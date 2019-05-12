Tom is one of two Currans who have broken into the England team in the last few years, and his brother Sam is perhaps a little unfortunate to not get the nod as well for the World Cup, although both will likely be playing for England at the 2023 World Cup.

After 14 ODIs, he averages 39 with the bat and 29 with the ball, and you still feel he has more to give in this format. As it is, there is a good chance he is a squad player rather than in England’s starting XI with Liam Plunkett, Mark Wood, David Willey and perhaps Jofra Archer (who isn’t in this squad just yet, but probably will be) ahead of him in the pecking order.

What is most impressive about Curran is that at no point in his career has he looked like the occasion has been too much for him. From his debut for Surrey as an 18-year-old to the point where he pulled on an England shirt, he has taken it all in his stride.

Perhaps that is understandable for someone who has so much family history of cricket, he has been around the sport from the moment he was born. His grandfather played first-class cricket. His father, Kevin, played ODIs for Zimbabwe and more than 700 games of professional cricket. His brother Sam has now played Tests and ODIs for England. His brother Ben is part of Northamptonshire’s squad this season. It was always meant to be it seems.

As a seam bowler with decent pace and excellent variations, and a lower-middle order batsman who can play big shots, Curran is the perfect ODI cricketer, and in a time when England had less options he would have played more and would be a first choice for the starting XI. But right now, he needs to wait for his chance to be a regular in this team, and that time will come.

