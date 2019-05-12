First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
PAK in ENG | 2nd ODI May 11, 2019
ENG vs PAK
England beat Pakistan by 12 runs
IRE Tri-Nation Series | Match 4 May 11, 2019
IRE vs WI
West Indies beat Ireland by 5 wickets
IPL May 12, 2019
MI vs CSK
Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad
IRE Tri-Nation Series May 13, 2019
WI vs BAN
The Village, Malahide, Dublin
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Tom Curran, England all-rounder, World Cup 2019 Player Full Profile: Excellent variations, big-hitting skills make Curran perfect for ODIs

As a seam bowler with decent pace and excellent variations, and a lower-middle order batsman who can play big shots, Curran is the perfect ODI cricketer

Peter Miller, May 12, 2019 16:28:57 IST

Tom is one of two Currans who have broken into the England team in the last few years, and his brother Sam is perhaps a little unfortunate to not get the nod as well for the World Cup, although both will likely be playing for England at the 2023 World Cup.

Tom Curran. Reuters

Tom Curran. Reuters

After 14 ODIs, he averages 39 with the bat and 29 with the ball, and you still feel he has more to give in this format. As it is, there is a good chance he is a squad player rather than in England’s starting XI with Liam Plunkett, Mark Wood, David Willey and perhaps Jofra Archer (who isn’t in this squad just yet, but probably will be) ahead of him in the pecking order.

What is most impressive about Curran is that at no point in his career has he looked like the occasion has been too much for him. From his debut for Surrey as an 18-year-old to the point where he pulled on an England shirt, he has taken it all in his stride.

Perhaps that is understandable for someone who has so much family history of cricket, he has been around the sport from the moment he was born. His grandfather played first-class cricket. His father, Kevin, played ODIs for Zimbabwe and more than 700 games of professional cricket. His brother Sam has now played Tests and ODIs for England. His brother Ben is part of Northamptonshire’s squad this season. It was always meant to be it seems.

As a seam bowler with decent pace and excellent variations, and a lower-middle order batsman who can play big shots, Curran is the perfect ODI cricketer, and in a time when England had less options he would have played more and would be a first choice for the starting XI. But right now, he needs to wait for his chance to be a regular in this team, and that time will come.

For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, click here

Updated Date: May 12, 2019 16:59:45 IST

Tags : Cricket World Cup, Cricket World Cup 2019, Cricket World Cup Schedule, England World Cup Squad, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, ICC World Cup 2019, Tom Curran, World Cup, World Cup 2019, World Cup 2019 England, World Cup 2019 Profiles, World Cup Squad

Also See


IPL 2019 POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Mumbai
 14 9 5 0 18
2
Chennai
 14 9 5 0 18
3
Delhi
 14 9 5 0 18
4
Hyderabad
 14 6 8 0 12
5
Kolkata
 14 6 8 0 12
6
Punjab
 14 6 8 0 12
7
Rajasthan
 14 5 8 0 11
8
Bangalore
 14 5 8 0 11
See Full Table




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
6 Sri Lanka 3462 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 4938 123
2 India 5669 121
3 South Africa 4488 115
4 New Zealand 3729 113
5 Australia 4342 109
6 Pakistan 3625 95
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
6 New Zealand 4056 254
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all