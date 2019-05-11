First Cricket
Jos Buttler, England wicket-keeper, World Cup 2019 Player Full Profile: Buttler is England's trump card at mega event

Buttler has now become an all-format cricketer for England, but it is limited overs formats where he is truly world-class.

Peter Miller, May 11, 2019 16:41:05 IST

Jos Buttler is a once in generation batting talent, and the really frightening thing for his opponents is that he is getting better. Of the players to have scored over 1,000 runs in ODIs Buttler has the second-best strike rate, just marginally behind Glenn Maxwell. What makes Buttler even better than Maxwell is his average is over 40. No player with an average of over 40 has a better strike rate. The last five years has seen a revolution in white ball batting and Buttler has been at the forefront of that.

File image of Jos Buttler. AFP

File image of Jos Buttler. AFP

There are the individual innings Buttler has put together that have been brutal and beautiful all at the same time. Nine of the 10 fastest hundreds for England in ODIs have come since the 2015 World Cup, and four of those are by Buttler. He has the record for the fastest hundred by an England player – the 46 ball ton he made against Pakistan in late 2015.

Buttler has now become an all-format cricketer for England, but it is limited overs formats where he is truly world-class. The talent was obvious from even before he made his England debut in 2011 but now he is one of the very best in the world. England have a number of players who would be an automatic selection for an ODI World XI, Buttler would be close to being the first name picked.

Updated Date: May 11, 2019 16:41:05 IST

