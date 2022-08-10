'Questions will always be raised but I don’t really care': Shubman Gill on his slow strike-rate

Indian batter Shubman Gill has opened up about criticism on his slow strike rate in the white ball format. Though he is being considered one for the future, Gill’s strike rate has raised questions amongst the experts and fans.

Gill scored 205 runs in the three-match ODI series against the West Indies at an average of 102.50. Incidentally, his strike rate was also 102.50. His strike rate in the Caribbean raised some questions, and more so in the third ODI wherein he was stranded on 98* after rain curtailed the number of overs.

Gill, however, in a conversation with The Telegraph, said that he does not attend to such questions. “I feel questions will always be raised, but I don’t really care about what people are saying as long as I’m able to contribute to my team’s success, and as long as I am doing what my team management and my captain expect of me.”

Gill also said that he was satisfied with his performance in the Caribbean. But he was not happy with his dismissals in the first two ODIs. His dismissal in the second ODI wherein he tried to scoop the bowler also led to hilarious conversations on social media.

“I’m pretty satisfied, but having said that, I wasn’t very happy with the way I got out in the first couple of matches. “Nonetheless, it was a really good experience for me overall to score those runs in the Caribbean. And yeah, getting those opportunities, too, was helpful,” Gill explained.

Indian Openers with 100 Avg + 100 SR In an Overseas ODI Series Sachin Tendulkar in NZ (2009)

Rohit Sharma in AUS (2016)

Shubman Gill in WI (2022)*#INDvsWI pic.twitter.com/ncbQ6CjcEw — Ishika Pandey (@Ishika_Pandey45) August 7, 2022

Gill is currently training for the tour of Zimbabwe. He wants to build on his current success in the 50-over format to make his place in the 2023 World Cup squad. Gill also believes that his man-of-the-series performance would give him an edge over others competing for a similar role.

“I think it gives me kind of an edge in some way. But it will also be important for me to keep backing up these performances and keep being consistent, and keep scoring as many runs as possible for my team,” Gill said.

Gill also shared the kind of conversations he has with Head Coach Rahul Dravid. Dravid was his coach during his under-19 days as well, and having the same coach at the senior level might be beneficial both, for the player as well as the coach.

“My discussions with Rahul Sir have mostly been on finding the right mindset and capitalising on the opportunities I get. It’s not that we’ve been working much on the technical side of things. It’s more on the mental side of the game,” Gill stated.

Gill will next be seen in the three-match series against Zimbabwe. After his performances against the West Indies, he is expected to have a confirmed place in the starting XI.

