ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, England squad: All you need to know about Eoin Morgan's side
Eoin Morgan’s England have been touted as prime favourites to clinch the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 on their home turf, and they did sign off their preparations with a 4-0 thrashing of Pakistan in the five-match ODIs.
Eoin Morgan’s England have been touted as prime favourites to clinch the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 on their home turf, and they did sign off their preparations with a 4-0 thrashing of Pakistan in the five-match ODIs- A series which witnessed 300-plus totals being registered.
While Jason Roy and Jos Buttler registered a century each in the recently-concluded ODIs, young Jofra Archer impressed the selectors after he picked up four wickets from the three matches against Sarfaraz Ahmed’s side.
Captain Eoin Morgan also registered scores of 57*, 71* and 76, so it is safe to say that teams will be vary of an all-round England side.
England players celebrate a wicket. Reuters
On the other hand, Ben Stokes, too, played a crucial part in England’s thrilling three-wicket win against Pakistan in the fourth ODI- A match where he played a unbeaten knock of 71 from 64 balls.
Another major positive sign for the hosts is that of the in-form Chris Woakes- He picked up nine wickets from England’s last two games against the Men in Green and finished with a total of 10 wickets from just four matches.
Ahead of the tournament-opener against South Africa on 30 May, we look at their players and what they have in store:
Ahead of the tournament-opener against South Africa on 30 May, we look at their players and what they have in store:
Eoin Morgan: Hopes pinned on captain to add glorious chapter in team's white-ball revolution story
Moeen Ali: Jack of all trades Ali will play key role for team at No 7 in batting order
Joe Root: Mr dependable brings stability to aggressive batting line-up
Jason Roy: After changing England's ODI approach, Roy set to shine at mega event
Jonny Bairstow: Eoin Morgan will depend on Bairstow for quick starts at top order
Jos Buttler: Buttler is England's trump card at mega event
Tom Curran: Excellent variations, big-hitting skills make Curran perfect for ODIs
Adil Rashid: Leg-spinner's breakthroughs in middle overs vital for team
Ben Stokes: More than skills with bat and ball, Stokes brings a real sense of belief in team
Chris Woakes: With disciplined bowling and handy batting skills, Woakes is an excellent addition to XI
Mark Wood: With some luck and careful workload management, pacer could put hosts in driver's seat
Liam Plunkett: Plunkett will look to make impact with his searing pace
Updated Date:
May 24, 2019 19:54:29 IST
