IPL 2020: Varun Chakravarthy spins KKR to victory against DC; KXIP bowlers too good for SRH batsmen

Check out photos from Saturday's IPL 2020 double-header as KKR and KXIP registered victories over DC and SRH respectively.

FirstCricket Staff October 25, 2020 13:08:15 IST

