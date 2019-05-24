Eoin Morgan’s England have been touted as prime favourites to clinch the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 on their home turf, and they did sign off their preparations with a 4-0 thrashing of Pakistan in the five-match ODIs- A series which witnessed 300-plus totals being registered.

While Jason Roy and Jos Buttler registered a century each in the recently-concluded ODIs, young Jofra Archer impressed the selectors after he picked up four wickets from the three matches against Sarfaraz Ahmed’s side.

Captain Eoin Morgan also registered scores of 57*, 71* and 76, so it is safe to say that teams will be vary of an all-round England side.

On the other hand, Ben Stokes, too, played a crucial part in England’s thrilling three-wicket win against Pakistan in the fourth ODI- A match where he played a unbeaten knock of 71 from 64 balls.

Another major positive sign for the hosts is that of the in-form Chris Woakes- He picked up nine wickets from England’s last two games against the Men in Green and finished with a total of 10 wickets from just four matches.

Ahead of the tournament-opener against South Africa on 30 May, we look at their players and what they have in store:

Eoin Morgan: Hopes pinned on captain to add glorious chapter in team's white-ball revolution story

Moeen Ali: Jack of all trades Ali will play key role for team at No 7 in batting order

Joe Root: Mr dependable brings stability to aggressive batting line-up

Jason Roy: After changing England's ODI approach, Roy set to shine at mega event

Jonny Bairstow: Eoin Morgan will depend on Bairstow for quick starts at top order

Jos Buttler: Buttler is England's trump card at mega event

Tom Curran: Excellent variations, big-hitting skills make Curran perfect for ODIs

Adil Rashid: Leg-spinner's breakthroughs in middle overs vital for team

Ben Stokes: More than skills with bat and ball, Stokes brings a real sense of belief in team

Chris Woakes: With disciplined bowling and handy batting skills, Woakes is an excellent addition to XI

Mark Wood: With some luck and careful workload management, pacer could put hosts in driver's seat

Liam Plunkett: Plunkett will look to make impact with his searing pace

