IPL 2020 Highlights, RCB vs CSK Match, Full Cricket Score: Gaikwad's unbeaten 65 guides Chennai to eight-wicket win over Bangalore

Structured bowling plans, depth in bowling stocks have made Virat Kohli's RCB a winning team

One of the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) videos that went viral on social media before the commencement of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 was titled the ‘yorker challenge’. The video shows each RCB bowler attempting to hit a target that is placed around the popping crease at the batsman’s end. While the bowlers go about their task the rest of the squad members sit alongside the pitch cheering each bowler on. It might not be the most creative of challenges, but the fact is Royal Challengers and bowling skills have never gone hand in hand.

For the duration of the IPL, Bangalore have always been a team that has built their foundation on batting. Their megastars have always been executioners that can wield their willows, but they have always found it difficult to find a series of bowlers that can perform at an admirable level. Before each season of IPL, the big question about the Royal Challengers is "they can always score the runs, but can they defend them?”.

IPL 2020 is different. Bangalore have won consistently matches on the back of their bowling. Last night they dismissed the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for a paltry total of 84. The standout performer was Mohammad Siraj, who finished with figures of 3/8 from his four overs. It was Siraj’s only fourth match this season, but his control with the new ball was sublime as he sliced through the KKR's top-order.

