‘Pat Cummins’s intensity with red ball was very challenging’: Shubman Gill shares the toughest spell he has faced

Young India batter Shubman Gill opened up about his performance in the ODI series against West Indies, his 91-run innings in the Gabba Test match in 2021, and his battle against Pat Cummins.

Gill, for quite some time, has been considered one for the future. His performances in the limited opportunities he has got at the international level have shown hints of how good a batter he can be with time.

In an interview with New24 Sports, the right-hander shared his thoughts on the recent man of the series performance against West Indies and his test match batting against Australia.

Gill said that he was waiting to get a consistent run to show his caliber and make a place in the team.

“IPL season was very good for me. But I was not getting opportunities in the Indian team because of so many good players. I was thinking that if I get a consistent run, I will be able to make a mark. I would try to cement my place in the team once I get a chance,” Gill said about his thoughts ahead of the West Indies tour.

Gill ended up as the highest scorer in the ODI series with 205 runs at an average of 102.5. He said that he was confident with the kind of wickets that were on offer for the match.

“We didn’t get any practice due to rains. We were practicing indoors for two days and saw the wicket only on the match day. But as soon as I saw it, I felt the wicket was good and I should capitalize on the opportunity on such a wicket. I started well and that gave me a lot of confidence.”

104 meter long six from shubman gill vs WI, key player to watch out against the zimbabwe series.

In the red ball format, Gill showed his caliber in his debut series against Australia down under during the 2020-21 season. He said that facing Pat Cummins on the tour was the most challenging bowling he has faced so far.

“When I played in Australia for the first time, Pat Cummins’s intensity with red ball was very challenging as a batter. You have to maintain your intensity and focus, for each ball and each spell is very intense. It is fun as a batter, but you also have to be very focused.

“I don’t consider any team as weak at the international level. They come with a lot of preparations. And I don’t play the team or the bowler. I play the ball [on its merit].”

He scored a brilliant 91 in his third match while chasing a target of 328. He said that it was a tailor-made situation for him to play his natural game.

“We were chasing some 300-350 odd runs. I thought, there can’t be a better opportunity to play my natural game as the team wanted runs at a brisk rate and I like to play fast bowlers. You get into the zone as and when you start playing shots and build your innings.”

Gill will next be seen in the ODI series against Zimbabwe. However, with the comeback of KL Rahul, Gill’s opening slot in the playing XI is doubtful.

