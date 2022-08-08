Watch: Rohit Sharma's speech to Team India after series win against West Indies

After coming off a comfortable T20 International series win against West Indies, India will now focus on building a solid squad for the upcoming Asia Cup.

After the conclusion of the West Indies and USA visit, the Indian unit was captured in a serious dressing room session with skipper Rohit Sharma and head coach Rahul Dravid.

While the full video is available on BCCI's website, the Board of Cricket Control India has shared some glimpses of the team meeting on their official Twitter handle.

https://twitter.com/BCCI/status/1556547360838152197?t=bDjGTwjKRLm2sSabpx_hHA&s=19

In the video, Rohit Sharma is seen praising the unit for displaying great team effort in the recently concluded series. According to him, the Indian side performed according to the plans and the result reflects it. He asked every member of the squad to focus on their respective responsibilities to bring in more success for their unit. The other Indian players, as well as coach Rahul Dravid, are seen attentively listening to Rohit Sharma's words.

Besides that, the skipper discussed the strategies for the upcoming days. He also acknowledged the fact that it is hard to get familiar with different tactics while playing with different teams. “It takes a lot to change your game. It takes a lot to get into different mindsets. It takes a lot to understand what the team requires at that point in time,” he noted. The Indian opener wanted to give priority to the team game rather than individual contributions. In his words, “For me individual brilliance is good. But those little efforts from all of us will give us more results consistently. That is what we are looking for.”

The clip was recorded by BCCI’s media manager and senior producer Anand Subramaniam. The caption of the Twitter post reads, “Dressing room POV! Do Not Miss: Captain Rohit Sharma’s speech after Team India’s successful tour of the West Indies & USA.”

The ‘Dressing Room POV’ has grabbed the attention of many Indian fans. Since being shared, the Twitter video has received as many as 64,000 views and almost 8,000 likes so far. Besides congratulating them, some users mentioned that they are waiting for the Asia Cup squad to be announced. However, before the Asia Cup, India will take on Zimbabwe for a three-match One Day International Series from 18 August. Shikhar Dhawan will lead the young unit while most of the big names have been rested.

