 was titled the ‘yorker challenge’. The video shows each RCB bowler attempting to hit a target that is placed around the popping crease at the batsman’s end. While the bowlers go about their task the rest of the squad members sit alongside the pitch cheering each bowler on. It might not be the most creative of challenges, but the fact is Royal Challengers and bowling skills have never gone hand in hand.

For the duration of the IPL, Bangalore have always been a team that has built their foundation on batting. Their megastars have always been executioners that can wield their willows, but they have always found it difficult to find a series of bowlers that can perform at an admirable level. Before each season of IPL, the big question about the Royal Challengers is "they can always score the runs, but can they defend them?”.

IPL 2020 is different. Bangalore have won consistently matches on the back of their bowling. Last night they dismissed the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for a paltry total of 84. The standout performer was Mohammad Siraj, who finished with figures of 3/8 from his four overs. It was Siraj’s only fourth match this season, but his control with the new ball was sublime as he sliced through the KKR's top-order.

Click here to read more of Gaurav Joshi's analysis of Royal Challengers Bangalore's win over KKR.

13:57 (IST)

MS Dhoni should stop blaming conditions, bad luck and own up to mistakes in CSK camp

Sam Curran’s brief cameo with the bat against the Mumbai Indians in the opening game had pleased Mahendra Singh Dhoni to a large extent. Not only was Curran the only youngster in the ageing XI, but Dhoni had found a power hitter in the lower order that he could base his batting around. For a while now, Dhoni has realised his reflexes and power have disowned him. He has needed a couple of strong hitters to rally around. In IPL 2020, those players were always going to be Kedar Jadhav and Ravindra Jadeja. After the first game, he had found another in Curran.

These three players were going to be his lieutenants. They would be the ones that would take the maximum risks while he holds up one end. It’s only when the situation is cut-throat in the last couple of overs, he unleashes his power game. In the past, even if those players have failed him, he had the presence to dig his team out of trouble. Now, he can’t.

Click here to read more of Gaurav Joshi's analysis of Chennai Super Kings' defeat at the hands of the Mumbai Indians.

13:24 (IST)

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the IPL!

It's match 44 of the Indian Premier League coming up, and it will see the Royal Challengers Bangalore face off against the Chennai Super Kings. CSK have massively underperformed so far and find themselves at the very bottom of the points table in this latest edition of the competition. RCB, on the other hand, are currently having one of their best seasons, and find themselves level on points with MI and DC at the top of the table, meaning they could become outright leaders if they win today's match. Stay tuned as we bring you all the updates from this high-stakes encounter. 

IPL 2020 LIVE SCORE, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings latest updates: 

Chris Morris is out to bowl the penultimate over. He starts off well, with a dot, but is then hit over midwicket for four by Ruturaj Gaikwad. Chennai need just two more runs to secure what is only their fourth win of the season. Will they wrap it up in this over? Yes they will, and in some style! Gaikwad pulls over long leg for a six! Chennai win!

Preview: Royal Challengers Bangalore lock horns with Chennai Super Kings in the 44th match of the Indian premier league in Dubai.

Eleven matches, 8 losses, three wins, 6 points. Bottom of the table. It's hard to believe but yes, these are numbers of a team that has qualified for the playoffs every year before this season and reached 8 finals out of 11 times. CSK have had a horror season so far and they are in huge danger of missing out on Playoffs for the first time in the history of the IPL, this season. They are on the verge of elimination but mathematically not out of it yet. They need to win all three games now and hope the other results go their way.

Their batting has flopped big time. Captain MS Dhoni hasn't fired and when given the opportunity, the youngsters also have failed to show the 'spark'. While the next three games will be about coming out and firing on all guns blazing it will be as much about preparation for next year and giving chances to players who haven't got one in the tournament.

"It is important for us have a clear picture about next year," Dhoni said after the loss against MI. "There are a lot of ifs and buts: the kind of auction we are looking into next year, where the venues will be. It is always good to give guys who have not so far got enough chances to form a settled playing XI. You give them enough chances to really give them a platform where they can perform and show their talent."

They need an all-round effort with batsmen and bowlers clicking in unison.

RCB, on the other hand, have been flying high and are second in the table with 14 points. Their perennial weakness - bowling - has turned into their strength this season, especially in the last few matches. They bundled out KKR for 84 in their last match. The struggling CSK batting line-up will face a huge challenge against the confident RCB bowling attack.

While there are no grave concerns with regards to the team composition, the form of Aaron Finch is a bit of a worry and RCB might look to get in Mooen Ali who can provide the bowling option as well.

With a formidable line-up, confidence and momentum on their side, RCB start off as favourites.

All the IPL matches will be shown live on Star Sports India channels and games can also be streamed live on Disney + Hotstar. You can follow the live blog and updates on www.firstpost.com

Squads:

Chennai Super Kings full squad: MS DhoniImran TahirLungi NgidiRuturaj GaikwadShane WatsonAmbati RayuduMurali VijayKedar JadhavRavindra JadejaDeepak ChaharPiyush ChawlaN JagadeesanMitchell SantnerKM AsifShardul ThakurR Sai KishoreFaf du PlessisMonu KumarDwayne BravoJosh HazlewoodSam CurranKarn Sharma.

Royal Challengers Bangalore full squadVirat Kohli (c), AB de VilliersGurkeerat MannDevdutt PadikkalAaron FinchYuzvendra ChahalMohammed SirajUmesh YadavNavdeep SainiAdam ZampaDale SteynIsuru UdanaMoeen AliPawan NegiShivam DubeWashington SundarChris MorrisPavan DeshpandeParthiv PatelJoshua PhilippeShahbaz Ahmad.

Click here to read factboxes of all IPL teams

Click here to check out the full IPL 2020 Schedule

Click here to read all IPL team previews

Click here to read IPL FAQs (Frequently Asked Questions)

Updated Date: October 25, 2020 18:52:39 IST

