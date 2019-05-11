Moeen Ali, England all-rounder, World Cup 2019 Player Full Profile: Jack of all trades Ali will play key role for team at No 7 in batting order
Moeen’s approach to batting, which is sometimes cavalier and always dramatic, and his diligence in working on improving himself as a bowler are a no better reflection of the improvement this England team has made between World Cups.
There is no one who does more to balance this England team than Moeen Ali who has batted at No 1, 2, 3, 6 and 7 in the batting order and been a large part of England’s bowling unit. It is at number seven as a finisher where Moeen has spent most of his career, and he is England’s all-time leading run scorer at that position.
Back at the 2015 World Cup, as England failed to reach the knockout stages, Moeen was one of the few bright sparks. He averaged 38 with the bat and was one of only two players with a strike rate of over 100. His bowling was tight but a bit toothless on Australian pitches, but his star was still on the rise when that tournament finished.
File image of Moeen Ali. Reuters
Moeen’s importance to this England team is not one best described with numbers. While he has a decent record in ODIs, it is the way he pulls the middle and lower order together with the bat and offers a further spin option that allows his captain to mix things up with his attack. A pre-tournament injury to Moeen that has seen him miss games for his country as they prepare for their best chance to win a World Cup in two decades is a real worry for the team which has already been unsettled by the removal of Alex Hales from the squad.
Moeen’s approach to batting, which is sometimes cavalier and always dramatic, and his diligence in working on improving himself as a bowler are a no better reflection of the improvement this England team has made between World Cups.
There is no one who does more to balance this England team than Moeen Ali who has batted at No 1, 2, 3, 6 and 7 in the batting order and been a large part of England’s bowling unit. It is at number seven as a finisher where Moeen has spent most of his career, and he is England’s all-time leading run scorer at that position.
Back at the 2015 World Cup, as England failed to reach the knockout stages, Moeen was one of the few bright sparks. He averaged 38 with the bat and was one of only two players with a strike rate of over 100. His bowling was tight but a bit toothless on Australian pitches, but his star was still on the rise when that tournament finished.
File image of Moeen Ali. Reuters
Moeen’s importance to this England team is not one best described with numbers. While he has a decent record in ODIs, it is the way he pulls the middle and lower order together with the bat and offers a further spin option that allows his captain to mix things up with his attack. A pre-tournament injury to Moeen that has seen him miss games for his country as they prepare for their best chance to win a World Cup in two decades is a real worry for the team which has already been unsettled by the removal of Alex Hales from the squad.
Moeen’s approach to batting, which is sometimes cavalier and always dramatic, and his diligence in working on improving himself as a bowler are a no better reflection of the improvement this England team has made between World Cups.
For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, click here
Updated Date:
May 11, 2019 15:49:39 IST
Also See
Eoin Morgan, England batsman, World Cup 2019 Player Full Profile: Hopes pinned on captain to add glorious chapter in team's white-ball revolution story
Mohammad Mithun, Bangladesh wicketkeeper, World Cup 2019 Player Full Profile: Mithun would look to impress whenever opportunity arises
Mushfiqur Rahim, Bangladesh wicketkeeper, World Cup 2019 Player Full Profile: Bangladesh's Mr dependable will be looking to live up to expectations