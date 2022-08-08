India vs West Indies: Rohit Sharma and Co celebrate T20I series victory with a ride on Buggy

India bagged their consecutive third T20 International series as they demolished West Indies 4-1 in the five-match series. Though they sealed the deal by winning the fourth T20I, the victory lap was pending for the Rohit Sharma-led brigade.

Despite resting some first-team players including skipper Rohit Sharma, the Men in Blue secured a massive 88-run win under the leadership of Hardik Pandya. But, the post-match celebration saw every Indian player enjoying the series win while Rohit Sharma, Ravichandran Ashwin and Dinesh Karthik cliched the show by hopping on a buggy for a victory lap around the Broward County Stadium.

Sharma, DK & Ashwin arrive to the medal presentation in style. Congratulations to @BCCI on the series win. #WIvIND pic.twitter.com/HDwGkImaiT — Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) August 7, 2022

The video has been shared by West Indies Cricket on their official Twitter. Sharing the clip, the Caribbean board congratulated the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the entire squad for winning the T20I series.

In the 14-second-long video, Rohit Sharma can be seen driving the buggy while Ravichandran Ashwin is sitting in the front seat and Dinesh Karthik is seen making his place in the back compartment. The trio arrives at the prize distribution ceremony in the vehicle. The caption of the Twitter post read, “Sharma, DK & Ashwin arrive at the medal presentation in style. Congratulations to the BCCI on the series win.”

The post did not go unnoticed by the Indian fans. They went on congratulating the Indian team and also thanking West Indies for hosting the series. Since being shared, the Twitter post has received more than 51,000 likes and garnered as many as 2,800 likes. While one of the commenters wrote, “Great series to finish it off. Until next time,” another user noted, “Both teams have fun-loving guys and players of both teams are happy to do masti inside the field and also outside the field.”

Shreyas Iyer fetched a confident half-century in the final T20I scoring 64 runs off 40 deliveries. Powered by the blistering knock, India posted a mammoth 188 runs total in front of the Islanders. In reply, the deflated Caribbean batting unit could not find their desired momentum and collapsed like a pack of cards. Shimron Hetmyer’s only big score (56 off 35) guided the side to post just 100 runs on the board. The 4-fer from Ravi Bishnoi and three-wicket hauls from Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav made it comfortable for India.