First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
PAK in ENG | 2nd ODI May 11, 2019
ENG vs PAK
England beat Pakistan by 12 runs
IRE Tri-Nation Series | Match 4 May 11, 2019
IRE vs WI
West Indies beat Ireland by 5 wickets
IPL May 12, 2019
MI vs CSK
Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad
IRE Tri-Nation Series May 13, 2019
WI vs BAN
The Village, Malahide, Dublin
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Ben Stokes, England all-rounder, World Cup 2019 Player Full Profile: More than skills with bat and ball, Stokes brings a real sense of belief in team

What Ben Stokes brings to the Joe Root-led England team is a real sense of belief. He may not be a captain, but he is still a leader of the pack.

Peter Miller, May 12, 2019 17:11:09 IST

There was a time when the idea of Ben Stokes was better than the reality.

The thought of having a bowler who can send it down at 90mph and stroll out to bat and make a quick fire hundred is obviously one that will get the pulse of any cricket fan racing. But Stokes wasn’t that for a big part of his career, he was one of those things some of the time and inconsistent with bat and ball more often than not.

Despite not being the captain, Ben Stokes remains the leader of the pack. Reuters

Despite not being the captain, Ben Stokes remains the leader of the pack. Reuters

He didn’t make an ODI hundred until five years after his debut, be was regularly going for runs with the ball. Now there is no doubt as to who is the best fast-bowling all-rounder in the world.

Even still, he is a better batsman in ODIs than he is a bowler. Over the last two years he has averaged 56 with the bat and 48 with the ball. His role as a bowler has often been as the sixth option and he has been used as an impact bowler rather than someone expected to send down 10 overs, but he probably should have better numbers considering his unbelievable talent.

But with England regularly going into a match with seven bowling options, if Joe Root’s part-time offies can be considered a real choice, Stokes doesn’t actually need to bowl to keep his place in this team. That this England team can do without Stokes as a bowler says a lot about what Moeen Ali brings to the team, but it is great to have him in the side to be used when needed.

What Stokes brings to this team is a real sense of belief. He may not be a captain, but he is still a leader of the pack. He would never back down from a challenge, and he has every right to feel that way. It is rare that he doesn’t step up when needed.

For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, click here

Updated Date: May 12, 2019 17:11:09 IST

Tags : Ben Stokes, Cricket World Cup, Cricket World Cup 2019, Cricket World Cup Schedule, England World Cup Squad, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, ICC World Cup 2019, World Cup, World Cup 2019, World Cup 2019 England, World Cup 2019 Profiles, World Cup Squad

Also See


IPL 2019 POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Mumbai
 14 9 5 0 18
2
Chennai
 14 9 5 0 18
3
Delhi
 14 9 5 0 18
4
Hyderabad
 14 6 8 0 12
5
Kolkata
 14 6 8 0 12
6
Punjab
 14 6 8 0 12
7
Rajasthan
 14 5 8 0 11
8
Bangalore
 14 5 8 0 11
See Full Table




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
6 Sri Lanka 3462 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 4938 123
2 India 5669 121
3 South Africa 4488 115
4 New Zealand 3729 113
5 Australia 4342 109
6 Pakistan 3625 95
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
6 New Zealand 4056 254
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all