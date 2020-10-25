Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
IPL 2020 LIVE SCORE, RR vs MI Match: Rajasthan strike early as Archer removes de Kock

IPL 2020 LIVE SCORE, RR vs MI Match: Rajasthan strike early as Archer removes de Kock

19:51 (IST)

After 3 overs,Mumbai Indians 21/1 ( Ishan Kishan 11 , Suryakumar Yadav 2)

Just the one run from the Jofra Archer over. A single on the fifth delivery the only return for MI there. Meanwhile, Ishan Kishan continuing having been struck on the knee in the over. Needed the physio to come out and have a look. He limped around before collapsing. Batting on for now

19:48 (IST)

Suryakumar Yadav’s batting average in PP overs in IPL:

2016: 44.0
2018: 72.0
2019: 51.5
2020: 18.8

Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

19:48 (IST)
19:47 (IST)

Jofra Archer this season in PP overs:

Overs : 20
Wickets : 7
ER : 4.65 

Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

19:47 (IST)
19:46 (IST)

Ishan Kishan is down

Ishan Kishan is beaten for pace by Jofra Archer. Gets struck on the knee while attempting a flick and goes down to the ground having limped at first. Appeared to have hit him on the pad but Kishan doesn't look comfortable at all. Physio comes out to take a look and Kishan will continue. Just to clarify, runners are not allowed. Either you play on and run your own runs. Or retire hurt.

19:45 (IST)

19:45 (IST)
19:43 (IST)

After 2 overs,Mumbai Indians 20/1 ( Ishan Kishan 10 , Suryakumar Yadav 2)

Another 10 run over for Mumbai Indians. Ishan Kishan collecting two boundaries from the Ankit Rajpoot over. Survived a lucky bottom edge on the first four but the second looked more reassuring for those in the MI dugout.

19:42 (IST)
four

This one's much better from Ishan Kishan. Little room to play with but not enough pace or bounce on it to trouble Kishan. He pulls away to mid-wicket region for another boundary

19:41 (IST)

19:40 (IST)
four

Quinton de Kock wasn't lucky but Ishan Kishan is. Ankit Rajpoot with a delivery going outside off and Kishan looks to cut it away but gets the bottom edge which beats the stumps and keeper for a boundary. Doesn't look like the ball's coming on easily...

19:38 (IST)

After 1 overs,Mumbai Indians 10/1 ( Ishan Kishan 1 , Suryakumar Yadav 2)

Great start for Rajasthan Royals. Jofra Archer opens the bowling and does so with a wicket in the very first over. He recovered from a Quinton de Kock six to get the MI opener bowled. Suryakumar Yadav is the new man in. 10 runs from the over but MI are one down very early here

Highlights

title-img
19:36 (IST)

BOWLED!

A ball later, Quinton de Kock is bowled! Lazy from the MI opener. He doesn't move his feet and looks to play a nothing shot. Ends up getting an inside edge on to the stumps. Poor shot that from Quinton.

Quinton de Kock b Jofra Archer 6(4), MI 7/1
19:06 (IST)

Rajasthan playing XI

No changes in the Rajasthan camp.

Playing XI: Robin Uthappa, Ben Stokes, Sanju Samson(w), Jos Buttler, Steven Smith(c), Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Ankit Rajpoot, Kartik Tyagi
19:05 (IST)

Mumbai playing XI

Nathan Coulter-Nile goes out for Mumbai Indians and James Pattinson comes in for the only change. 

Playing XI: Quinton de Kock(w), Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Saurabh Tiwary, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard(c), Krunal Pandya, James Pattinson, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah
19:03 (IST)

Toss

Kieron Pollard and Steve Smith at the toss. Pollard has won the toss and MI will bat first in Dubai. 

IPL 2020 LIVE SCORE, Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians latest updates: Another 10 run over for Mumbai Indians. Ishan Kishan collecting two boundaries from the Ankit Rajpoot over. Survived a lucky bottom edge on the first four but the second looked more reassuring for those in the MI dugout.

Preview: It's that time of the season in the IPL when desperation creeps in. The race for the playoffs heats up and the teams go all out to clinch the top four spots. The second half of the table is battling to get into the top half and one of the teams fighting to stay afloat is Rajasthan Royals. They are languishing second from the bottom with eight points.

They have failed to achieve consistency right through the season and that's why they are struggling at a crucial juncture. After winning against CSK, they lost to SRH in their last match. The batsmen could have done better and the bowling let them down as SRH chased down 155 with 11 balls and eight wickets to spare.

RR somehow haven't got their batting order right and that has hurt them. Ben Stokes has found it tough opening the batting and has lacked fluency. Steve Smith hasn't fired in this tournament. Samson, as always, has shown sparks which haven't yet lit a fire. Jos Buttler has blown hot and cold, his move to the middle order worked against CSK but against SRH he would garner just 9 runs. Robin Uthappa showed glimpses of old self when he was sent to open the batting for the first time, against RCB but he returned with just 19 in the last match.

Maybe, they need to revert back to Jos Buttler opening and Rahul Tewatia moving up the order.

In the bowling department, RR need a pacer to support Jofra Archer who has been brilliant all through the tournament. The spinners, who have controlled the middle overs, went wicketless in the last game. Kartik Tyagi needs to up his game after being taken for 42 runs from 3.1 overs against SRH. A much better bowling effort is the need of the hour.

MI, on the other, hand are playing some excellent cricket and have registered seven wins from 10 matches so far. After losing out on the Super Over thriller against KXIP, they got back to winning ways with a thumping 10 wicket win over CSK. They have performed well all round. Trent Boult has been brilliant in the Powerplay. Rahul Chahar has been excellent in the middle overs while Jasprit Bumrah has been superb in both Powerplay and at the death. Ishan Kishan found form again against CSK with a 37-ball 68. Quinton de Kock has looked peerless after a slow start. They are a very balanced side and would be hoping that Rohit Sharma who missed the last match due to an injury will be fit to face RR. If he is fit, Saurabh Tiwary may have to make way for the captain. With RR fighting to stay afloat and MI flying high with confidence, we can expect a cracker.

All the IPL matches will be shown live on Star Sports India channels and games can also be streamed live on Disney + Hotstar. You can follow the live blog and updates on www.firstpost.com

Squads:

Rajasthan Royals full squad: Steve SmithBen StokesJofra ArcherJos ButtlerMahipal LomrorManan VohraRiyan ParagRobin UthappaDavid MillerAnkit RajpootMayank MarkandeShreyas GopalVarun AaronJaydev UnadkatKartik TyagiAkash SinghOshane ThomasAndrew TyeRahul TewatiaShashank SinghYashasvi JaiswalAnirudha JoshiTom CurranSanju SamsonAnuj Rawat.

Mumbai Indians full squad: Rohit SharmaSherfane RutherfordSuryakumar YadavAnmolpreet SinghChris LynnSaurabh TiwaryDhawal KulkarniJasprit BumrahMitchell McClenaghanRahul ChaharTrent BoultMohsin KhanPrince Balwant Rai SinghDigvijay DeshmukhHardik PandyaJayant YadavKieron PollardKrunal PandyaAnukul RoyNathan Coulter-NileIshan KishanQuinton de KockAditya TareJames Pattinson

Click here to read factboxes of all IPL teams

Click here to check out the full IPL 2020 Schedule

Click here to read all IPL team previews

Click here to read IPL FAQs (Frequently Asked Questions)

Updated Date: October 25, 2020 19:45:02 IST

Tags:

