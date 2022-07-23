India vs West Indies 2nd ODI 2022: Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips and Squad updates

The first ODI between India and West Indies went down to the final ball and Mohammed Siraj held his nerve to give India a thrilling win by 3 runs. For the hosts, the loss will be a difficult one to swallow since they always looked to be in the contest while chasing. However, they have to dust off this defeat and get ready to take on India in the second ODI at the same venue.

India got off to a bright start in the first match and they will be thrilled with the performance of their captain Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, and Shreyas Iyer. However, they would want their middle order to step up and not let the platform flounder once again the second match. The pacers were quite expensive for India and they could make a few changes to the arsenal. Prasidh Krishna bowled with control towards the backend, but wickets have deserted him in the recent past. This could prompt the management to go in with Avesh Khan.

On the other hand, West Indies will be fairly confident with the same bunch of players and all they now need to focus on is to be more disciplined up front with the new ball.

India vs West Indies 2nd One Day International Telecast and Live Streaming:

The India vs West Indies match will be telecasted on any DD Sports in India. It will be live streamed on FanCode.

India vs West Indies Dream 11 Prediction:

Captain: Shubman Gill

Vice-captain: Brandon King

Suggested Playing XI for India vs West Indies 2nd ODI Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Batsmen: Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Brandon King, Shamrah Brooks

Wicket-keeper: Nicholas Pooran

All-rounders: Deepak Hooda, Jason Holder.

Bowlers: Avesh Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Alzarri Joseph, Akeal Hosein

Predicted Playing XIs:

India: Shikhar Dhawan ©, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson, Deepak Hooda, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Avesh Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Siraj

West Indies: Kyle Mayers, Shai Hope, Shamrah Brooks, Brandon King, Nicholas Pooran, Rovman Powell, Jason Holder, Alzarri Joseph, Akeal Hosein, Jayden Seales, Gundakesh Motie