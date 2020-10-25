Firstcricket

IPL 2020: Varun Chakravarthy spins KKR to victory against DC; KXIP bowlers too good for SRH batsmen

Check out photos from Saturday's IPL 2020 double-header as KKR and KXIP registered victories over DC and SRH respectively.

FirstCricket Staff October 25, 2020 13:08:15 IST
IPL 2020: Varun Chakravarthy spins KKR to victory against DC; KXIP bowlers too good for SRH batsmen
IPL 2020 Varun Chakravarthy spins KKR to victory against DC KXIP bowlers too good for SRH batsmen

Varun Chakravarthy claimed his maiden five-wicket haul in the Indian Premier League (IPL) as Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) defeated Delhi Capitals (DC ) by 59 runs in the first of Saturday's double-header. Sportzpics

IPL 2020 Varun Chakravarthy spins KKR to victory against DC KXIP bowlers too good for SRH batsmen

DC opted to field after winning the toss. Their plan seemed to be working, with Anrich Nortje dismissing Shubman Gill and Rahul Tripathi in the earlier stages of the game. Sportzpics

IPL 2020 Varun Chakravarthy spins KKR to victory against DC KXIP bowlers too good for SRH batsmen

Following Dinesh Karthik's wicket in the eighth over, momentum shifted to KKR, as Nitish Rana and Sunil Narine forged a 115-run stand for the fourth wicket, taking KKR to 194-6. Sportzpics

IPL 2020 Varun Chakravarthy spins KKR to victory against DC KXIP bowlers too good for SRH batsmen

Shreyas Iyer's knock of 47 was the only positive for the Capitals on a day when their entire batting order failed to fire. This was DC's fourth loss this season, and their second in a row. Sportzpics

IPL 2020 Varun Chakravarthy spins KKR to victory against DC KXIP bowlers too good for SRH batsmen

In the day's second match, Chris Jordan picked three wickets as Kings XI Punjab registered their fourth consecutive win after beating Sunrisers Hyderabad by 12 runs. Sportzpics

IPL 2020 Varun Chakravarthy spins KKR to victory against DC KXIP bowlers too good for SRH batsmen

SRH put KXIP to bat after winning the toss. Nicholas Pooran was Punjab's top-scorer, with an unbeaten 32 as they struggled their way to 126-7. Mayank Agarwal had missed this match due to an injury. Sportzpics

IPL 2020 Varun Chakravarthy spins KKR to victory against DC KXIP bowlers too good for SRH batsmen

SRH's batsmen could not produce magic this time around, even while chasing a relatively easy target of 127. David Warner's 20-ball cameo knock of 35 was notably the best any batsman could produce, as Hyderabad were bundled out for 114. Sportzpics

IPL 2020 Varun Chakravarthy spins KKR to victory against DC KXIP bowlers too good for SRH batsmen

Arshdeep Singh enjoyed a fine spell of 3/23 as KXIP bowlers were just too good for SRH batsmen. Sportzpics

Updated Date: October 25, 2020 13:08:15 IST

TAGS:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

IPL 2020: KKR spinner Sunil Narine reported for suspect bowling action, allowed to bowl for now
First Cricket News

IPL 2020: KKR spinner Sunil Narine reported for suspect bowling action, allowed to bowl for now

The report was made by the on-field umpires (Ulhas Gandhe and Chris Gaffaney) according to the IPL's Suspected Illegal Bowling Action Policy. Narine will be placed on the Warning List and is permitted to continue to bowl in the tournament.

IPL 2020: Skipper KL Rahul says Kings XI Punjab are trying to make winning a habit
First Cricket News

IPL 2020: Skipper KL Rahul says Kings XI Punjab are trying to make winning a habit

The win helped KXIP jump to fifth spot in the eight-team standings with 10 points from 11 games.

IPL on Pod: Discussing MS Dhoni and CSK's struggles, Virat Kohli's return to form, Mumbai's winning run and more
First Cricket News

IPL on Pod: Discussing MS Dhoni and CSK's struggles, Virat Kohli's return to form, Mumbai's winning run and more

This week's edition of IPL on Pod largely focuses on Chennai Super Kings' unimpressive form at the half-way stage. Talking points also include Virat Kohli, Rashid Khan, Kings XI Punjab and other key moments from the third week.