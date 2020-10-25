IPL 2020 LIVE SCORE, RR vs MI Match: Rajasthan strike early as Archer removes de Kock

IPL 2020 LIVE SCORE, Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians latest updates: Another 10 run over for Mumbai Indians. Ishan Kishan collecting two boundaries from the Ankit Rajpoot over. Survived a lucky bottom edge on the first four but the second looked more reassuring for those in the MI dugout.

Preview: It's that time of the season in the IPL when desperation creeps in. The race for the playoffs heats up and the teams go all out to clinch the top four spots. The second half of the table is battling to get into the top half and one of the teams fighting to stay afloat is Rajasthan Royals. They are languishing second from the bottom with eight points.

They have failed to achieve consistency right through the season and that's why they are struggling at a crucial juncture. After winning against CSK, they lost to SRH in their last match. The batsmen could have done better and the bowling let them down as SRH chased down 155 with 11 balls and eight wickets to spare.

RR somehow haven't got their batting order right and that has hurt them. Ben Stokes has found it tough opening the batting and has lacked fluency. Steve Smith hasn't fired in this tournament. Samson, as always, has shown sparks which haven't yet lit a fire. Jos Buttler has blown hot and cold, his move to the middle order worked against CSK but against SRH he would garner just 9 runs. Robin Uthappa showed glimpses of old self when he was sent to open the batting for the first time, against RCB but he returned with just 19 in the last match.

Maybe, they need to revert back to Jos Buttler opening and Rahul Tewatia moving up the order.

In the bowling department, RR need a pacer to support Jofra Archer who has been brilliant all through the tournament. The spinners, who have controlled the middle overs, went wicketless in the last game. Kartik Tyagi needs to up his game after being taken for 42 runs from 3.1 overs against SRH. A much better bowling effort is the need of the hour.

MI, on the other, hand are playing some excellent cricket and have registered seven wins from 10 matches so far. After losing out on the Super Over thriller against KXIP, they got back to winning ways with a thumping 10 wicket win over CSK. They have performed well all round. Trent Boult has been brilliant in the Powerplay. Rahul Chahar has been excellent in the middle overs while Jasprit Bumrah has been superb in both Powerplay and at the death. Ishan Kishan found form again against CSK with a 37-ball 68. Quinton de Kock has looked peerless after a slow start. They are a very balanced side and would be hoping that Rohit Sharma who missed the last match due to an injury will be fit to face RR. If he is fit, Saurabh Tiwary may have to make way for the captain. With RR fighting to stay afloat and MI flying high with confidence, we can expect a cracker.

All the IPL matches will be shown live on Star Sports India channels and games can also be streamed live on Disney + Hotstar.

Squads:

Rajasthan Royals full squad: Steve Smith, Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer, Jos Buttler, Mahipal Lomror, Manan Vohra, Riyan Parag, Robin Uthappa, David Miller, Ankit Rajpoot, Mayank Markande, Shreyas Gopal, Varun Aaron, Jaydev Unadkat, Kartik Tyagi, Akash Singh, Oshane Thomas, Andrew Tye, Rahul Tewatia, Shashank Singh, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Anirudha Joshi, Tom Curran, Sanju Samson, Anuj Rawat.

Mumbai Indians full squad: Rohit Sharma, Sherfane Rutherford, Suryakumar Yadav, Anmolpreet Singh, Chris Lynn, Saurabh Tiwary, Dhawal Kulkarni, Jasprit Bumrah, Mitchell McClenaghan, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Mohsin Khan, Prince Balwant Rai Singh, Digvijay Deshmukh, Hardik Pandya, Jayant Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Anukul Roy, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Ishan Kishan, Quinton de Kock, Aditya Tare, James Pattinson

